Regina Hall Net Worth:

What Is Regina Hall's Net Worth and Salary?

Regina Hall is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $6 million. Hall is probably best known for playing Brenda Meeks in the "Scary Movie" film franchise (2000–2006), Corretta Lipp on the Fox series "Ally McBeal" (2001–2002), Dawn Darcy on Showtime's "Black Monday" (2019–present), and Carmel Schneider in the Hulu miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers" (2021).

Regina has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "The Best Man" (1999), "Love & Basketball" (2000), "Death at a Funeral" (2010), "Girls Trip" (2017), "Support the Girls" (2018), and "The Hate U Give" (2018) and the television series "Law & Order: Los Angeles" (2010–2011), "Second Generation Wayans" (2013), "Grandfathered" (2015), and "Insecure" (2017). Hall has also served as a producer on "Black Monday" and the 2019 film "Little." In 2020, her production company, RH Negative, signed a first-look deal with Showtime and a six-movie deal with ViacomCBS.

Early Life

Regina Hall was born Regina Lee Hall on December 12, 1970, in Washington, D.C. Her mother, Ruby, was a teacher, and her father, Odie, worked as an electrician and contractor. Regina attended Immaculata College High School, then she earned an English degree from New York City's Fordham University in 1992. Five years later, Hall graduated from New York University with a master's degree in journalism. Shortly after Regina started graduate school, her father passed away from a stroke. She said of the tragedy, "It was sudden. And I think when sudden events that are painful happen in your life, you know, they redirect your course. When you're young, you don't grasp the gravity of life. But when you lose someone that you spend most of your life with, and you're young, you do. And so I think that started me thinking about what I really wanted to do in life." Hall decided to go into the entertainment industry, beginning with a guest appearance on the track "The Interview" on the 1996 Sadat X album "Wild Cowboys."

Career

In 1997, Regina appeared in her first commercial and guest-starred on "New York Undercover." She made her big screen debut in 1999's "The Best Man," and the following year, she appeared in "Love & Basketball" and rose to stardom with her portrayal of Brenda Meeks in the Keenen Ivory Wayans-directed parody film "Scary Movie." The film grossed $278 million against a $19 million budget, and Hall reprised the role of Brenda in "Scary Movie 2" (2001), "Scary Movie 3" (2003), and "Scary Movie 4" (2006). She also reprised her "The Best Man" role, Candace "Candy" Sparks, in 2013's "The Best Man Holiday," and in February 2021, it was announced she would be playing Candy again in the Peacock limited series "The Best Man: The Final Chapters." From 2001 to 2002, Regina played Coretta Lipp on "Ally McBeal," then she appeared in the films "Malibu's Most Wanted" (2003), "King's Ransom" (2005), "The Honeymooners" (2005), "Six Months Later" (2005), "Danika" (2006), "First Sunday" (2008), "Superhero Movie" (2008), and "Law Abiding Citizen" (2009). In 2010, she co-starred with Danny Glover, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Loretta Devine in the remake of the British film "Death at a Funeral" and began a recurring role as Deputy D.A. Evelyn Price on NBC's "Law & Order: Los Angeles."

Hall appeared in the film 2012 film "Think Like a Man," and she had recurring roles on BET's "Second Generation Wayans" in 2013 and FX's "Married" and BET's "Real Husbands of Hollywood" in 2014. That year she also appeared in the films "About Last Night" and "Think Like a Man Too," followed by "People Places Things" and "Vacation" in 2015. In 2016, Regina had a recurring role on Fox's "Grandfathered," appeared in the films "Barbershop: The Next Cut" and "When the Bough Breaks," and began a three-episode stint on ABC's "Black-ish." In 2017, she co-starred with Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith in the hit film ($140.9 million) "Girls Trip," reunited with her "Scary Movie" co-star Marlon Wayans in "Naked," and had a recurring role as Ninny on HBO's "Insecure." In 2018, Hall earned numerous awards and nominations for her performance in "Support the Girls," and she appeared in the film "The Hate U Give," which is based on the Angie Thomas book of the same name. In 2019, she began starring as Dawn Darcy on "Black Monday," appeared in the films "Little" and "Shaft," and hosted the BET Awards. In 2021, Regina played Carmel Schneider in the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers" and co-starred with Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Wanda Sykes, and Juliette Lewis in the film "Breaking News in Yuba County."

Personal Life

Regina's mother was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease scleroderma around 2004, and Hall donated to the Scleroderma Research Foundation and began raising awareness about the disease. In a 2010 interview with "Ability Magazine," Hall revealed that she had been volunteering at a convalescent home in Sherman Oaks, working with seniors two days a week. She stated, "I think there should be a lot of respect paid to the lives they've lived and the lessons they've learned. I learn something from them all of the time. One of the nicest things about it is that the people I help don't know I'm an actress at all. They just have a lot of joy that I come and spend time with them." At age 40, Regina attempted to become a Catholic nun while going through a bad break-up, but she was one year older than the cut-off age. She told "The Fader" that she first wanted to become a nun as a teenager in Catholic school, saying, "When I was 14, I really loved the nuns. They ran our school and were so smart. They didn't have to worry about what to wear. I loved their little quiet time in prayer. It felt serene. I remember they were having a number of young girls join the convent, and I was like, 'I would like that.'"

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Hall was an honoree at the "Essence" Black Women in Hollywood Awards, and she won a Chlotrudis Award for Best Actress for "Support the Girls." The film also earned her an African-American Film Critics Association Award, New York Film Critics Circle Award, and Vancouver Film Critics Circle Award as well as nominations from the Austin Film Critics Association, Black Reel Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, Gotham Awards, Indiana Film Journalists Association, International Online Cinema Awards, National Film and Television Awards, National Society of Film Critics Awards, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, Online Film Critics Society Awards, San Francisco Film Critics Circle, Seattle Film Critics Society, and Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. Regina won a San Diego Film Festival Award for Best Actress for "Danika" (2006) and a Women's Image Network Award for Supporting Actress Feature Film for "The Hate U Give" (2019), and Hall and her "The Best Man Holiday" co-stars were named Best Ensemble Cast at the 2014 Acapulco Black Film Festival. In 2021, she won a Spotlight Award (Artist of Distinction) for "Nine Perfect Strangers" at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Regina received a BET Award nomination for Best Actress for "Little" in 2019 and Black Reel Award nominations for Network/Cable – Best Supporting Actress for "Disappearing Acts" (2001) and Outstanding Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series for "With This Ring" (2016). She earned Black Reel Awards for Television for Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series for "Insecure" (2018) and Outstanding Actress, Comedy Series (2019) and Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series (2020) for "Black Monday." Hall has also received six NAACP Image Award nominations: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Ally McBeal" (2003) and "Black Monday" (2020), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for "Girls Trip" (2018) and "The Hate U Give" (2019), Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble for "BET Awards 2019" (2020), and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for "Black Monday" (2021).