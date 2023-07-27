Rhys Coiro net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Mar 12, 1979 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Calabria Gender: Male Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Rhys Coiro's Net Worth

What is Rhys Coiro's Net Worth?

Rhys Coiro is an actor of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $5 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife Kat Coiro, who is a successful actress and director. Notably, Kat is the director of the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Rhys Coiro is probably best known for playing Billy Walsh on the HBO television series "Entourage." He has had major roles on many other shows over the years, including "24," "Hostages," "Ray Donovan," "The Walking Dead," and the Disney+ miniseries "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Coiro has been in several films, as well, such as "Snow & Ashes," "4 Minute Mile," "Valley of Bones," and "Hustlers."

Early Life and Education

Rhys Coiro was born as John Rhys Coiro on March 12, 1979 in Santo Stefano in Aspromonte, Calabria, Italy to Ann and David. He grew up in the United States in Princeton, New Jersey, where he attended Princeton High School. As a teen, Coiro worked for a local artist who introduced him to theater director June Ballinger. Through Ballinger, he became involved with the State Street theater project in Trenton, New Jersey, spending his summers building sets and operating lights for the New Jersey Shakespeare Festival. Inspired by his time there, Coiro went on to study theater at Carnegie Mellon University, from which he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Career Beginnings in Theater

Coiro landed his first professional theater gig when he was 19, serving as an understudy to three roles in the American premiere of the off-Broadway play "This Lime Tree Bower." One month after graduating from Carnegie Mellon, he landed the role of Eddie the Bellhop in a revival of "Dinner at Eight" at the Lincoln Center.

Television Career

After moving to Los Angeles and spending some time working in construction, Coiro landed his first major screen-acting role: Billy Walsh on the HBO series "Entourage." Originally a guest role, the character evolved into a significant recurring one, launching Coiro to fame. "Entourage" was a hit, running for eight seasons from 2004 to 2011. During that time, Coiro made appearances in episodes of "CSI: NY," "CSI: Miami," "Six Feet Under," "Ugly Betty," "Raines," and "Criminal Minds," among other shows. He also played FBI Agent Sean Hillinger in the seventh season of the action drama series "24." Coiro had his next substantial role as Dr. Zeke Barnes on the short-lived CBS fantasy medical drama "A Gifted Man," starring Patrick Wilson. After that, he had guest roles on "Person of Interest," "Longmire," and "Dexter," and was part of the main cast of the short-lived CBS series "Hostages," based on the Israeli series of the same name.

In 2014, Coiro played the antagonist Tommy in the final season of the Norwegian crime dramedy series "Lillyhammer." The following year, he appeared on the USA Network's "Graceland" and in the History Channel miniseries "Texas Rising." In 2017, Coiro played the recurring role of Rob Heard in the fifth season of the Showtime crime drama series "Ray Donovan." He had further recurring roles in 2018 on "Sideswiped," "The Walking Dead," and the true crime anthology miniseries "Unsolved." Coiro went on to appear in the Amazon Prime Video musical drama series "Paradise City," a television spinoff of the film "American Satan." In the series, he plays the manager of the fictional rock band the Relentless. Coiro's other credits include the 2022 Disney+ miniseries "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," in which he plays Donny Blaze.

Film Career

Coiro had his first significant film roles in 2007, playing Ace in the found-footage surveillance drama "Look" and Trip in the dramedy "Mama's Boy." Following those, he played Mr. Shields in the supernatural horror film "The Unborn," starring Odette Yustman. In 2010, Coiro starred as a war correspondent in the Canadian film "Snow & Ashes," which won the Jury Award for Best Narrative at the Slamdance Film Festival. The same year, he starred in the horror sequel "30 Days of Night: Dark Days" and had a small part in the action comedy "MacGruber," based on the eponymous "Saturday Night Live" sketch starring Will Forte. Coiro reunited with Forte in 2011 for the comedy "A Good Old Fashioned Orgy," and also appeared in Rod Lurie's remake of the action thriller "Straw Dogs."

In 2012, Coiro appeared in the ensemble cast of the comedy "Life Happens," directed and co-written by his wife Kat Coiro. He was subsequently in the dramedy "As Cool as I Am" and the running drama "4 Minute Mile." In 2015, Coiro reprised his role as Billy Walsh in the big-screen adaptation of "Entourage." Next, he starred alongside Autumn Reeser and Steven Molony in the crime thriller "Valley of Bones." Coiro went on to play Rudy Pipes in the 2018 biographical crime film "Gotti," Ray Darrow in the 2019 heist thriller "Finding Steve McQueen," and Spencer in the crime dramedy "Hustlers," also from 2019. He returned to the big screen in 2022 to play Reese in the action thriller "Agent Game," starring Dermot Mulroney, Adan Canto, Katie Cassidy, Jason Isaacs, and Mel Gibson.

Personal Life

With his wife, director and screenwriter Kat Coiro, Coiro has three children. The family resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where they moved after Kat Coiro landed the job to direct the miniseries "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Real Estate

In December 2007, Rhys paid $885,000 for a home in Los Angeles. Today the home is worth around $2 million. As we mentioned a moment ago, the family moved to Atlanta after Kat Coiro landed the directing job on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." For that reason, the Los Angeles home was made a rental, at $8,000 per month, in 2020.