Pierce Brosnan Net Worth

What is Pierce Brosnan's net worth and salary?

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor who has a net worth of $200 million. Pierce Brosnan is probably best known for starring as James Bond in the movies "Golden Eye," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "The World Is Not Enough," and "Die Another Day." Brosnan also lent his voice to the video games "James Bond 007: Everything or Nothing" and "James Bond 007: Nightfire." Aside from the Bond films, Pierce Brosnan also starred in dozens of movies, perhaps most notably "Mrs. Doubtfire," and several TV movies: "The Heist," "Murder 101," "Victim of Love," "Death Train," "Don't Talk to Strangers," and "Night Watch." From 1982 to 1987, he starred in the television series "Remington Steele."

The movie "Golden Eye" earned him a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actor, as did "Tomorrow Never Dies." Also in 1997, Brosnan starred in "Robinson Crusoe" as the lead role, and later in "Dante's Peak," "Quest for Camelot," and "The Nephew," where he began his career as a producer. Through the other Bond films, Brosnan has won an Empire Award for Best Actor, as well as several Best Actor nominations. He starred alongside Meryl Streep in the film adaptation of the ABBA musical "Mamma Mia!"

Brosnan has also starred in the movies "The Greatest," "Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief," "The Ghost," "Remember Me," "Salvation Boulevard," "I Don't Know How She Does It," "Love Is All You Need," "The World's End," "A Long Way Down," "The November Man," "Lessons in Love," "Survivor," "No Escape," "A Christmas Star," "Urge," "I.T.," and "The Only Living Boy in New York." In 2017, he starred as Eli McCullough on the television series "The Son."

In 1997, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7021 Hollywood Blvd. In 2003, Queen Elizabeth II made Brosnan an honorary Office of the Order of the British Empire. As an Irish citizen, he was not able to receive a full knighthood.

Pierce Brosnan's James Bond Salary

In total, Pierce Brosnan earned right around $48 million playing James Bond. Pierce earned $4 million for 1995's Goldeneye. That's the same as around $7 million today after adjusting for inflation. He then earned $8.2 million for Tomorrow Never Dies, $12.4 million for The World Is Not Enough, and $16.5 million for Die Another Day.

Early Life

Pierce Brendan Brosnan was born on May 16, 1953, in Drogheda, County Louth, Ireland. His father left the family when Brosnan was an infant, and he was raised largely by relatives while his mother moved to London for work as a nurse. Brosnan eventually joined her in England, growing up primarily in working-class neighborhoods in South London.

As a teenager, Brosnan initially trained as a commercial illustrator before discovering acting almost by accident. A visit to the Oval House Theatre sparked his interest in performance, leading him to abandon visual arts in favor of drama. He enrolled at the Drama Centre London, where he received classical training that emphasized physicality, voice control, and discipline. That foundation would later help him move fluidly between television, film, and stage work.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Brosnan's early career unfolded steadily through theater and British television. He appeared in stage productions and minor screen roles before landing his first major break in the early 1980s. His casting as the title character in the NBC detective series "Remington Steele" proved transformative.

The show premiered in 1982 and quickly distinguished itself with a self-aware tone that blended mystery, romance, and comedy. Brosnan's portrayal of the debonair, fast-talking investigator made him an instant television star, particularly in the United States. The role also nearly made him James Bond a decade earlier than planned. Brosnan was initially offered the Bond role in the mid-1980s, but contractual obligations to "Remington Steele" prevented him from accepting.

"Remington Steele" and Television Stardom

"Remington Steele" ran for five seasons and turned Brosnan into a symbol of refined masculinity at a time when television was dominated by grittier antiheroes. His on-screen persona combined classic Hollywood elegance with modern irony, helping the series stand out in a crowded procedural landscape.

The show's success gave Brosnan financial security and industry credibility, but it also placed him in a holding pattern. When "Remington Steele" ended, he spent several years navigating uneven film roles and personal tragedy, including the illness and eventual death of his first wife, actress Cassandra Harris, in 1991.

Becoming James Bond

In 1994, Brosnan was officially cast as James Bond, finally fulfilling the role he had narrowly missed years earlier. His debut, "GoldenEye," was released in 1995 and marked a critical turning point for the franchise. It was the first Bond film produced after the end of the Cold War and the longest gap between Bond releases up to that point.

