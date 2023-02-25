Phoebe Dynevor net worth

What is Phoebe Dynevor's Net Worth?

Phoebe Dynevor is an English actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Phoebe Dynevor is best known for playing Bridgerton daughter Daphne on the Netflix period drama series "Bridgerton." She has appeared on a number of other shows as well, including the BBC series "Waterloo Road," "Prisoners' Wives," and "Dickensian" and the Crackle streaming series "Snatch." Dynevor has also starred in such films as "The Colour Room," "Bank of Dave," and "Fair Play."

Early Life and Education

Phoebe Dynevor was born on April 17, 1995 in Trafford, Greater Manchester, England to Tim, a screenwriter on the television soap opera "Emmerdale," and Sally, an actress known for her role as Sally Webster on the soap opera "Coronation Street." She has a younger sister named Harriet and a younger brother named Samuel. Dynevor was educated at Oakfield Nursery School and Cheadle Hulme School.

Television Career

In 2009, Dynevor made her television acting debut in the fifth season of the long-running BBC series "Waterloo Road." She played the role of Siobhan Mailey. After leaving the show in 2010, Dynevor appeared in an episode of the ITV medical drama series "Monroe." Next, from 2012 to 2013, she played the recurring role of Lauren, the daughter of a gangster, on the BBC series "Prisoners' Wives." Another recurring role followed in 2014 on the BBC series "The Village," and yet another from 2015 to 2016 on the BBC series "Dickensian." On the latter show, Dynevor played Martha Cratchit.

From 2017 to 2018, Dynevor starred alongside Rupert Grint and Luke Pasqualino on the Crackle crime dramedy series "Snatch," based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name. She played Lotti Mott, a disaffected gun moll. Also in 2017, Dynevor began playing the recurring role of Clare on the TV Land series "Younger"; she remained on the show through its conclusion in 2021. Meanwhile, Dynevor had one of her biggest roles on the Netflix period romance series "Bridgerton." Playing Daphne Bridgerton, she was the lead character on the show for the first season in 2020. In the second season, she reprised her role in a supporting capacity, now as Daphne Basset due to her character's marriage. Elsewhere on television, Dynevor guest-starred as a fictionalized version of herself on the British series "Ten Percent," a remake of the French series "Call My Agent!"

Film Career

After achieving widespread international recognition for her role on "Bridgerton," Dynevor made the transition to film. In 2021, she made her debut in the biographical drama "The Colour Room," in which she stars as real-life ceramicist Clarice Cliff. The cast also includes Matthew Goode, Kerry Fox, and Darci Shaw. Dynevor next starred in another biographical film, "Bank of Dave," which was released on Netflix in early 2023. Among her costars are Joel Fry, Rory Kinnear, and Hugh Bonneville. Also in early 2023, Dynevor starred opposite Alden Ehrenreich in the erotic thriller "Fair Play," which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival before being released by Netflix.

Dynevor was cast in a number of other films following her breakthrough, including the thriller "I Heart Murder" and adaptations of two novels: Jonathan Stroud's "The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne" and Naoise Dolan's "Exciting Times." She also landed starring roles in the spy thriller "The Inheritance" and the romantic comedy "The Threesome," the latter costarring Logan Lerman.

Personal Life

Dynevor is a practitioner of transcendental meditation. She is also involved in charity work, serving as an ambassador for ActionAid UK, which works to combat global poverty and injustice.