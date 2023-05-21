Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: May 4, 1947 (76 years old) Place of Birth: DeKalb Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Richard Jenkins' Net Worth

What Is Richard Jenkins' Net Worth?

Richard Jenkins is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Richard Jenkins is an Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actor who is known for roles such as Professor Walter Vale in "The Visitor" (2008), Dr. Robert Doback in "Step Brothers" (2008), Giles in "The Shape of Water" (2017), Nathaniel Fisher on HBO's "Six Feet Under" (2001–2005), Steven Frost on Epix's "Berlin Station" (2016–2019), and Lionel Dahmer on Netflix's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (2022). Jenkins also served as a producer on "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

Richard has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986), "The Witches of Eastwick" (1987), "It Could Happen to You" (1994), "Flirting with Disaster" (1996), "Snow Falling on Cedars" (1999), "Me, Myself & Irene" (2000), "North Country" (2005), "Burn After Reading" (2008), "Let Me In" (2010), "The Cabin in the Woods" (2012), "Bone Tomahawk" (2015), and "Nightmare Alley" (2021) and the miniseries "Olive Kitteridge" (2014). Jenkins has also lent his voice to the animated films "The Tale of Despereaux" (2008) and "Turbo" (2013).

Early Life

Richard Jenkins was born Richard Dale Jenkins on May 4, 1947, in DeKalb, Illinois. He is the son of homemaker Mary Elizabeth Wheeler and dentist Dale Stevens Jenkins. Richard studied at DeKalb High School, and before becoming an actor, he took a job driving a linen truck. His boss was the father of actor John C. Reilly; Jenkins and Reilly would later play father and son in the 2008 comedy "Step Brothers." Richard moved to Rhode Island after earning a drama degree from Illinois Wesleyan University.

Career

After moving to Rhode Island, Jenkins began working with Providence's Trinity Repertory Company, and from 1990 to 1994, he was Trinity's artistic director. He made his TV debut on "Great Performances" in 1974, and his first film was 1985's "Silverado." Richard then appeared in the films "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986), "The Manhattan Project" (1986), "The Witches of Eastwick" (1987), "Little Nikita" (1988), "Stealing Home" (1989), and "Blaze" (1989) and guest-starred on "Spenser: For Hire" (1985) and "Miami Vice" (1985; 1989). Jenkins appeared in nearly 20 feature films in the '90s, such as "Undercover Blues" (1993), "It Could Happen to You" (1994), "Trapped in Paradise" (1994), "How to Make an American Quilt" (1995), "The Indian in the Cupboard" (1995), "Eddie" (1996), "Absolute Power" (1997), "There's Something About Mary" (1998), "Snow Falling on Cedars" (1999), and "Outside Providence" (1999), and he earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for 1996's "Flirting with Disaster." He also starred in the TV movies "When You Remember Me" (1990), "Challenger" (1990), "Descending Angel" (1990), "Doublecrossed" (1991), "And the Band Played On" (1993), "The Boys Next Door" (1996), and "Into Thin Air: Death on Everest" (1997) and the miniseries "Alex Haley's Queen" (1993).

From 2001 to 2005, Richard played Nathaniel Fisher on the HBO series "Six Feet Under" alongside Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, and Lauren Ambrose. The series aired 63 episodes over five seasons and earned a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama and three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series. Around this time, Jenkins also appeared in the films "What Planet Are You From?" (2000), "Me, Myself & Irene" (2000), "Say It Isn't So" (2001), "The Man Who Wasn't There" (2001), "Stealing Harvard" (2002), "Changing Lanes" (2002), "Cheaper by the Dozen" (2003), "Intolerable Cruelty" (2003), "Shall We Dance?" (2004), "I Heart Huckabees" (2004), "Fun with Dick and Jane" (2005), "Rumor Has It…" (2005), and "North Country" (2005). In 2008, he starred in the lead role, Professor Walter Vale, in "The Visitor," and he co-starred with Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Mary Steenburgen, Adam Scott, and Kathryn Hahn in "Step Brothers" and with George Clooney, Frances McDormand, and Brad Pitt in "Burn After Reading." Next, Jenkins appeared in the films "happythankyoumoreplease" (2010), "Dear John" (2010), "Eat Pray Love" (2010), "Norman" (2010), "Let Me In" (2010), "Friends with Benefits" (2011), "The Rum Diary" (2011), "Hall Pass" (2011), "The Cabin in the Woods" (2012), "Jack Reacher" (2012), White House Down" (2013), and "A.C.O.D." (2013).

Richard won a Primetime Emmy for his performance as Henry Kitteridge in the miniseries "Olive Kitteridge," and he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for 2015's "Bone Tomahawk." From 2016 to 2019, he played Steven Frost on the Epix series "Berlin Station," and during his time on the show, he also appeared in the films "Kong: Skull Island" (2017) and "The Shape of Water" (2017), earning an Academy Award nomination and Golden Globe nomination for the latter. He followed "Berlin Station" with the films "Kajillionaire" (2020), "The Last Shift" (2020), "The Humans" (2021), and "Nightmare Alley" (2021), and in 2022, he portrayed Lionel Dahmer, the father of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, on the Netflix anthology series "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which earned him another Golden Globe nomination.

Personal Life

Richard married choreographer Sharon R. Friedrick on August 23, 1969. The couple has two children, daughter Sarah and son Andrew. In 2014, Richard and Sharon were honored with the Trinity Repertory Company's Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Awards and Nominations

Jenkins has earned two Academy Award nominations, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for "The Visitor" (2009) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "The Shape of Water" (2018). He received Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for "The Shape of Water" (2018) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (2023), and he won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for "Olive Kitteridge" (2015). Richard has received four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama for "Six Feet Under" (2002), Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Visitor" (2009), Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for "Olive Kitteridge" (2015), and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "The Shape of Water" (2018). He has earned Critics Choice Award nominations for Best Actor for "The Visitor" and Best Supporting Actor for "The Shape of Water," and he received a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Actor in a Movie/Limited Series for "Olive Kitteridge." He has earned Independent Spirit Award nominations for Best Supporting Male for "Flirting with Disaster" (1997) and "Bone Tomahawk" (2016) and Best Male Lead for "The Visitor" (2009), and he won a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for "The Visitor" in 2008.

Jenkins received a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Supporting Actor for "Nightmare Alley" in 2022, followed by a CinEuphoria Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor – International Competition in 2023. Richard earned Fright Meter Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for "Let Me In" in 2010, "The Cabin in the Woods" in 2012, and "Bone Tomahawk" in 2015, and he won a "Fangoria" Chainsaw Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Let Me In" in 2011. He received a Film Performance of the Year – Supporting Actor nomination from GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics for "The Shape of Water," and he won a Chlotrudis Award for Best Actor for "The Visitor." Jenkins has earned Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for Best Actor in a Motion Picture or Miniseries for "Olive Kitteridge" and Best Supporting Actor and Best Ensemble for "The Shape of Water," and he received Gold Derby Award nominations for Lead Actor for "The Visitor," TV Movie/Mini Lead Actor for "Olive Kitteridge," and Ensemble Cast for "The Shape of Water." He also won awards from the National Board of Review, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Method Fest, and Moscow International Film Festival for "The Visitor," and in 2008, he received the Special Award at the San Diego Film Critics Society Awards for "The Visitor," "Step Brothers," "Burn After Reading," and "The Tale of Despereaux" as well as the Ghent International Film Festival's Joseph Plateau Honorary Award.