What is Ranveer Singh's Net Worth?

Ranveer Singh is an award-winning Indian actor who has a net worth of $30 million. Ranveer Singh works in Hindi films and is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He has been the recipient of several awards, including five Filmfare Awards, and has been featured in the "Forbes India" Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Some of his most well-known roles have been in films like "Lootera," "Padmaavat," and "Bajirao Mastani," among others.

In addition to his acting career, Singh launched his own record label in 2019 named IncInk in order to promote local musicians. He also endorses several brands like Adidas, Head & Shoulders, Jack & Jones, and MakeMyTrip. He is also an investor in Vineeta Singh's start-up, Sugar Cosmetics.

Early Life

Ranveer Singh was born on July 6, 1985, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra, India, to parents Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. His grandparents had moved to Bombay from Karachi, Pakistan, during the Partition of India. He grew up with his older sister, Ritika. While Singh always aspired to be an actor, he first decided to attend the H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai and then focused on creative writing. He went to the United States, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Telecommunications from Indiana University Bloomington in 2008. While there, he took acting classes and received a minor in theatre. He then returned to Mumbai in 2007 and began working for a few years in advertising as a copywriter. He also began going on auditions for acting projects but only received callbacks for very minor roles.

Career

In 2010, Singh auditioned for a lead role in Maneesh Sharma's "Band Baaja Baaraat," a romantic comedy. He impressed the producer and was cast for the role of Bittoo Sharma. Upon its release, the film became a sleeper hit, and Singh's performance was praised. At the annual Filmfare Awards, Singh won the award for Best Male Debut. Following that film, Singh was cast in "Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl" as Ricky Bahl, a con man who takes advantage of the girls he dates. In 2013, he appeared in the period romance "Lootera," which was an adaptation of O. Henry's short story "The Last Leaf."

Next, Singh starred opposite Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" called "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela." He played the character Ram, based on the character of Romeo. The film generated positive reviews and became Singh's biggest commercial success to date. He received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. In 2014, he starred in "Gunday," a film that did very well at the box office.

In 2015, Singh appeared in the comedy-drama, "Dil Dhadakne Do." Though the film underperformed commercially, Singh's performance received high praise. He then appeared in "Bajirao Mastani" and received rave reviews for his performance and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. In 2016, he starred in the comedy-romance "Befikre" and then appeared in the period drama "Padmaavat" in 2018. The latter film was the most expensive Hindi film ever made at the time with a production budget of $25 million. It performed very well at the box office, grossing over $71 million. For his performance, he won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.

At the end of 2018, Singh appeared in "Simmba," which became Singh's second top-earning Indian film of the year. In 2019, he appeared in "Gully Boy," a musical inspired by the life of the street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film premiered at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival and received a record 13 Filmfare Awards. Singh personally received another Best Actor award.

In 2021, Singh hosted the television game show "The Big Picture." He also made a cameo appearance in the film "Sooryavanshi." He then portrayed cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's "83," a sports film based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film had originally been slated for a 2020 release date but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews but did not perform as well as expected commercially. For his work, Singh earned his third Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

In 2022, Singh appeared in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar." He also appeared in "Cirkus." Both films were not commercially successful. In 2023, he starred in Karan Johar's romantic comedy "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." The film earned over $44 million and was one of the year's highest-grossing Hindi films. He received another Best Actor nomination at the Filmfare Awards.

Personal Life

In August 2012, Singh began dating Deepika Padukone, his co-star in "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela." In October 2018, the couple announced they were soon to be married. They got married in November 2018 in traditional Hindu and Sikh ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

Singh is known for his flamboyant fashion sense and sometimes makes headlines for his fashion choices. He appeared in a photo shoot for "Paper" magazine in July 2022. He was nude in some of the photos and was later summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with several police complaints regarding the nature of the photos, which had circulated online. In December 2023, a life-size wax figure of him was installed at London's and Singapore's Madame Tussauds museum.