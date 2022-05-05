Phil Dunster Net Worth:

What is Phil Dunster's Net Worth and Salary?

Phil Dunster is an English actor who has a net worth of $4 million. Phil Dunster rose to fame in the UK for playing Lance Corporal Will Jensen on the television series "Strike Back" from 2017 to 2018. He went on to gain more widespread recognition for his roles on the series "Save Me," "Humans," "The Trouble with Maggie Cole," and "Ted Lasso." On the big screen, Dunster has appeared in such films as "Megan Leavey," "Judy," and "The Good Liar."

Early Life and Education

Phil Dunster was born on March 31, 1992 in Reading, Berkshire, England. As a youth, he went to Leighton Park School, and was fond of playing rugby. However, when he was 15, Dunster realized that he was too diminutive in size for the sport when he failed a tryout for the club London Irish RFC. For his higher education, he attended Bristol Old Vic Theatre School to study drama.

Start of Television Career

Dunster appeared for the first time on television in 2015, playing Nico in an episode of the British sitcom "Catastrophe." He subsequently appeared in two episodes of the British crime series "Stan Lee's Lucky Man" in 2016. Dunster had his breakthrough year in 2017: in addition to his roles on the sitcom "Benidorm" and in the BBC television film "Man in an Orange Shirt," he began playing the main role of Lance Corporal Will Jensen in the sixth season of the spy series "Strike Back." Based on the eponymous novel by Chris Ryan, the series follows the exploits of Section 20, a branch of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service. Dunster was joined in the cast by Daniel MacPherson, Warren Brown, Roxanne McKee, Alin Sumarwata, and Nina Sosanya.

Further Television Career

Following his breakthrough on "Strike Back," Dunster began landing many more substantial television roles. In 2018, he had recurring roles on three shows. On the drama "Save Me," Dunster played BJ McGory, the son of Barry Ward's character, while on the science-fiction series "Humans," he played Tristan in season three. Finally, on the police procedural "No Offence," which he also joined in the third season, Dunster played Detective Chief Inspector Tom Pembroke. Next, in 2019, he portrayed Count Andrei Razumovsky in the miniseries "Catherine the Great," starring Helen Mirren as the titular Russian Empress. The four-part miniseries aired on HBO in the United States and on Sky Atlantic in the United Kingdom.

Dunster had his next big year on television in 2020. Kicking off the year, he played Quincey Morris in the three-part miniseries "Dracula," based on the eponymous Bram Stoker novel. Starring Claes Bang as the titular Count, the series aired on BBC One before debuting on Netflix. A couple months later, Dunster played the main role of Jamie Cole on the dramedy series "The Trouble with Maggie Cole." The series stars Dawn French in the titular role, and also features Mark Heap, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Vicki Pepperdine, Patrick Robinson, and Gwyneth Keyworth, among others. Following this, Dunster debuted his biggest role yet: fledgling football striker Jamie Tartt on the Apple TV+ sports dramedy series "Ted Lasso." The highly acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning series also stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, and Brendan Hunt, among others. As part of the cast of "Ted Lasso," Dunster won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2022.

Film Career

Dunster made his film debut in 2013, playing the role of Big Robbie in "A Film Makers Son." Two years after this, he played Dickie Baker in the low-budget biographical crime film "The Rise of the Krays," about the criminal Kray twins and their early lives in London. Dunster reprised his role in the 2016 sequel "The Fall of the Krays." In 2017, he appeared in the biographical drama "Megan Leavey," starring Kate Mara, and played Colonel John Armstrong in Kenneth Branagh's "Murder on the Orient Express," based on the eponymous Agatha Christie novel. Dunster's next film role came in the 2019 biographical drama "Judy," starring an Academy Award-winning Renée Zellweger as actress Judy Garland. Also in 2019, Dunster appeared in the crime thriller "The Good Liar," playing the younger version of Ian McKellen's character Roy Courtnay.

Stage Career

On the stage, Dunster debuted in a 2015 Reading Theatre production of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," in which he played Claudio. The following year, he earned acclaim for his performance in "Pink Mist," which played at both the Bush Theatre and Bristol Old Vic. Dunster received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre for his work. The same year, he appeared in a Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company production of John Osborne's "The Entertainer."

Personal Life

A lifelong fan of football, Dunster avidly supports the English professional club AFC Wimbledon. In his romantic life, meanwhile, he is dating filmmaker Eleanor Hayden.