"GoldenEye" was a massive success, revitalizing the series for a new generation and grossing over $350 million worldwide. Brosnan's Bond combined the suave confidence of earlier incarnations with a more contemporary emotional edge, reflecting a world less defined by clear geopolitical binaries.

The Bond Era and Global Fame

Brosnan starred in four Bond films: "GoldenEye," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "The World Is Not Enough," and "Die Another Day." Collectively, the films grossed more than $1.5 billion worldwide and reestablished Bond as one of cinema's most reliable global franchises.

His tenure coincided with a modernization of the series, incorporating advanced technology, media-driven villains, and larger-scale action sequences. While later entries received mixed critical reception, Brosnan's performance was consistently praised for balancing humor, toughness, and romantic charisma.

By the early 2000s, Brosnan was among the highest-paid actors in the world, earning tens of millions per film and becoming one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars. After "Die Another Day," the franchise opted for a creative reset, paving the way for a darker reimagining with Daniel Craig.

Post-Bond Reinvention

After leaving Bond, Brosnan made a conscious effort to dismantle his action-hero image. He pursued roles that leaned into vulnerability, satire, and character work. Films like "The Thomas Crown Affair," "The Matador," and "The Ghost Writer" showcased his range, often subverting expectations tied to his polished appearance.

He also appeared in romantic dramas, ensemble comedies, and independent films, frequently playing morally ambiguous or emotionally damaged characters. This period marked a shift away from blockbuster dominance toward selective, performance-driven projects.

Producing and Creative Control

Brosnan expanded his role behind the camera through his production company, Irish DreamTime, which he co-founded with producer Beau St. Clair. The company allowed him to develop projects tailored to his interests rather than studio formulas.

Irish DreamTime produced films such as "The Thomas Crown Affair," "The Matador," and "Evelyn," the latter drawing inspiration from Irish social history. Producing gave Brosnan greater autonomy and helped extend his career well beyond the typical lifespan of leading men in Hollywood.

Later Career and Supporting Roles

In the later stages of his career, Brosnan embraced supporting and ensemble roles with enthusiasm. He appeared in musical films like "Mamma Mia!" and its sequel, surprising audiences with a self-aware comedic turn. He also took on roles in thrillers, dramas, and international productions, often portraying authority figures, patriarchs, or antagonists.

His later work demonstrated a willingness to poke fun at his own image while continuing to explore serious material. This flexibility kept him in steady demand across a wide range of genres.

Personal Life

Brosnan was married to actress Cassandra Harris from 1980 until her death in 1991. He later married journalist and author Keely Shaye Smith in 2001. Family has remained central to his life, and he has spoken openly about the impact of loss, resilience, and aging on his worldview.

Outside of acting, Brosnan is an accomplished painter and a committed environmental advocate. He has supported numerous conservation causes and has been particularly vocal on issues related to ocean preservation and climate awareness.

Real Estate

Pierce and Keely own a number of impressive properties around the globe. In 1996, Pierce, on his own, bought a home in Malibu out of foreclosure for $600,000. He sold his house in 2012 for $2.6 million.

In 2000, the Brosnans bought a one-acre beachfront property in Malibu for an undisclosed price. They eventually acquired the next-door property to piece together a full acre of land. In total, they spent around $7.4 million acquiring land. They proceeded to tear down the existing structures and built a 13,000 square-foot Tahitian-style mansion that sits on 120 feet of ocean frontage on Malibu's coveted Broad Beach. They dubbed their estate "Orchid House". Over various summers, Pierce and Keely have rented the house during the summer months for $250,000 PER MONTH.

A fire in 2015 destroyed part of the home, including the garage, which housed several extremely valuable cars, including the 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish made famous by the 2002 Bond movie Die Another Day. The home was damaged again in November 2019 during the Woolsey Fire that destroyed large portions of Malibu.

In September 2020, Pierce and Keeley listed their Malibu property for a mind-numbing $100 million. In September 2021, they took the property off the market. Here's a video tour of the property:

In September 2019, the Brosnans spent $2.4 million on a relatively modest home in Santa Monica, California. Outside of California, the Brosnans own a multi-home compound on the Hawaiian island of Kauai near Anini Beach. Nearby neighbors include Bette Midler, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ben Stiller.