What Is Rafe Spall's Net Worth?

Rafe Spall is an English actor who has a net worth of $3 million. Rafe Spall was exposed to acting at a very young age by his father, BAFTA Award-nominated actor Timothy Spall. While still in his early teens, Rafe followed his father's footsteps and joined the National Youth Theatre. Spall's first major role came in 2004 when he was cast as a chubby shop employee in Edgar Wright's zombie film "Shaun of the Dead." The film was both a critical and commercial success and raised Rafe's star status, opening the door to appearances in more than a dozen television shows and movies over the next three years. He appeared alongside his father for the first time in the 2007 British TV movie "A Room with a View," which was also one of the first roles to showcase his new muscular physique. His next big break came in 2010 when he was cast as sportswriter Pete Griffiths on the British sitcom "Pete Versus Life," and in 2012, he appeared in two blockbusters, "Prometheus" (the sci-fi "Alien" prequel) and director Ang Lee's Academy Award-winning adventure drama "Life of Pi." Spall has more than 70 acting credits to his name, including the films "Hot Fuzz" (2007), "Grindhouse" (2007), "Anonymous" (2011), "I Give It a Year" (2013), "The Big Short" (2015), "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" (2018), "Men in Black: International" (2019), and "Just Mercy" (2019), the TV movies "The Lion in Winter" (2003), "The Chatterley Affair" (2006), and "Dracula" (2006), the miniseries "Desperate Romantics" (2009), "The Shadow Line" (2011), and "The War of the Worlds" (2019), and the television series "Roadies" (2016). Since 2020, he has starred as Jason Ross on the Apple TV+ series "Trying."

Early Life

Rafe Spall was born Rafe Joseph Spall on March 10, 1983, in London, England. He is the son of Shane Spall and actor Timothy Spall, and he grew up with two siblings. Rafe was named after a role Timothy played in "The Knight of the Burning Pestle" with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Spall later played the role himself. Timothy was diagnosed with myeloid leukaemia when Rafe was a teenager and underwent treatment for 18 months. Spall was overweight during his teenage years, and he has referred to it as a "painful" experience. He made poor grades at Haberdashers' Aske's Hatcham College and dropped out of school at the age of 15 to become an actor. Rafe subsequently joined the National Youth Theatre, and though he applied to drama schools, he wasn't accepted into his preferred schools. After being cast in several "fat" roles, Spall lost more than 75 pounds at the age of 19.

Career

Spall made his film debut in 2001's "Beginner's Luck," then he appeared in the TV movies "Out of Control" (2002), "The Lion in Winter" (2003), and "The Legend of the Tamworth Two" (2004). In 2004, he co-starred with Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, and Nick Frost in the Edgar Wright-directed zombie comedy "Shaun of the Dead," which won an Empire Award for Best British Film and a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film. Rafe followed the successful film with "The Calcium Kid" (2004), "Green Street Hooligans" (2005), "The Last Drop" (2005), "Kidulthood" (2006), and "A Good Year" (2006). He also starred in the miniseries "The Rotters' Club" (2005) and "The Romantics" (2006) and the TV movies "The Chatterley Affair" (2006), "Wide Sargasso Sea" (2006), "Dracula" (2006), "A Room with a View" (2007), "He Kills Coppers" (2008), and "Frankie Howerd: Rather You Than Me" (2008). In 2007, Spall reunited with Wright, Pegg, and Frost for the buddy cop comedy "Hot Fuzz" and the "Don't" segment of the Robert Rodriguez-Quentin Tarantino film "Grindhouse." In 2009, Rafe appeared in the films "The Scouting Book for Boys" and "Modern Life Is Rubbish" and played William Holman Hunt in the miniseries "Desperate Romantics."

From 2010 to 2011, Spall starred as Pete Griffiths on the Channel 4 sitcom "Pete Versus Life," and in 2011, he played Jay Wratten in the miniseries "The Shadow Line." He appeared in the films "Behind the Door" (2010), "Sus" (2010), "One Day" (2011), "I Give It a Year" (2013), "X+Y" (2014), "Get Santa" (2014), "The BFG" (2016), "The Ritual" (2017), and "Just Mercy" (2019), and he portrayed William Shakespeare in 2011's "Anonymous." In 2012, Rafe played Millburn in the "Alien" prequel "Prometheus" and The Writer in "Life of Pi." "Prometheus" grossed $403.4 million at the box office, and "Life of Pi" earned $609 million and won four Academy Awards. He returned to the world of Edgar Wright in 2013's "The World's End," and in 2015, he co-starred with Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt in "The Big Short," which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Spall played Eli Mills in 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and Agent C in 2019's "Men in Black: International," and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" was a massive hit, bringing in $1.31 billion at the box office. Around this time, Rafe guest-starred on "Black Mirror" (2014) and starred in the TV movies "Harry Price: Ghost Hunter" (2015) and "The Salisbury Poisonings" (2020) and the miniseries "Sons of Liberty" (2015) and "The War of the Worlds" (2019). In 2016, he played Reg Whitehead on the Showtime series "Roadies," and in 2020, he began starring as Jason Ross on Apple TV+'s "Trying." In 2022, he played David Melmont in the revisionist Western miniseries "The English."

Personal Life

Rafe met actress Elize du Toit in early 2008, and they married on August 14, 2010. They welcomed three children before splitting up in 2021. Spall later began a relationship with Esther Smith, who he co-stars with on "Trying." In a May 2024 interview with The Guardian, Rafe said of Esther, "Not only is she my favourite person to act with, she's my favourite person to hang out with. And now we're having a baby so it's great. It's my fourth child, and Esther's first. So a lot of amazing things have come from this show." Spall is a fan of Crystal Palace Football Club, and he has been a patron of the Actors' Centre.

Awards and Nominations

In 2011, Spall was named Best Supporting Actor for "The Shadow Line" at the Crime Thriller Awards (UK), and in 2017, he won the Best Actor award for "The Ritual" at the Sitges – Catalonian International Film Festival. "The Ritual" also earned him a Fright Meter Award nomination. In 2016, Rafe and his "The Big Short" co-stars shared the Ensemble Cast Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. In 2009, Spall received a Royal Television Society Award nomination for Actor – Male for "He Kills Coppers," and in 2013, he earned an Empire Award (UK) nomination for Best Male Newcomer for "Life of Pi." For "A Brilliant Young Mind," he received a British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 and a National Film Award (UK) nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance in a Film in 2015. That year he also earned an International Emmy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor for "Black Mirror."