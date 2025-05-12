What Is Priscilla Barnes' Net Worth?

Priscilla Barnes is an American actress and producer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Priscilla Barnes began her professional career in the early '70s, performing with Bob Hope. She then made the leap to television work, appearing in guest-starring roles on such shows as "Columbo" (1975), "The Rockford Files" (1977), "Starsky & Hutch" (1978), "Kojak" (1978), and "Vega$" (1980). Barnes became a household name when she was cast as Terri Alden on "Three's Company," which she starred on from 1981 to 1984. Priscilla has more than 100 acting credits to her name, including the films "Delta Fox" (1979), "Beyond Reason" (1985), "The Crossing Guard" (1995), "Mallrats" (1995), "Mumford" (1999), and "The Devil's Rejects" (2005), the TV movies "The Time Machine" (1978), "The Wild Women of Chastity Gulch" (1982), "Perfect People" (1988), "Perry Mason: The Case of the Reckless Romeo" (1992), and "Low Lifes" (2012), and the television series "The American Girls" (1978), "The Love Boat" (1978–1985), and "Jane the Virgin" (2014–2019). She also served as a co-producer on the 2011 film "The A Plate," a producer on the 2013 short "88 Miles to Moscow," and an executive producer on the 2022 short "Un plan simple."

Early Life

Priscilla Barnes was born Priscilla Anne Barnes on December 7, 1954, in Fort Dix, New Jersey. Her mother was a homemaker, and her father served as a major in the U.S. Air Force. Priscilla grew up with three older siblings, and they moved around often due their father's military career. After the family settled in Lancaster, California, Barnes attended Antelope Valley High School, graduating when she was 17 years old. She then moved to San Diego, where she worked as a dancer and a waitress.

Career

After Bob Hope saw Barnes in a local fashion show, he invited her to join his comedy troupe for a performance at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 1973. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, and she made her TV debut in 1975, landing a guest-starring role in an episode of "Columbo" and appearing in the TV movie "The New Original Wonder Woman." Priscilla worked as a hostess at a Hollywood nightclub and posed nude for "Penthouse" magazine's March 1976 issue under a pseudonym. The magazine wanted to republish the photos under her real name after Barnes began starring on "Three's Company," but they were prohibited after two different courts ruled against them. In the '70s, Priscilla guest-starred on "Cannon" (1976), "The Rockford Files" (1977), "Starsky & Hutch" (1978), "Kojak" (1978), and "The Love Boat" (1978) and appeared in the films "Tintorera" (1977), "Beyond Reason" (1977), "Texas Detour" (1978), "The Seniors" (1978), and "Delta Fox" (1979) and the TV movies "The Time Machine" (1978) and "A Vacation in Hell" (1979). In 1978, she played Rebecca Tomkins on the CBS series "The American Girls."

From 1981 to 1984, Barnes starred as Terri Alden on ABC's "Three's Company" after Suzanne Somers left due to a contractual dispute. Priscilla originally auditioned for the role of Chrissy Snow, which went to Somers. Funnily enough, Barnes was later cast as Hildy Granger in the pilot of "She's the Sheriff," and after she left the show, she was replaced by Somers. In the '80s, Priscilla also appeared in the films "The Last Married Couple in America" (1980), "Sunday Lovers" (1980), "Traxx" (1988), "Lords of the Deep" (1989), and "Licence to Kill" (1989), the TV movies "The Wild Women of Chastity Gulch" (1982) and "Perfect People" (1988), and the miniseries "Scruples" (1981), and she guest-starred on "Vega$" (1980), "The Love Boat" (1982; 1985), "Hotel" (1984; 1987), "Murder, She Wrote" (1985), "Blacke's Magic" (1986), and "Highway to Heaven" (1989). She appeared in more than a dozen films in the '90s, including "Talons of the Eagle" (1992), "Erotique" (1994), "The Crossing Guard" (1995), "Mallrats" (1995), "The Killing Grounds" (1998), "Implicated" (1999), and "Mumford" (1999). Barnes also starred in the TV movies "Perry Mason: The Case of the Reckless Romeo" (1992), "Stepfather III" (1992), "Attack of the 5 Ft. 2 Women" (1994), "Asian Connection: Old Flames" (1995), and "The Cowboy and the Movie Star" (1998).

In the 2000s, Priscilla has appeared in films such as "Final Payback" (2001), "Shrink Rap" (2003), "The Devil's Rejects" (2005), "The Visitation" (2006), "Thr3e" (2006), "American Cowslip" (2009), "First Dog" (2010), "The A Plate" (2011), "Hatfields and McCoys: Bad Blood" (2012), and "Jonny's Sweet Revenge" (2017). She guest-starred on "The Invisible Man" (2000), "She Spies" (2002), "Break a Hip" (2015; 2018), and "NCIS" (2015), and from 2014 to 2019, she had a recurring role as Magda Andel on The CW series "Jane the Virgin," appearing in more than 40 episodes. Barnes also appeared in the short films "88 Miles to Moscow" (2013), "Turkey" (2015), "Cory Comes to Christmas" (2017), "JAMIE" (2018), and "Un plan simple" (2022).

Personal Life

Priscilla married actor Ted Monte in 2003. Monte has guest-starred on the television series "Melrose Place," "The Young and the Restless," "Westworld," and the "Quantum Leap" reboot and has appeared in films such as "Homicide," "Attack of the 60 Foot Centerfolds," "Collision Course," and "Hatfields and McCoys: Bad Blood."

Awards

In 2011, Barnes was named Best Supporting Actress for "The A Plate" at the Hoboken International Film Festival. In 2018, she won a Best Supporting Actress award for the short film "JAMIE" at Hollywood Horrorfest.

Real Estate

In 2012, Barnes paid $689,000 for a 1,349-square-foot home in Glendale, California. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1939, and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse sits on the .3-acre property.