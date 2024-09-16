Rachel Brosnahan Net Worth

What is Rachel Brosnahan's net worth and salary?

Rachel Brosnahan is an American actress who has a net worth of $20 million. Rachel Brosnahan is best known for playing the titular character on the Amazon Prime Video television series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which ran from 2017 to 2023. Before that, she had a main role on "Manhattan" and a recurring role on "House of Cards." Brosnahan has also acted in many films, including "Beautiful Creatures," "Patriots Day," "The Courier," "I'm Your Woman," and "Dead for a Dollar."

Maisel Salary

Rachel Brosnahan began starring as Miriam Maisel on the Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" in 2017. For seasons 1 and 2, Rachel earned a salary of $100,000 per episode. That's $800,000 for season 1 and $1 million for season 2. Heading into season 3, her per-episode salary was tripled to $300,000. That works out to $2.4 million per season.

Amazon Deal

In June 2019, Rachel signed a lucrative first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the deal, Rachel, and her production company Scrap Paper Pictures, will develop shows exclusively for Amazon.

Early Life

Rachel Brosnahan was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 12, 1990. Her father, Earl Brosnahan, is the brother of the late fashion designer Kate Spade. Kate got the last name Spade when she married Andy Spade. Andy is comedian David Spade's brother.

From the age of four, Brosnahan was raised in Highland Park, Illinois. She attended Wayne Thomas Elementary School, Northwood Junior High School, and Highland Park High School. In high school, Brosnahan did musical theater and spent two years on the wrestling team. For her higher education, she went to New York University, graduating from the Tisch School of the Arts in 2012.

Television Career

Brosnahan began her television career in 2010 with guest roles on "Mercy," "The Good Wife," and "In Treatment." The next year, she appeared in an episode of "CSI: Miami." Brosnahan landed her first substantial television role in 2013, as prostitute Rachel Posner on the Netflix political thriller series "House of Cards." She remained on the show for its first three seasons, and earned an Emmy Award nomination for her work. Brosnahan appeared on several other shows during that time, with guest roles on "Grey's Anatomy" and "Orange is the New Black" and recurring roles on "The Blacklist" and "Black Box." She also had a main role on "Manhattan," which ran from 2014 to 2015. In the latter year, Brosnahan starred in CBS's two-part adaptation of Alice Hoffman's book "The Dovekeepers." After that, in 2016, she starred in Woody Allen's Amazon Prime Video miniseries "Crisis in Six Scenes."

In 2017, Brosnahan gained her greatest recognition yet when she began starring on the Amazon Prime Video series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She played the titular character, Midge Maisel, a 1950s Jewish housewife in New York who pursues a stand-up comedy career. Her co-stars included Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and Tony Shalhoub. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was a huge success, running for five seasons through 2023 and earning numerous accolades, including an Emmy, a SAG Award, and two Golden Globes for Brosnahan's performance. During the run of the series, Brosnahan hosted "Saturday Night Live" and had guest roles on "Elena of Avalor" and "50 States of Fright." She also appeared as herself in the first season of the Showtime satirical late-night talk show "Ziwe."

Film Career

Brosnahan made her film debut with a small part in the 2009 supernatural horror film "The Unborn." She had a much bigger role two years later in "Coming Up Roses," in which she starred opposite Bernadette Peters. In 2012, Brosnahan appeared in the thriller "Nor'easter," and in 2013 she was in the romantic gothic fantasy film "Beautiful Creatures." She subsequently appeared in a pair of short films directed by Ari Aster, "Munchausen" and "Basically." Brosnahan also starred in the 2014 film "I'm Obsessed with You (But You've Got to Leave Me Alone)." In 2015, she appeared in Joachim Trier's film "Louder Than Bombs."

Brosnahan appeared in three films in 2016: the action thrillers "The Finest Hours" and "Patriots Day" and the crime film "Burn Country." Two years later, she starred in the drama "Change in the Air." In 2019, Brosnahan lent her voice to the animated comedy "Spies in Disguise." She subsequently starred in two films in 2020: the period spy film "The Courier" and the period crime film "I'm Your Woman." Brosnahan went on to star in Walter Hill's Western "Dead for a Dollar" in 2022. Her credits after that include the spy thriller "The Amateur" and James Gunn's reboot of "Superman," in which she plays Lois Lane.

Theater Career

On the theater stage, Brosnahan made her professional debut in the play "Up" at the Steppenwolf Theatre in 2009. She made her Broadway debut in 2013, in a revival of Clifford Odets's "The Big Knife." A few years after that, Brosnahan played Desdemona in a New York Theatre Workshop production of "Othello." Her other theater credits include the 2023 Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry's play "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window," in which she starred opposite Oscar Isaac.

Personal Life

In 2016, Brosnahan married actor and producer Jason Ralph.