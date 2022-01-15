What Is Rachel Griffiths' Net Worth and Salary?

Rachel Griffiths AM (Order of Australia) is an Australian actress, screenwriter, director, and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Griffiths is probably best known for playing Brenda Chenowith on HBO's "Six Feet Under" (2001–2005) and Sarah Walker on ABC's "Brothers and Sisters" (2006–2011).

Rachel has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films "Muriel's Wedding" (1994), "My Best Friend's Wedding" (1997), "Hilary and Jackie" (1998), "Ned Kelly" (2003), and "Saving Mr. Banks" (2013), the television series "Secrets" (1993–1994), "Camp" (2013), "House Husbands" (2014), "Total Control" (2019–2021), and "The Wilds" (2020), and the miniseries "When We Rise" (2017). Griffiths wrote and directed the short films "Tulip" (1998) and "Roundabout" (2003), and she directed the film "Ride Like a Girl" (2019) as well as three 2015 episodes of "Nowhere Boys." She created "Total Control," and she served as a producer on that series and "Ride Like a Girl" as well as the TV shows "Little Acorns" (2016) and "Aftertaste" (2021). Rachel made her Broadway debut as Brooke Wyeth in a 2011 production of Jon Robin Baitz's "Other Desert Cities," and in 2020, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the Australia Day Honours for "significant service to the performing arts as an actor."

Early Life

Rachel Griffiths was born Rachel Anne Griffiths in 1968 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Most sources list Rachel's birthdate as December 18th, but some list it as February 20th or June 4th. During her early childhood, Griffiths lived on the Gold Coast with mother Anna, father Edward, and older brothers Samuel and Ben, and when Rachel was 5, Anna and the children moved to Melbourne. Watching the 1977 miniseries "Roots" during her youth inspired Griffiths to become an actress. Rachel attended the Brighton Catholic school Star of the Sea College, then she enrolled at Victoria College, Rusden, graduating with a Bachelor of Education in dance and drama. Griffiths joined the Geelong theatre group the Woolly Jumpers, and her one-woman show "Barbie Gets Hip" (which she wrote and starred in) was performed at the 1991 Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Career

Rachel's first onscreen role came in a 1992 episode of "Fast Forward," and in 1993, she appeared in the TV movie "The Feds" and began playing Sarah Foster on the Australian series "Secrets." In 1994, she co-starred with Toni Collette in the film "Muriel's Wedding," which earned her an Australian Film Institute Award and an Australian Film Critics Award. Griffiths then appeared in the films "Cosi" (1996), "Jude" (1996), "To Have & To Hold" (1996), "Children of the Revolution" (1996), "Welcome to Woop Woop" (1997), and "My Son the Fanatic" (1997), and she co-starred with Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz in 1997's "My Best Friend's Wedding," her first American film. In 1998, she appeared in the films "Among Giants," "Amy," and "Divorcing Jack," and she starred as Hilary du Pré in "Hilary and Jackie," which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Rachel appeared in 1999's "Me Myself I" and 2001's "Very Annie Mary," "Blow," and "Blow Dry," and from 2001 to 2005, she played Brenda Chenowith on the critically-acclaimed drama "Six Feet Under," which aired 63 episodes over five seasons and won more than 40 awards.

While starring on "Six Feet Under," Griffiths appeared in the films "The Hard Word" (2002), "The Rookie" (2002), and "Plainsong" (2004), co-starred with Heath Ledger, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, and Naomi Watts in 2003's "Ned Kelly," and gave a Helpmann Award-winning performance in an Australian production of David Auburn's "Proof" (2002). She appeared in the 2005 TV movie "Angel Rodriguez" and the 2006 dance film "Step Up," and from 2006 to 2011, she starred as Sarah Walker on the family drama "Brothers and Sisters." The series aired 109 episodes over five seasons, and Rachel received two Primetime Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for her performance. She played Inez Scull in the 2008 miniseries "Comanche Moon," then she appeared in the films "Beautiful Kate" (2009), "Burning Man" (2011), "Underground: The Julian Assange Story" (2012), and "Patrick" (2013). In 2013, Griffiths played Helen "Ellie" Morehead, the inspiration for Mary Poppins, in "Saving Mr. Banks" alongside Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson. That year she also starred as MacKenzie Granger on the NBC series "Camp," and in 2014, she had a recurring role as Belle on the Australian series "House Husbands."

