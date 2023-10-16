Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jul 29, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Profession: Actor, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Rachel Miner's Net Worth

Table of Contents Expand Early Life Personal Life

What is Rachel Miner's Net Worth?

Rachel Miner is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Rachel Miner is known for appearing in such films and television shows as "Guiding Light," "Alice," Bully," and "The Black Dahlia," among others.

Early Life

Rachel Miner was born on July 29, 1980 in Manhattan, New York City. She is the daughter of director and producer, Peter Miner, and the granddaughter of director and producer, Worthington Miner. Her mother is actress Frances Fuller. She attended New York's Professional Children's School, as she had already begun her acting career as a child.

Career

Miner began her acting career in 1990 at the age of 10. She was cast in the soap opera "Guiding Light" as character Michelle Bauer. She remained on the show until 1995 and received a number of awards during that time. She won the Young Artist Award in 1992 and 1994 in the Best Young Actress in a Daytime Series category. She was also nominated at the Daytime Emmy Awards and the Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Miner also had her first role in a film in 1990 when she was cast in the Woody Allen romantic comedy film "Alice" as the 12-year old character Alice. The film starred Mia Farrow, Joe Mantegna, and William Hurt and was a loose reworking of the 1965 film "Juliet of the Spirits." Though the film did not perform well at the box office, it did receive positive reviews from critics. The same year, Miner also appeared in "Shining Time Station: 'Tis A Gift," a television movie.

In 1995, Miner appeared in an episode of "American Experience." She then had a small role in the 1997 film "Henry Fool." A couple years later, in 1999, she appeared in the film "Joe the King" and also had a role in an episode of "Sex and the City." In 2001, Miner landed her next major film role in "Bully" when she played the character of Lisa Connely. The film tells the story of several friends in Florida or plan to murder a mutual friend. It was based on the 1993 murder of Bobby Kent. Though the film received mixed reviews, Miner won the Best Actress Award at the Stockholm Film Festival.

In 2004, Miner appeared in the film "Haven" and then appeared in two direct-to-DVD films in 2005 – "Man of God" and "Little Athens." The same year, she also had a role in the film "Circadian Rhythm." She also appeared in episodes of "NY-LON" and "Bones."

Miner was very busy with work in 2006. She appeared in episodes of the shows "Medium," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "Without a Trace." She also appeared in the films "Fatwa," "The Black Dahlia," "Onion Underwater," "Grasshopper," "Penny Dreadful," and "The Still Life." In 2007, she appeared in the films "Tooth & Nail," "The Blue Hour," "Cult," and "The Memory Thief." She also landed the recurring role of Dani in the show "Californication." She made appearances on the show until 2008.

Miner appeared in "The Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations" and "Hide" in 2008. She also made a number of television appearances in episodes of "Fear Itself," "The Cleaner," and "Life." In 2009, she appeared in an episode of "CSI: Miami" and also made her first appearances as the character Meg in the show "Supernaturals." She would go on to appear in 10 total episodes of the show, both as the character Meg and as the Empty.

From 2009 to 2019, Miner appeared in "The Online Gamer." In 2010, sha landed roles in episodes of "Cold Case," "No Ordinary Family," "Terriers," and "Army Wives." She also appeared in the films "The Love Affair" and "Love & Distrust." The next year, in 2011, she appeared in "Criminal Minds" and "Sons of Anarchy." She also landed a role in the television movie "51." In 2012, she appeared in the film "In Their Skin." In 2020, Miner appeared in an episode of "Chicago Fire" as character Jennifer Davis.

Personal Life

Miner has been a vegetarian since the age of 9.

In 1998, Miner married fellow child actor, Macaulay Culkin, while they were both 18 years old. The couple separated two years later in 2000 and then divorced in 2002. Around the time of their separation, Miner had begun dating Brad Renfro after meeting him on the set of "Bully."

In 2010, Miner was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She had to transition from walking freely to using a walking stick and mobility scooter. While the diagnosis initially prompted rumors that she was going to retire, she continued to act. She has since become an advocate for representation of disabled characters. Since September 2017, Miner has been the executive director of the non-profit organization, Random Acts, Inc.