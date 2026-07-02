What is Rachel Nichols' Net Worth?

Rachel Nichols is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $2 million.

Rachel Nichols is best known for playing Rachel Gibson on the final season of the ABC spy drama "Alias" and Kiera Cameron on the science-fiction series "Continuum." She also appeared in films such as "The Amityville Horror," "P2," "Star Trek," "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," "Conan the Barbarian," and "Alex Cross."

Rachel Nichols began her career as a model while attending college in New York City before transitioning into acting in the early 2000s. Over the next decade, she built a steady screen career that moved between studio action movies, horror films, science fiction, crime dramas, and television thrillers. Her best-known work has often come in genre projects, where she played agents, soldiers, police officers, and other action-oriented characters.

Early Life

Rachel Emily Nichols was born on January 8, 1980, in Augusta, Maine. She attended Cony High School and later enrolled at Columbia University in New York City. While at Columbia, Nichols studied mathematics and economics and originally had an interest in a more traditional finance-oriented career.

Her path changed after she was discovered for modeling. Nichols went on to work for major brands and publications, which eventually led to commercial work and acting opportunities. She graduated from Columbia before focusing more seriously on entertainment.

Acting Career

Nichols made one of her earliest screen appearances in "Autumn in New York" and later appeared in an episode of "Sex and the City." Her first major film role came in the comedy "Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd."

She gained wider attention in 2005 with roles in the horror remake "The Amityville Horror" and the short-lived Fox drama "The Inside." That same period brought one of her biggest television breaks when she joined "Alias" as Rachel Gibson, a young intelligence analyst pulled into the world of espionage during the show's final season.

Nichols continued to build momentum with the 2007 thriller "P2," in which she played a woman trapped inside a parking garage on Christmas Eve. She also appeared in "Charlie Wilson's War" and "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" before landing roles in two major 2009 studio releases: "Star Trek," in which she played Gaila, and "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," in which she played Scarlett.

In 2011, Nichols starred opposite Jason Momoa in "Conan the Barbarian" and joined "Criminal Minds" as FBI cadet Ashley Seaver. Her most substantial television role came with "Continuum," where she played Kiera Cameron, a law-enforcement officer from the future who is transported back in time. The series ran from 2012 to 2015 and became one of her signature projects.

Nichols later appeared on series including "Chicago Fire," "The Librarians," and "The Man in the High Castle," while continuing to work in independent films and thrillers.

Personal Life

Rachel Nichols married film producer and executive Scott Stuber in Aspen, Colorado, in July 2008. The marriage was brief, and the couple separated in early 2009 before divorcing. Scott went on to marry model and actress Molly Sims in 2011.

In 2014, Nichols married real estate developer Michael Kershaw. She has sometimes been credited or referenced under the name Rachel Kershaw, though she remains professionally best known as Rachel Nichols.