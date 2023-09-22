Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jul 1, 1993 (30 years old) Place of Birth: Bryan Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Actor, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Raini Rodriguez's Net Worth

What is Raini Rodriguez's Net Worth?

Raini Rodriguez is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $2 million. Raini Rodriguez is best known for playing "Trish" in the television series, "Austin & Ally," as well as Maya Blart in the film, "Paul Blart: Mall Cop." Between 2011 and 2016, Raini Rodriguez appeared in 87 episodes of Austin & Ally. In 2013, she earned the award for Best Young Television Actress at the Imagen Awards. She has been active in the industry since 2006 and is the elder sister to Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez. Rodriguez was discovered at age eleven by a California talent agent and moved to Los Angeles with her mother and brother to pursue a career in acting. In 2015 she reprised her role in "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2." Today she is an active voice over artist.

Early Life

Raini Rodriguez was born on July 1, 1993 in Bryan, Texas to parents Diane and Roy Rodriguez, both of Mexican heritage. She was the youngest of four siblings, growing up alongside her brothers Rico, Ray, and Roy Jr. Her father ran a tire shop. As a child, Rodriguez enjoyed performing for family and friends and began participating in local theatre productions and school plays. Even as a child, she was able to captivate audiences with her charm. She decided from a young age that she wanted to pursue a career in entertainment and acting, and her parents encouraged her to develop her creativity.

Career

Rodriguez was discovered at an IMTA showcase by Susan Osser, a California talent agent, when she was 11 years old. The agent convinced Rodriguez to move to Los Angeles for a year to seek opportunities, along with her brother Rico, who also became an actor. Her career in the entertainment industry began with minor roles in television shows and films. Before booking more major roles, she appeared in small roles, building her experience and gaining exposure. She appeared in "Parker," "Babysitters Beware," "Paul Blart: Mall Cop," "Slice of Water," and "Gordita."

In 2011, Rodriguez landed her breakthrough role as Trish De la Rosa in the Disney Channel series "Austin & Ally." The show became a hit on Disney and fans enjoyed Rodriguez's quirky and witty portrayal of her character. She remained on the show for four seasons until 2016 when the show came to an end. During her time on the show, her popularity increased and she began to appear in other more notable projects as well. In 2013, she lent her voice to the character of Izzy in the animated series "Handy Manny." In 2015, she appeared in the Disney Channel movie "Bad Hair Day" and also "Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2" and "Bob's Broken Sleigh."

After "Austin & Ally" concluded, Rodriguez began to seek out more diverse roles. In 2017, she further developed her voice acting skills by voicing the character of Amanda Lopez in the animated series "Star vs. The Forces of Evil." In 2018, she was cast as the character of Tess in the movie "Second Act." In the movie, she starred alongside superstar Jennifer Lopez. She also voiced a character in two episodes of "The Lion Guard" in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, she appeared in "Knight Squad." She also booked a role in "Bunk'd " and voiced a character in "Where's Waldo."

In 2020, she appeared as herself in an episode of "The Substitute." The same year, she began voicing a character in "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous." The following year, in 2021, she voiced the character of Gretel in "A Tale Dark & Grimm" and also had a voice role in "Rugrats."

Over the course of her career, Rodriguez has been nominated at the Young Artist Awards, the Imagen Awards, and the Teen Choice Awards. In 2013, she won the Best Young Actress: Television award at the Imagen Awards for her role in "Austin & Ally."

Personal Life

Rodriguez has not shared much about her personal life with the world. However, her time in the spotlight has allowed her to focus on promoting positive body image and self-acceptance. She has been candid and open with her experiences in these areas and has told fans to embrace their uniqueness and learn to accept themselves. She has given a number of interviews on the subject and discusses the topics on her various social media accounts and other public platforms.