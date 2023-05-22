Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: May 25, 1964 - May 21, 2023 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Lisburn Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: Northern Ireland 💰 Compare Ray Stevenson's Net Worth

What was Ray Stevenson's Net Worth?

Ray Stevenson was a British actor who has a net worth of $8 million at the time of his death. Unfortunately, Ray died on May 21, 2023 at the age of 58.

Born in 1964 in Lisburn, Country Antrim, Northern Ireland, in the United Kingdom, Ray Stevenson studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Stevenson's on-screen debut came in a small TV part in 1993's "A Woman's Guide to Adultery". Two years later, he landed a recurring role as Steve Dickson on "Band of Gold". He appeared in five episodes of "Drover's Gold" and 32 episodes of "City Central" before making his film debut in 1998's "The Theory of Flight" as a gigolo alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh.

A decade later, he landed his first lead role in 2008's "Outpost", a Scottish horror movie. He went on to appear in dozens of films, notably "The Book of Eli", "The Three Musketeers", "Thor", "Thor: The Dark World", "G.I. Joe: Retaliation", "Divergent", and the upcoming "The Divergent Series: Insurgent".

He is perhaps best known for playing Titus in 22 episodes of TV series "Rome" and as Isaak Sirko in nine episodes of "Dexter". He earned a Saturn Award for Best Guest Starring Role on Television for his part in the series. Stevenson has also briefly appeared on stage in productions of "York Mystery Plays" in 2000, "Mouth to Mouth" in 2001, and "The Duchess of Malfi" in 2003.

Early Life

He was born George Raymond Stevens in Lisburn, Northern Ireland on May 25, 1964. His father was a pilot in the Royal Air Force. When Ray was 8 his family moved to Newcastle upon Tyne. They eventually settled in Seaton Delaval.

Career

Stevenson started his career on the British stage and made his first notable television appearance in the 1996 adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma." His initial roles were often supporting characters that showcased his imposing physical stature and dramatic gravitas, laying the foundation for the roles he would come to inhabit.

Stevenson's career took a significant turn in the early 2000s, when he was cast as Titus Pullo in the critically acclaimed HBO series "Rome" (2005-2007). His performance in the series was highly praised for its depth and complexity, establishing Stevenson as a talent capable of handling both action and drama. The role earned him a cult following and opened the door to high-profile projects.

One such project was his portrayal of the iconic Marvel anti-hero Frank Castle, also known as "The Punisher," in "Punisher: War Zone" (2008). Although the film didn't fare well at the box office, it has since gained a devoted fan base, and Stevenson's performance was largely acclaimed for its raw intensity and faithful depiction of the character's tormented psyche.

In the decade following "Punisher: War Zone," Stevenson's career continued to diversify. He featured in the "Thor" film series as Volstagg, one of Thor's companions, demonstrating his capability for lighter, more comedic roles. Meanwhile, he continued to make notable appearances in TV series like "Dexter" (2012) and "Black Sails" (2014-2017), where he played the infamous pirate Blackbeard. His portrayal of historical figures didn't stop there; he also played the formidable military commander in "The Vikings" (2014-2020), adding another layer to his already broad spectrum of characters.

In his more recent work, Stevenson has demonstrated his ability to oscillate between genres and formats, from action-packed roles in films like "The Divergent Series" to dramatic roles in television series such as "Rellik" (2017). The breadth and depth of his portfolio underline his skill and adaptability as an actor, demonstrating a knack for disappearing into a range of diverse characters, from hardened warriors to troubled anti-heroes.

Personal Life and Death

From 1997 to 2005 Ray was marred to actress Ruth Gemmell. They divorced in 2005. He then began a relationship with Elisabetta Caraccia. They had three sons togheter.

Unfortunately Ray died in Italy on May 21, 2023 at the age of 59 (four days shy of his 60th birthday).