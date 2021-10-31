Rebecca De Mornay Net Worth:

splits: 8

What Is Rebecca De Mornay's Net Worth?

Rebecca De Mornay is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $11 million. De Mornay's notable film roles include Lana in "Risky Business" (1983), Helen McCaffrey in "Backdraft" (1991), and Mrs. Mott / Peyton Flanders in "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" (1992).

Rebecca has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "The Three Musketeers" (1993), "Identity" (2003), "Lords of Dogtown" (2005), and "Wedding Crashers" (2005) and the television series "ER" (1999), "John from Cincinnati" (2007), and "Lucifer" (2016; 2021). De Mornay played Wendy Torrance in the ABC miniseries "The Shining" (1997) and Dorothy Walker on the Netflix series "Jessica Jones" (2015–2019), and she directed a 1995 episode of "The Outer Limits." Rebecca also produced the films "Never Talk to Strangers" (1995), "The Winner" (1996), and "A Table for One" (1999).

Early Life

Rebecca De Mornay was born Rebecca Jane Pearch on August 29, 1959, in Santa Rosa, California. Her parents, Julie and George, divorced when she was just 2 years old, and she adopted her stepfather's last name at age 5. Rebecca's father was a disc jockey and TV host who went by the name Wally George, and her paternal grandmother, Eugenia Clinchard, was a child actress and a vaudeville performer. After De Mornay's stepfather passed away in 1962, Julie raised Rebecca and her half-brother, Peter, in Europe. De Mornay attended Summerhill School in England, and she is fluent in French and German. After graduating from high school, Rebecca studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute and worked as an apprentice at Zoetrope Film Studio, which was founded by Francis Ford Coppola.

Career

De Mornay made her acting debut in the 1981 Francis Ford Coppola film "One from the Heart," and she got her big break when she co-starred with Tom Cruise in 1983's "Risky Business." Rebecca then appeared in the films "Testament" (1983), "The Slugger's Wife" (1985), "Runaway Train" (1985), and "The Trip to Bountiful" (1985); "Runaway Train" and "The Trip to Bountiful" both earned Academy Award nominations. She starred in Starship's music video for the #1 hit "Sara" in 1985, and the following year, she guest-starred on "Tall Tales & Legends" and appeared in the TV movie "The Murders in the Rue Morgue." De Mornay starred as Beauty in 1987's "Beauty and the Beast," then she appeared in the films "Feds" (1988), "And God Created Woman" (1988), and "Dealers" (1989). In 1990, she starred in the HBO film "By Dawn's Early Light," followed by the TV movies "An Inconvenient Woman" (1991), "Blind Side" (1993), and "Getting Out" (1994). Rebecca played Helen McCaffrey in the 1991 Ron Howard-directed film "Backdraft," which grossed $152.4 million at the box office, and she followed it with another hit, "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," in 1992. The thriller brought in $140 million and earned De Mornay several awards and nominations. In 1993, she co-starred with Don Johnson in "Guilty as Sin" and portrayed Milady de Winter in "The Three Musketeers," then she executive produced and starred in 1995's "Never Talk to Strangers."

In 1997, De Mornay played Wendy to Steven Weber's Jack Torrance in Stephen King's "The Shining," and each installment of the three-part miniseries attracted more than 18 million viewers. She then appeared in the TV movies "The Con" (1998) and "Night Ride Home" (1999) and the films "Thick as Thieves" (1999) and "A Table for One" (1999), and she guest-starred in five 1999 episodes of "ER." Rebecca starred in several TV movies in the early 2000s, including "Range of Motion" (2000), "A Girl Thing" (2001), and "Salem Witch Trials" (2002). She co-starred with John Cusack and Ray Liotta in 2003's "Identity," and that year she also guest-starred on "Boomtown." In 2005, De Mornay appeared in "Lords of Dogtown" and the blockbuster comedy "Wedding Crashers," which grossed $288.5 million against a $40 million budget.

Rebecca guest-starred on "The Practice" (2004) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2006), and in 2007, she appeared in the films "American Venus" and "Music Within" and starred as Cissy Yost on the HBO series "John from Cincinnati." She appeared in 2010's "Flipped" and "Mother's Day," 2011's "A Fonder Heart" and "Apartment 1303 3D," and 2012's "American Reunion," and in 2013, she guest-starred on "Hawaii Five-0." From 2015 to 2019, she played Dorothy Walker in 13 episodes of "Jessica Jones," and in 2016 and 2021, she guest-starred in three episodes of Lucifer as Penelope Decker. In recent years, De Mornay has appeared in the films "I Am Wrath" (2016), "Periphery" (2018), and "She Ball" (2020).

Personal Life

In 1981, Rebecca began a relationship with Harry Dean Stanton after meeting on the set of "One From the Heart." They split up in 1982 after De Mornay became romantically involved with Tom Cruise during the filming of "Risky Business." Rebecca and Tom dated until 1985, and De Mornay married novelist/screenwriter Bruce Wagner on December 16, 1986. The couple divorced in 1990, then Rebecca was briefly engaged to singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen in the '90s; she co-produced his album "The Future" (1992), which Cohen dedicated to her. From 1995 to 2002, De Mornay was in a relationship with actor/sportscaster Patrick O'Neal, and they welcomed daughters Sophia and Veronica on November 16, 1997, and March 31, 2001, respectively.

Awards and Nominations

In 1997, De Mornay won an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Miniseries for "The Shining." For "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle," she won a Best Actress award from the Cognac Festival du Film Policier and an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain. The film also earned Rebecca a Saturn Award nomination (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Actress, an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Female Performance, and a Chicago Film Critics Association Award nomination for Best Actress.