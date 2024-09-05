What Is Rex Lee's Net Worth?

Rex Lee is an American actor who has a net worth of $1 million. Rex Lee is best known for playing the role of Lloyd Lee, the assistant to Hollywood agent Ari Gold, on the HBO television series "Entourage" (2005–2011). Lee's first role came on the CBS sitcom "Dave's World" in 1994. From 2011 to 2013, he starred as Mr. Wolfe on the ABC series "Suburgatory." Rex has also played Elliot Park on Freeform's "Young & Hungry" (2014–2018). He has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "Shades of Ray" (2008), "Girl on the Edge" (2015), and "For the Love of George" (2018) and the television series "Andy Richter Controls the Universe" (2003), "Glee" (2012), "Castle" (2014), and "Fresh Off the Boat" (2015). Lee also wrote the 2007 short film "Midnight Boycow" and executive produced the 2024 short film "Larry in the Sky with Diamonds."

Early Life

Rex Lee was born on January 7, 1969, in Warren, Ohio. He grew up in the Massachusetts cities of Woburn, Somerville, and Newton. Lee attended the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio, graduating in 1990. Lee studied to become a professional pianist, but after he took a theatre class in college, he decided to switch his focus to acting.

Career

Lee made his TV debut in a 1994 episode of the CBS sitcom "Dave's World," and his first film was 1999's " Word of Mouth." Next, he guest-starred on "The Huntress" (2001), "Son of the Beach" (2002), "Andy Richter Controls the Universe" (2003), "Lucky" (2003), "Twins" (2005), "What About Brian" (2006), and "Zoey 101" (2008) and appeared in the 2008 independent film "Shades of Ray." From 2005 to 2011, Rex played Lloyd Lee, the gay assistant of Hollywood agent Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven) on HBO's "Entourage," which aired 96 episodes over eight seasons. The series won a Peabody Award in 2008 and earned three Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and six Golden Globe nominations for Best Series – Musical or Comedy. Lee reprised his role in the 2015 "Entourage" film. From 2011 to 2013, Rex played Mr. Wolfe on the first two seasons of the ABC series "Suburgatory." Around this time, he guest-starred on "Glee" (2012), "Castle" (2014), and "Fresh Off the Boat" (2015), and he starred as Elliot Park on the Freeform series "Young & Hungry" from 2014 to 2018. Lee appeared in the films "Advantageous" (2015), "Girl on the Edge" (2015), "Lemon" (2017), "For the Love of George" (2018), "Feel the Beat" (2020), and "Keeping Company" (2021), and in 2020, he starred on the web series "Vicious Mannies."

Personal Life

Rex is openly gay, and he came out to his parents at the age of 22. Before landing his role on "Entourage," Lee worked as an assistant to casting agents, and in a 2009 interview with "Vanity Fair," he spoke about how his work as an assistant helped with his portrayal of Lloyd, stating, "I'd say what I learned from those years was that people in the entertainment business take themselves very, very seriously. It gave me some insight into how people behaved in the entertainment industry, how everything was sort of life or death.

Awards and Nominations

In 2021, Lee and his "Keeping Company" castmates won Festival Awards for Best Ensemble at FilmQuest and the GenreBlast Film Festival. For "Entourage," he won an AZN Asian Excellence Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Television in 2007 and 2008 and earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Fab-u-lous in 2007. He also shared Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series with his "Entourage" co-stars in 2007, 2008, and 2009.