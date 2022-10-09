Rhona Mitra Net Worth:

What Is Rhona Mitra's Net Worth?

Rhona Mitra is an English actress, model and singer who has a net worth of $6 million. Rhona Mitra is best known for playing Tara Wilson on the ABC series "The Practice" (2003–2004) and "Boston Legal" (2004), Dr. Alejandra Ollie Klein on ABC's "Gideon's Crossing" (2000–2001), Maj. Rachel Dalton on the Sky One/Cinemax spy drama "Strike Back" (2012–2013), and Dr. Rachel Scott on TNT's "The Last Ship" (2014–2015). Rhona has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "Beowulf" (1999), "Get Carter" (2000), "Sweet Home Alabama" (2002), "The Life of David Gale" (2003), and "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans" (2009) and the television series "Party of Five" (1999–2000), "Nip/Tuck" (2005), "The Gates" (2010), "The Strain" (2017), and "Supergirl" (2018). Mitra has released the studio albums "Come Alive" (1998) and "Female Icon" (1999) and the single "Getting Naked" (1997), and she was a live-action model for Lara Croft in the "Tomb Raider" videogame franchise. "Maxim" magazine ranked Rhona #46 on its "Hot 100 Women of 2001" list.

Early Life

Rhona Mitra was born Rhona Natasha Mitra on August 9, 1976, in Paddington, London, England. She is the daughter of Nora Downey and surgeon Anthony Mitra, and she has two brothers, Jason and Guyan. Rhona's heritage is Irish on her mother's side and Bengali Indian on her father's side. Mitra's parents divorced in 1984, and she was sent to boarding schools that she was later expelled from, including the all-girls' school Roedean in Brighton. She said of that time in her life, "I was kicked out for taking a sixth-former's car and driving it down to the local boys' school. I was only 14. I left stuffing under my bedsheets but one of my friends told on me and the headmistress tracked me down. They put me in this room with bars on the windows to punish me. I was stuck in there for a whole week with just a rosary for comfort, having my dinner brought in on trays."

Career

Rhona made her TV debut in a 1995 episode of "Ghostbusters of East Finchley," then she guest-starred on the British police procedural "The Bill" (1996) and appeared in the comedy special "Eddie Izzard: Glorious" (1997), the TV movie "Lust for Glorious" (1997), the miniseries "The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous" (1997), and the films "A Kid in Aladdin's Palace" (1997), "Croupier" (1998), "Monk Dawson" (1998), and "Beowulf" (1999). From 1999 to 2000, she had a recurring role as Holly Marie Beggins on the Fox teen drama "Party of Five," and she starred as Dr. Alejandra Ollie Klein on the ABC medical drama "Gideon's Crossing" from 2000 to 2001. In 2000, Mitra co-starred with Kevin Bacon and Elisabeth Shue in "Hollow Man" and with Sylvester Stallone in "Get Carter," then she appeared with Sacha Baron Cohen in "Ali G Indahouse" (2002), "The Life of David Gale" (2003), "Stuck on You" (2003), "Highwaymen" (2004), "Skinwalkers" (2006), and "Shooter" (2007). She played Tabatha Wadmore-Smith in the 2002 Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy "Sweet Home Alabama," which grossed $180.6 million against a $30 million budget, and she starred in the 2007 thriller "The Number 23" alongside Jim Carrey.

From 2003 to 2004, Rhona played Tara Wilson on the ABC legal drama "The Practice," and she reprised her role in 20 episodes of the spin-off "Boston Legal" in 2004. That year she also starred in the USA Network miniseries "Spartacus," and in 2005, she had a recurring role as Kit McGraw on the FX medical drama "Nip/Tuck." Mitra played the lead role in the 2008 sci-fi action film "Doomsday," and in 2009, she starred as Sonja in "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans" and appeared in "Separation City" and "Stolen." In 2011, she played Commander Kiva in three episodes of Syfy's "Stargate Universe" and starred as Claire Radcliff on the ABC supernatural crime drama "The Gates." Rhona appeared in the films "Reuniting the Rubins" (2010), "The Loft" (2014), and "Hard Target 2" (2016) and the TV movie "Crisis Point" (2012), and from 2012 to 2013, she played Maj. Rachel Dalton on the spy drama "Strike Back." She starred as Dr. Rachel Scott on the Michael Bay action-drama series "The Last Ship" from 2014 to 2015, and she had recurring roles as Charlotte on FX's "The Strain" (2017) and Mercy Graves on The CW's "Supergirl" (2018). In recent years, Mitra has appeared in the films "Game Over, Man!" (2018), "The Fight" (2018), "Archive" (2020), "Skylines" (2020), and "The Other Me" (2022), and in September 2022, she was cast in the lead role, Captain Ava Stone, in the sci-fi horror movie "The Experiment."

Personal Life

Rhona is involved with The Last Ark Orphanage, which is described as "a safe haven and sanctuary for animal and human alike. Where horses that have endured abuse, neglect, trauma and suffering are given the space, freedom and love to heal and reconnect with the herd in the lap of nature herself." In 2020, she hosted "The Last Ark" podcast. Mitra is a certified permaculture farmer, and she has helped African and South American communities learn how to grow food. She told FOX411 in 2016, "I've implemented a project, not in conjunction with anyone, just by myself. There's an organization called Big Life, who just work with elephants in Amboseli National Park, and they've allowed me to introduce permaculture farming with the Massai with the view to stopping the conflict between the animals and the humans. Also, I was looking down in Uruguay to find a piece of land to create a place where people can come and work with animals and come and learn how to farm sustainably."

Award Nominations

In 2009, Mitra earned a Scream Award nomination for Best Fantasy Actress for "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans." In 2006, she shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series with her "Boston Legal" castmates.

Real Estate

In 2003, Mitra paid $979,000 for a nearly 2,600 square foot home in Venice, California. She sold the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $2.55 million in 2017.