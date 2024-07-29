Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Pom Klementieff's net worth?

Pom Klementieff is a French actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Pom Klementieff is known for her roles in both French and Hollywood films and began her professional acting career in 2007 in the film Après lui. She also starred as Sandra in the TV miniseries "Pigalle, la nuit" in 2009.

Klementieff's breakout role came in "Oldboy" where she showcased her remarkable martial arts skills as the bodyguard Haeng-bok. She gained international fame with her role as Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appearing in popular films like "Avengers: Infinity War" and its sequel. In 2023 she played the mysterious assassin Paris in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One".

Early Life

Pom Alexandra Klementieff was born on May 3, 1986 in Quebec City, Canada to a Korean mother Yu Ri Park and a Russian-French father Alexis Klementieff. Her father worked as a consul for the French government. Her grandfather was the Russian painter Eugene Klementieff. While she's a French citizen Klementieff doesn't hold Canadian citizenship as the jus soli rule doesn't apply to children of diplomats.

Klementieff's parents settled on the name "Pom" as it's phonetically similar to the Korean words for "spring" and "tiger". Prior to settling in France the family lived in the Ivory Coast and Japan.

She grew up under the care of her paternal uncle and aunt following her father's death. She briefly studied law after her uncle's death but only to please her aunt. While in France, she also worked as a saleswoman and a waitress. She began acting at 19 attending the Cours Florent drama school in Paris. A few months into her studies Klementieff was lucky enough to win a theatre competition that granted her two years of free classes with the school's top instructors.

Early Career

Klementieff's first professional gig was in "Après lui" a French indie film where she played Catherine Deneuve's stepdaughter. It took three days to film her scenes, one in which she fell accidentally instead of pushing someone else down a flight of stairs. Gaël Morel, the film's director, decided to keep that shot in the final cut.

Klementieff's first leading role came in 2009 with the French movie "Loup" (Der Junge Und Der Wolf) which is about a tribe of reindeer herders in the Siberian mountains. During the filming she decided to stay in a freezing, remote, isolated camp. There she befriended the nomads, worked with real wolves, rode reindeer and even swam with a horse in a cold lake.

Breakthrough Years

Klementieff made her first Hollywood appearance in Spike Lee's "Oldboy" a 2013 remake of the South Korean film of the same title. She played Haeng-bok, the bodyguard of the protagonist portrayed by Sharlto Copley. Klementieff learned about the role through producer Roy Lee and started boxing lessons since the role involved martial arts. She impressed him with her boxing skills at the audition after which Lee asked her to return in a more feminine outfit and makeup that suited her character. Surprisingly, she contributed some of her clothes to the character's wardrobe. Furthermore, she'd go ahead to train for three hours daily for the next two months in preparation for a fight scene with Josh Brolin. When asked by Lee for a suitable name she came up with Haeng-bok which means "happiness" in Korean.

Klementieff moved to Los Angeles to pursue more Hollywood roles after filming Oldboy. She continued practicing taekwondo after the film, earning a purple belt by the summer of 2014. Her next role was a hacker in the following year's film "Hacker's Game" drawing inspiration from Lisbeth Salander from "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". She shined with her boxing skills again in this film. Again due to its low budget she chose her own wardrobe and did her own makeup. In 201, Klementieff starred in "Newness" and "Ingrid Goes West" a romance drama and a black comedy-drama respectively.

Klementieff came to the limelight with her role as Mantis in MCU's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and the "Avengers" film series. In 2019 she appeared in the thriller film "Uncut Gems" and an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror. She also voiced a character in the animated film "The Addams Family". In 2020 Klementieff had a recurring role as Martel in HBO's "Westworld".

In 2023, Klementieff reprised her role as Mantis in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3". She also played the role of a mysterious assassin in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One". She's set to reprise this role in the sequel scheduled for 2025.

Personal Life

Klementieff faced early tragedies starting with her father dying of cancer. She was only five and her mother who had schizophrenia couldn't take care of her. Consequently, she grew up under the care of her paternal uncle and aunt. Unfortunately, her uncle also died when she turned 18. Her older brother would also die seven years later by suicide.

Klementieff has been in a brief relationship with comedian and director Nicolas Bedos. She's multilingual and shares that she picked up English by watching American sitcoms.