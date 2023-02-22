Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu net worth

What is Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu's Net Worth?

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is a French actress who has a net worth of $5 million. To American audiences Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is most widely known for starring on the Netflix romantic comedy series "Emily in Paris." She is also known for her role in the television miniseries "Mistral's Daughter" and her recurring role on the French television series "Call My Agent!" Meanwhile, on the big screen, Leroy-Beaulieu has appeared in such films as "Three Men and a Cradle," "The Possessed," "Natalia," and "Vatel."

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million

Early Life

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu was born on April 25, 1963 in Rome, Italy to model Françoise Laurent and actor Philippe Leroy-Beaulieu. Raised in Italy, she relocated to Paris, France when she was 16 to study drama. This upset her father, who urged her not to follow in his footsteps as an actor.

Film Career

Leroy-Beaulieu first appeared on the big screen in 1983, starring as Anne Lambert in Roger Vadim's dramedy film "Surprise Party." Two years later, she was in the comedy "Three Men and a Cradle," costarring Roland Giraud, Michel Boujenah, and André Dussollier. For her performance, Leroy-Beaulieu earned a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actress. "Three Men and a Cradle" would go on to be remade in Hollywood as "Three Men and a Baby." Leroy-Beaulieu next appeared in "Flag." In 1988, she was in four films: "Dandin," "The Possessed," "Camomille," and "Natalia," the lattermost of which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Leroy-Beaulieu was subsequently part of the large ensemble cast of the 1989 historical film "Le Révolution Française," made for the 200th anniversary of the French Revolution. She portrayed Charlotte Corday in the epic film.

Kicking off the 90s, Leroy-Beaulieu was in "Les Clés du Paradis" and "Coupable d'Innocence ou Quand la Raison Dort." After those came "Un'anima Divisa in Due" and "Petits Travaux Tranquilles." In 1994, Leroy-Beaulieu starred opposite Patrick Braoudé in the French romantic comedy "Nine Months," which Braoudé also directed and co-wrote. Like her previous film "Three Men and a Cradle," it was also remade in Hollywood. Leroy-Beaulieu subsequently appeared in such films as "Un Eroe Borghese," "L'année Juliette," "The Green Planet," "Hercule & Sherlock," and "TGV." Among her many other credits are "Vatel," "Two Brothers," "Graziella," "Eternity," "De Gaulle," and "Papi Sitter."

Television Career

Leroy-Beaulieu made her television debut in the 1984 miniseries "Mistral's Daughter," based on the eponymous novel by Judith Krantz. She played the role of Fauve Mistral. Also that year, she appeared in an episode of the series "Black Sequence." Leroy-Beaulieu didn't appear much on the small screen immediately after that. She returned in 1987 in the TV movie "La Maison Piège," and in 1989 was in an episode of the miniseries "Mon Dernier Rêve Sera Pour Vous." In the 90s, Leroy-Beaulieu was in a number of television films, including "Jules Ferry," "Les Enfants du Faubourg," and "Mes Enfants Étrangers."

Leroy-Beaulieu began the new millennium with a starring role in the television film "Petit Ben." A few years after that, she was in the series "Sandra et les Siens" and the television film "Écoute, Nicolas…" Leroy-Beaulieu went on to appear in episodes of such shows as "Venus and Apollo," "Commissaire Valence," "Le Juge est une Femme," and "Camping Paradis." She then appeared in an episode of the 2014 miniseries adaptation of "Rosemary's Baby." Leroy-Beaulieu had one of her biggest television roles from 2015 to 2018, playing the recurring role of Catherine Barneville on the French dramedy series "Call My Agent!"

She began an even larger role in 2020, playing Sylvie Grateau, the boss of the titular character – which is played by Lily Collins – on the Netflix romantic comedy series "Emily in Paris." Also on Netflix, Leroy-Beaulieu appeared in an episode of the series "The Crown" in 2022.

Personal Life

As a teenager, Leroy-Beaulieu began a romantic relationship with her high school classmate Santiago Amigorena. The two eventually had a messy breakup. Later on, Leroy-Beaulieu dated French documentarian Richard Bean. Although they never got married, they had a daughter named Tais.