Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Birthdate: Mar 19, 1933 (91 years old) Birthplace: The Bronx Gender: Female Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Film director, Film Producer, Comedian, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Renée Taylor's Net Worth

What is Renée Taylor's Net Worth?

Renée Taylor is an American actress, screenwriter, playwright, producer and director who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for playing Sylvia Fine in the TV sitcom "The Nanny." Taylor won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for "Acts of Love and Other Comedies."

Early Life

Renée Adorée Taylor was born on March 19, 1933 in The Bronx, New York City to Charles and Frieda Wexler, an aspiring actress. Her mom named her after Hollywood silent film actress Renée Adorée who was making waves at the time. Taylor graduated from the Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Career

Taylor started out with improv groups in the 1950s before going on to work as a comedian in the early 1960s at the New York City nightclub Bon Soir. There, she opened for a then-unknown Barbra Streisand. In 1967 Taylor got a shot on the big screen in Mel Brooks' "The Producers" playing the role of Eva Braun. She landed this gig while starring in the play "Luv" alongside Gene Wilder who Brooks later cast as the film's protagonist.

In the early 70s Taylor and her husband Joseph Bologna became quite the dynamic duo in the comedy scene. They teamed up to create the hit Broadway comedy "Lovers and Other Strangers" which was such a success that it got them Academy Award nominations. In 1971 they wrote and starred together in "Made for Each Other," receiving a nomination from the Writers Guild of America for Best Comedy. Taylor's next role was as Arlene Sherwood in the 1991 Comedy "Delirious" where she starred alongside Jerry Orbach and John Candy.

Between 1992 and 1994 Renée played the overbearing Jewish mother of Brian Benben's character on the HBO series "Dream On". In 1993 she was cast as Richard Lewis's mother and Don Rickles' ex-wife in the Fox sitcom "Daddy Dearest". Unfortunately, the TV show was canceled after only two months. That same year Taylor was lined up for occasional guest appearances on CBS's fresh sitcom "The Nanny" where she played Sylvia Fine, the mother of Fran Drescher's character. When Daddy Dearest got the ax, her role on The Nanny was upgraded, making her a recurring cast member in the first season and a regular by the third. This gig ran parallel with her work on Dream On.

Taylor's role in The Nanny made her very popular and a familiar face to many. Her husband also made two guest appearances on the show—first as a self-absorbed actor named Allan Beck and later as Sylvia's doctor and admirer during the final season.

From 2008 to 2012 Taylor was a guest star on "How I Met Your Mother," playing Ted Mosby's neighbor, Mrs. Matsen. She also guest-starred on the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up" as Mrs. Lacasio, a cranky elderly woman in a retirement home and appeared as Robbie's cranky grandmother who wants to learn how to use the Internet on the Nickelodeon series "Victorious".

Taylor's guest appearances on TV shows barely scratch the surface of her versatile talents. She is also an amazing voice actor who voiced Mrs. Start in the animated hit Ice Age: The Meltdown and cracked up the audience as Linda's mom in Fox's animated series Bob's Burgers. Additionally, she played Martha Benson in the 2009 comedy flick Opposite Day.

Other films and TV shows that Renée Taylor has appeared in include Fran Drescher's Happily Divorced, the 2011 Fox cartoon Allen Gregory, Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, The Do-Over with Adam Sandler(2016) and the 2017 Comedy/Drama How to Be a Latin Lover starring Salma Hayek.

Accolades and Awards

In 1971 Taylor was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Lovers and Other Strangers. In 1973, she won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for Acts of Love and Other Comedies shared with her husband. The following year she got another Emmy nomination in a similar category for Paradise. Furthermore, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1996 for her role in The Nanny.

Personal Life

Renée Taylor and Joseph Bologna tied the knot on August 7, 1965 in Stamford, Connecticut and were married until Bologna's death in August 2017. They had a son who followed closely in their footsteps. He is a filmmaker and directed them in the last film they starred in together titled "Tango Shalom".