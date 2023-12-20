Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jun 4, 1991 (32 years old) Place of Birth: New York City, U.S. Gender: Male Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Model, Actor, Director, Photographer, App Developer 💰 Compare Quincy Brown's Net Worth

What is Quincy Brown's Net Worth?

Quincy Brown is an actor, singer, fashion model, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $4 million. Quincy Brown performs under the mononym Quincy. Among his notable acting credits, he starred in the Fox musical drama television series "Star" and appeared in the films "Brotherly Love," "Dope," and "The Holiday Calendar." As a singer, Quincy released his debut EP, "This is for You," in 2017.

Early Life and Education

Quincy Brown was born on June 4, 1991 in New York City to model, singer, and actress Kim Porter and singer, songwriter, and record producer Albert Brown III, better known by his stage name Al B. Sure! He was named after his godfather, music industry titan Quincy Jones. When Brown was three years old, his mother began a relationship with rapper Sean Combs, who eventually helped raise Brown as his own. His mother and Combs had three more children: a son named Christian and twin daughters named Jessie and D'Lila. The family moved often, with Brown spending most of his youth in Columbus, Georgia. He completed high school at Calabasas High School in California.

Television Career

Quincy first appeared on television in 2008 in an episode of the MTV reality series "My Super Sweet 16." In the episode, his parents threw him a celebrity-studded party in Atlanta. Quincy returned to television seven years later with appearances on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In 2016, he played the recurring role of Daylon on Tyler Perry's soap opera "The Haves and the Have Nots," and began a main role as Derek Jones on the Fox musical drama series "Star." On "Star," Quincy appeared alongside Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, Ryan Destiny, and Amiyah Scott, among other actors. The show ran for three seasons until it was canceled in 2019. Quincy had his next significant television role from 2021 to 2022, playing record label owner Crown Camacho in the first two seasons of the Starz series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

Film Career

Quincy made his feature film debut in the 2012 comedy "We the Party," written and directed by, and starring, Mario Van Peebles. Three years later, he starred alongside Keke Palmer, Cory Hardrict, and Eric D. Hill Jr. in the drama "Brotherly Love," and had a supporting role in the dramedy "Dope." Quincy next starred opposite Kat Graham in the Netflix Christmas romcom "The Holiday Calendar," which was released in 2018.

Fashion Modeling

As a model, Quincy has walked on runways and participated in various campaigns for major fashion brands. In 2012, he walked in the Gaborone Fashion Weekend event in Botswana. Four years later, he appeared in campaigns for the sneaker brand Creative Recreation and the British online fashion retailer Boohoo. In 2019, Quincy directed and starred in the short film "Run Loubi Run" for the fashion house Christian Louboutin, and appeared in the campaign for MCM Worldwide's gender-neutral lounge and sleepwear collection. The following year, he modeled in campaigns for Coach, and in 2021 appeared in campaigns for Lacoste; Ivy Park and Adidas's Flex Park collection; and Montblanc and Masion Kitsuné's capsule collection.

Music Career

Quincy released his first single as a lead artist, "Stay Awhile," in 2012; it featured Kendré. He followed that with such singles as "The First Thing," "Friends First," "Exotic," "Record Straight," and "Late Night Flex." On Valentine's Day in 2017, Quincy dropped his debut EP, "This is for You." His subsequent singles have included "Snuggle Up" and "Aye Yo.

Beyond his own music releases, Quincy has appeared in some music videos for other artists, including the videos for Zendaya's "My Baby" in 2013 and Jasmine V's "Walk Away" in 2015. In the latter year, he also directed the music video for Elle Winter's song "No Words."

Business Ventures

In his business endeavors, Quincy founded the production company FourXample. Additionally, he has a tech startup, a jeans collection in partnership with Embellish, and a watch line called Chalk. In 2019, Quincy launched a digital picture-editing app called Fresh Crop.