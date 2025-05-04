What is Rachel Ticotin's net worth?

Rachel Ticotin is an American actress who has a net worth of $7 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband since 1998, actor Peter Strauss.

Known for her strong, grounded presence and versatility, Rachel Ticotin has portrayed a wide range of characters across film and television. She gained recognition for her role as Melina in the sci-fi classic "Total Recall" and further solidified her status with performances in "Falling Down," "Con Air," and "Man on Fire." Her television work includes notable roles in "Law & Order: LA" and guest appearances on series like "Lost" and "Grey's Anatomy." Beyond her acting achievements, Ticotin's commitment to education and her cultural heritage have made her a respected figure both on and off screen.

Early Life and Entry into Acting

Ticotin was born to a Puerto Rican mother and a Polish-Jewish father. She began taking ballet lessons at the age of eight and performed as a princess in a production of "The King and I" at New York City Center. By age 12, she was a member of Ballet Hispanico of New York, training under renowned choreographers such as Alvin Ailey and Geoffrey Holder. Her early exposure to performance arts laid the foundation for her acting career.

Her first film role was as a dancer in "King of the Gypsies." She also worked behind the scenes as a production assistant on films like "Dressed to Kill" and "Raging Bull." Her breakthrough came in 1981 when she was cast as Isabella, Paul Newman's love interest, in "Fort Apache, The Bronx." This role earned her recognition as one of 12 promising new actors in John Willis' Screen World Vol. 33.

Film and Television Highlights

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Ticotin built a diverse filmography. She appeared in "Critical Condition," "Where the Day Takes You," and "Falling Down." Her portrayal of Melina in "Total Recall" alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger remains one of her most iconic roles. In "Con Air," she played prison guard Sally Bishop, a performance that earned her an ALMA Award nomination.

Ticotin's television work includes a regular role on NBC's "Love and Honor" and appearances in series such as "Ohara," "Women on the Inside," and "Crime & Punishment." She voiced Maria Chavez in Disney's "Gargoyles." In 2010, she joined the cast of "Law & Order: LA" as Lieutenant Arleen Gonzales, reshooting scenes originally performed by another actress. She also had guest roles in "Lost" as Captain Teresa Cortez and in "Grey's Anatomy" as Dr. Marie Cerone.

Personal Life and Education

Ticotin was married to actor David Caruso from 1984 to 1987, and they have a daughter named Greta. In 1998, she married actor Peter Strauss. Demonstrating a lifelong commitment to learning, Ticotin enrolled at Columbia University in her 50s and graduated in 2019 with a degree in English, becoming the first of her six siblings to earn a college degree. She studied a range of subjects, including Shakespeare, Virginia Woolf, and gospel music, reflecting her diverse interests beyond acting.