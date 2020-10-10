Raymond Lam net worth: Raymond Lam is a Hong Kong actor and singer who has a net worth of $20 million. He is best known for starring on TV series such as A Step into the Past and The Mysteries of Love.

Raymond Lam was born in Xiamen, Fujian, China in December 1979. In 2003 he starred as Ben Lok on the television series Survivor's Law. Raymond Lam starred as Chai Foon on the TV series Nui yan ng yee jo in 2006. In 2008 he starred as Tuen Hiu Sing on the series Tai Chi. Lam starred as Kam Wing Ho on the television series Gar ho yuet yuen in 2008. In 2011 he starred as Typhoon Toi Fung on the TV series An Uninvited Date. In 2014 Raymond Lam starred as Liu Che on the series The Virtuous Queens of Han. In 2009 he won an Asian Television Award for Best Drama Performance by an Actor for Tai Chi.