In 2016, Rachel appeared in the films "Mammal," "Hacksaw Ridge," and "The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One" and the miniseries "Barracuda," and she had a recurring role on the British drama "Indian Summers." In 2017, she played Diane Jones, the wife of real-life LGBT activist Cleve Jones, in the miniseries "When We Rise" and starred in the film "Don't Tell." Griffiths appeared in the 2018 miniseries "Dead Lucky," and she played Rachel Anderson on the Australian political drama "Total Control," which she also co-created, from 2019 to 2021. She starred as Gretchen Klein on the Amazon Prime Video drama "The Wilds" in 2020, and she appeared as Margot on the Australian series "Aftertaste" in 2021.

Personal Life

Rachel married artist Andrew Taylor on December 31, 2002, and they welcomed son Banjo on November 22, 2003, daughter Adelaide on June 23, 2005, and daughter Clementine on June 21, 2009. While giving birth to Clementine, Griffiths' uterus ruptured, and she spent three days in surgery; Rachel didn't meet Clementine until she was nine days old. Though Griffiths was raised Catholic, in 2002, she revealed that she was an atheist. In 2015, she said that she had returned to Catholicism. In a 2017 "SBS" interview, she spoke out in favor of the legalization of same-sex marriage in Australia, stating, "I can't speak for how Tony Abbott can have a gay sister and want to deny her what I would say is one of the crowning achievements and most successful parts of his life—a long and loving and fruitful marriage. I don't know how you can deny someone you love that same thing."

Awards and Nominations

In 1999, Griffiths was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Hilary and Jackie." The film also earned her nominations from the British Independent Film Awards, Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, and Online Film & Television Association Awards. Rachel has received four Primetime Emmy nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Six Feet Under" (2002) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Six Feet Under" (2003) and "Brothers & Sisters" (2007 and 2008). She has earned four Golden Globe nominations (two each for "Six Feet Under" and "Brothers & Sisters"), winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Six Feet Under" in 2002. In 1999, Griffiths won the Audience Award – Special Recognition and 'Watch It!' Award for "Tulip" at the Aspen Shortsfest, and the film was named Best of the Festival at the Palm Springs International ShortFest. "Tulip" won an OCIC Award at the 1998 Melbourne International Film Festival, and "Roundabout" won the award for Best Australian Short Film at the festival in 2002.

The "Six Feet Under" cast won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (2003 and 2004), and Rachel earned an AFI International Award for Best Actress from the Australian Film Institute in 2006 as well as nominations from the Television Critics Association Awards (Individual Achievement in Drama), Gold Derby Awards (Drama Supporting Actress and Drama Lead Actress of the Decade), and Online Film & Television Association Awards (Best Actress in a New Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series). Griffiths won Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards for Best Drama Series, Best Guest or Supporting Actress in a Television Drama, and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for "Total Control" and Australian Film Institute Awards for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Muriel's Wedding" and Best Supporting Actress for "Beautiful Kate." She also earned Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards for "Muriel's Wedding" and "Beautiful Kate," and she won a Film Discovery Jury Award for Best Actress for "Very Annie Mary" at the 2002 US Comedy Arts Festival. "The Rookie" received a Camie at the 2003 Character and Morality in Entertainment Awards.

Real Estate

In 2005, Griffiths and Taylor paid nearly $1.3 million for a 2,843 square foot home in the Encino area of Los Angeles. The couple put the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home on the market for $1.748 million in June 2019, and it sold for $2.015 million the following month.