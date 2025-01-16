What Is Ralph Ineson's Net Worth?

Ralph Ineson is an English actor and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Ralph Ineson has played Luke Mullen on "Playing the Field" (1998–2002), Chris Finch on "The Office" (2001–2003), Zack on "Coronation Street" (2005), Jeremy Hazledine on "Suburban Shootout" (2006–2007), John Fry on "Waterloo Road" (2009–2010), Dagmer Cleftjaw on "Game of Thrones" (2012), and Adam Radford on "Absentia" (2017) as well as Amycus Carrow in the "Harry Potter" film series. Ineson has more than 150 acting credits to his name, including the films "First Knight" (1995), "Robin Hood" (2010), "Great Expectations" (2012), "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014), "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014), "The Witch" (2015), "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017), "The Green Knight" (2021), "The First Omen" (2024), and "Nosferatu" (2024) and the television series "The Bill" (1993–2009), "Prey" (2015), and "The Capture" (2019). He voiced The Hunter (skekMal) on Netflix's "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" (2019) and Kevdak on Amazon Prime Video's "The Legend of Vox Machina" (2023), and he has lent his voice to the video games "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2" (2011), "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" (2013), "Final Fantasy XVI" (2023), and "Diablo IV" (2023). Ralph also served as an executive producer on the 2021 film "The Last Victim."

Early Life

Ralph Ineson was born Ralph Michael Ineson on December 15, 1969, in York, North Yorkshire, England. He attended the preparatory school Woodleigh School and the boarding school Pocklington School, then he enrolled at Furness College, Lancaster University, to study theatre. After his first year at university, Ralph took a job at The Dukes, Lancaster, as a security man, working during open-air Shakespeare productions in Williamson Park. After graduating in 1991, he worked at York Sixth Form College as a teacher and cricket coach.

Career

Ineson made his TV debut in a 1993 episode of the BBC1 series "Spender," then he guest-starred on "All Quiet on the Preston Front" (1994), "Harry" (1995), "Out of the Blue" (1995), "Goodnight Sweetheart" (1996), "Kavanagh QC" (1997), and "Touching Evil" (1999). He also played various characters in eight episodes of the ITV police procedural "The Bill" between 1993 and 2009, and from 1998 to 2002, he starred as Luke Mullen on the BBC drama "Playing the Field." Ralph's first feature film was 1994's "Shopping," and the following year, he co-starred with Sean Connery, Richard Gere, and Julia Ormond in "First Knight." Next, Ineson appeared in the films "Shooting Fish" (1997), "From Hell" (2001), "South West 9" (2001), "Shoot on Sight" (2007), "Cass" (2007), "Is Anybody There?" (2008), and "The Damned United" (2009), and he played Amycus Carrow in 2009's "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." He reprised his role in 2010's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1" and 2011's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2." From 2001 to 2003, Ralph had a recurring role as Chris Finch on the BAFTA Award-winning mockumentary series "The Office." In 2003, he played Mark Ainsley in the miniseries "Between the Sheets, then he had a recurring role as Zack on the ITV soap opera "Coronation Street" (2005) and starred as Jeremy Hazledine on the Channel 5 comedy "Suburban Shootout" (2006–2007).

From 2009 to 2010, Ineson played John Fry in nine episodes of BBC One's "Waterloo Road." He then appeared in the films "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" (2010), "Robin Hood" (2010), "Another Year" (2010), "Intruders" (2011), "Great Expectations" (2012), "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014), "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014), "The Witch" (2015), "The Huntsman: Winter's War" (2016), "Ready Player One" (2018), "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (2018), "Dolittle" (2020), "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" (2021), "The Green Knight" (2021), and "The Northman" (2022), and he played Colonel Ansiv Garmuth in 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which grossed $1.334 billion at the box office. Ralph guest-starred on "The IT Crowd" (2010), "Merlin" (2010), "Vera" (2013), "Inspector George Gently" (2014), "Drunk History" (2015), "Peaky Blinders" (2016), and "Sherlock" (2017), and he appeared in the miniseries "Case Sensitive" (2011–2012), "Secret State" (2012), and "Chernobyl" (2019). Ralph had recurring roles as Dagmer Cleftjaw on HBO's "Game of Thrones" (2012) and Commander Ballantine on Disney+'s "Willow" (2022), and he played DCI Mike Ward on ITV's "Prey" (2015), Adam Radford on Amazon Prime Video's "Absentia" (2017), and Alex Boyd on BBC One's "The Capture" (2019). In 2023, he appeared in the films "To Catch a Killer," "The Creator," and "Lord of Misrule" and provided the voice of Asmodeus in "The Pope's Exorcist." In 2024, Ineson starred in two horror films, "The First Omen" and "Nosferatu."

Personal Life

Ralph married Ali Milner on December 21, 1993, and they have two children, Rebecca and Luc.

Awards and Nominations

In 2024, Ineson earned a BAFTA Games Award nomination for Performer in a Supporting Role for "Final Fantasy XVI." For the 2022 short film "Waving," he won a Jury Prize for Best Actor (Short Film) at the Manchester International Film Festival, a Jury Prize for Best Actor at Screen ATX, and a Vanguard Award for Best Actor in a Featurette at the Scotland International Festival of Cinema. The film itself won a Jury Award for Best International Featurette at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, a Jury Prize for Best In Show (Short Film) at the Austin Revolution Film Festival, and a Humanitarian Award at the Scotland International Festival of Cinema. In 2020, "Chernobyl" received a Merit – Honorary Award at the CinEuphoria Awards. The miniseries also earned Ralph and his castmates an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture or Limited Series. Ineson received an Outstanding Actor – Comedy Series nomination for "Suburban Shootout" at the 2007 Monte-Carlo TV Festival and an Indiana Film Journalists Association Award nomination for Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance for "The Green Knight" in 2021. For "The Witch," he received Best Supporting Actor nominations from the BloodGuts UK Horror Awards, "Fangoria" Chainsaw Awards, and Fright Meter Awards.