What is Rachael Harris' net worth?

Rachael Harris is an American actress and comedian who has a net worth of $4 million. Rachael Harris is best known for playing Susan Heffley – a loving mother who never seems to care how much she embarrasses her children in the first three films of the American series "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." She is also known for her portrayal of Dr. Linda Martin – Lucifer's psychotherapist – in the Netflix original series "Lucifer" from 2016 to 2021 and for her portrayal of a barren, Christian housewife who discovers that her husband is dying in the 2011 film "Natural Selection."

Early Life & Career Beginnings

Rachael Harris was born on January 12th, 1968, in Worthington, Ohio, the daughter of a contractor. She attended Colonial Hills Elementary School and graduated from Worthington High School. In an interview with People magazine, she stated that she grew up in a family that battled alcoholism and low self-esteem, severely impacting her confidence as a child. It was a struggle, she said, that carried into adulthood.

Harris recalls earning her first award – which she won for performing the song "Please, Mr. Postman" by The Carpenters at her first-grade talent show – because her brother stuffed the ballot boxes with votes for her.

Harris began acting professionally at Otterbein College in Westerville, Ohio, in plays such as Marsha Norman's "'Night Mother" and Anton Chekov's "The Cherry Orchard." She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater in 1989 and moved to New York, where she signed with a talent agent. After multiple auditions, she eventually resorted to working in children's theatre on the East Coast.

Harris's first professional job outside the college stage was working on the showboat Majestic, where she played Maria in a production of The Sound of Music.

Film Career

Rachael Harris made her film debut in 1992 in "The Treehouse Trolls Forest of Fun and Wonder," where she played Treehouse Mom. The film aimed to teach children how to make new friends using techniques such as sing-alongs, stickball, and tickling. Harris later recalled the audition for the film was in a very sketchy garage and being scared that she was about to walk into a seedy porn situation rather than a legitimate audition. Her fears were unfounded, and she scored a role in the film.

To support herself while constantly auditioning for roles, Harris worked as a waitress and hostess along Broadway and the Upper East Side. When her agent informed her that she was relocating to Los Angeles, California, and suggested that Harris follow and seek jobs on the West Coast, Harris followed the suggestion. After she arrived in Los Angeles, a friend invited her to watch The Groundlings, an improvisational comedy troupe. Harris began taking improv classes and was hired by The Groundlings to perform with them in 2000. She also began teaching at their improv school.

As a member of The Groundlings, Harris caught the attention of director Christopher Guest. Guest cast Harris in his mockumentary-style comedy film "Best in Show," which focused on five entrants in a prestigious dog show. Harris played Winky's Party Guest alongside such stars as Jennifer Coolidge and Ed Begley Jr.

From 2010 to 2012, Harris played Susan Heffley in three "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" films.

In the 2011 film "Natural Selection," Harris portrayed barren Christian housewife Linda White, who discovers that her husband is dying and, after learning that he has an illegitimate son, leaves her sheltered world to set out on a mission of reuniting father and child.

In 2024, Harris appeared as Anna in the American comedy film "Unfrosted" – directed by Jerry Seinfeld – and as Janice in the American romantic comedy "Mother of the Bride."

Television Career

Rachael Harris made her television debut in 1993 in the science fiction series "Seaquest DSV." In 1997, she appeared on the American science fiction series "Star Trek: Voyager." Her first recurring role was on the American television sitcom "Sister, Sister," where she played Simone Foster from 1997 to 1998.

Harris went on to appear in roles on "Friends," "I Love The 80s," "The West Wing," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and numerous other television shows. She was also contracted to commercial work for companies such as GEICO, Avis, Expedia, Quaker Oats, and T-Mobile.

Harris's breakout comedy role was in 2002 when she became a correspondent on the news satire "The Daily Show." She left the show when she got married in 2003.

In 2015, Harris was cast as Dr. Linda Martin – Lucifer's psychotherapist – in the urban fantasy television series "Lucifer." She made guest appearances in shows such as "Ghosts" and "Fantasy Island" in 2022 and 2023 and held the leading role of Nora in Season 1 of "Goosebumps," which aired on Disney+ in 2023.

Awards & Accolades

In 2012, Rachael Harris was nominated for Best Female Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards for her work in the film "Natural Selection." In 2022, she was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Guest Starring Role on Television for her guest appearance in the American sitcom "Ghosts."

Personal Life

Rachael Harris has a brother, Jack, and a sister, Julie. She has referred to them as her greatest supporters and the greatest people in her life.

Harris was married to actor Adam Paul from 2003 until 2008 and subsequently married violinist Christian Hebel, with whom she eloped in 2015. She and Hebel met and became engaged after attending the wedding of their friends, actor Neil Patrick Harris and his partner David Burtka.

Harris and Hebel bore two sons via surrogacy in 2016 and 2019, named Harry and Otto. Harris has spoken openly about her troubles with fertility and how her attempts at in-vitro fertilization failed. After being told by her doctor that she had a 50-50 chance of being able to carry a baby to term, she didn't want to risk a terminated pregnancy.

Harris and Hebel divorced in 2019. The couple share custody of the children, and Harris has stated that although co-parenting is weird, she and Hebel maintain a friendly relationship. In an interview with People magazine, she stated that she had lost the sense of who she was during her marriage. After the divorce, she hired a personal trainer and concentrated on maintaining a healthy diet and exercise schedule, which she credits with raising her confidence. She claimed that she also got confidence boosts from hair extensions and Botox.

Real Estate

In 2018 Rachael and her husband Christian paid $2.2 million for a home in Studio City, California. They sold this home in 2020 for $2.3 million. They also owned a New York City apartment, which was purchased in 2014 for $1.7 million.