What is Rebecca Ferguson's Net Worth?

Rebecca Ferguson is a Swedish actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Rebecca Ferguson is known for her roles in such films as "The Greatest Showman," "Life," "Doctor Sleep," "Dune," and three of the "Mission: Impossible" films. She is also known for her work on television, including her roles in the BBC miniseries "The White Queen" and the Apple TV+ science-fiction series "Silo." Earlier in her career, Ferguson starred on the Swedish soap opera "Nya tider."

Early Life and Education

Rebecca Ferguson was born as Rebecca Louisa Ferguson Sundström on October 19, 1983 in Stockholm, Sweden. Her mother, Rosemary, is English, and her father, Olov, is Swedish. Ferguson was raised speaking both Swedish and English, and she attended an English-medium school. She went on to attend Adolf Fredrik's Music School, graduating in 1999.

Career Beginnings

As a teenager, Ferguson worked as a model, appearing in various magazines and television ads for cosmetics, jewelry, and clothing. She also danced, and as an adult taught Argentine tango at a dance company in Lund, Sweden. Before she entered show business, Ferguson held a number of odd jobs; she worked at a daycare center, a shoe store, and a Korean restaurant, among other places.

Television Career

Ferguson had her career breakthrough as an actor in 1999, when she began starring as Anna Gripenhielm on the Swedish soap opera "Nya tider." After leaving the show, she had a guest role on the soap opera "Ocean Ave." in 2002. Later in the decade, Ferguson appeared in the British series "Wallander." However, it was her starring role in the 2013 British miniseries "The White Queen" that propelled her to international fame. Portraying the titular 15th-century Queen, Elizabeth Woodville, Ferguson earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film. She went on to star as the Biblical character Dinah in the American miniseries "The Red Tent." Based on the novel by Anita Diamant, it premiered on Lifetime in late 2014. Ferguson didn't have another major television role until 2023, when she began starring as Juliette Nichols in the Apple TV+ dystopian science-fiction series "Silo," based on Hugh Howey's "Silo" novel trilogy.

Film Career

In 2004, Ferguson made her feature film debut in the Swedish slasher film "Drowning Ghost." After appearing in some short films, she starred in the 2011 Swedish film "A One-way Trip to Antibes." Ferguson went on to make her American film debut in 2014, appearing alongside Dwayne Johnson in the action-adventure fantasy film "Hercules." She achieved even greater recognition the next year when she starred opposite Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation," the fifth film in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. Ferguson, who plays MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, was handpicked by Cruise after he saw her on television in "The White Queen." She went on to reprise her role in the sequels "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" (2018) and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" (2023).

Ferguson became more prolific on the big screen after starring in her first "Mission: Impossible" film. In 2016, she starred in the Cold War spy thriller "Despite the Falling Snow" and had supporting roles in the biopic "Florence Foster Jenkins" and the psychological thriller "The Girl on the Train." The following year, Ferguson starred in the science-fiction horror film "Life," the psychological thriller "The Snowman," and the musical biopic "The Greatest Showman." In the lattermost film, she portrays Swedish opera singer Jenny Lind. Closing out the decade, in 2019, Ferguson appeared in three more films. First, she played the evil sorceress Morgana in the action-adventure fantasy film "The Kid Who Would Be King." She next appeared as alien arms dealer Riza Stavros in the science-fiction action comedy "Men in Black: International." In her final film of 2019, an adaptation of Stephen King's supernatural horror novel "Doctor Sleep," Ferguson played cult leader Rose the Hat.

In 2021, Ferguson starred opposite Hugh Jackman in the science-fiction thriller "Reminiscence," a major commercial disappointment. She had better success later in the year with another science-fiction film, "Dune: Part One," based on the novel by Frank Herbert. In the film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, she plays Lady Jessica, the Bene Gesserit mother of Timothée Chalamet's protagonist Paul Atreides. "Dune: Part One" was a big hit with both critics and audiences, and won six Academy Awards. Ferguson reprised her role as Lady Jessica in "Dune: Part Two" in 2024. She next starred alongside Chris Pratt in the 2025 science-fiction thriller "Mercy," directed by Timur Bekmambetov. Ferguson's other credits include "The Magic Faraway Tree," based on Enid Blyton's book series of the same name, and "The Immortal Man," a continuation of the British television series "Peaky Blinders."

Personal Life

From 2005 to 2015, Ferguson was in a relationship with therapist Ludwig Hallberg. Together, they had a son in 2007. Ferguson went on to date businessman Rory St. Clair Gainer, whom she married in 2018. They have a daughter, and reside in London, England.