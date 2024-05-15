Peter Scolari Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Sep 12, 1955 - Oct 22, 2021 (66 years old) Birthplace: New Rochelle Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.69 m) Profession: Actor, Television Director, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Peter Scolari's Net Worth

What was Peter Scolari's net worth?

Peter Scolari was an American actor who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death in 2021. best known for his roles on the television sitcoms "Bosom Buddies" and "Newhart." He appeared in 37 episodes of the former and over 140 episodes of the latter. He later had a main role on the sitcom "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show" and an Emmy-winning recurring role on the HBO series "Girls." On the big screen, Scolari appeared in such films as "The Rosebud Beach Hotel," "Corporate Affairs," "That Thing You Do!," and "Looks That Kill." Unfortunately, Peter died on October 22, 2021 at the age of 66 after a multiple-year battle with cancer.

Early Life and Education

Peter Scolari was born on September 12, 1955 in New Rochelle, New York to Barbara and Arthur. He was raised with his older sister and two younger brothers in Scarsdale. Scolari had a difficult upbringing due to his psychologically abusive father and alcoholic mother. As a teenager, he attended Edgemont High School, where he played football and baseball and ran track. Scolari went on to attend Occidental College in Los Angeles, but left after a year upon the death of his father. Back in New York, he joined the Colonnades Theatre Lab and worked with such actors as Rhea Perlman, Jeff Goldblum, and Danny DeVito.

Television Career, 1980-1990

Scolari had his first starring role on television on the short-lived ABC sitcom "Goodtime Girls," which aired in 1980. However, his breakthrough came later that year when he was cast alongside Tom Hanks on the sitcom "Bosom Buddies." Scolari and Hanks played a couple of advertising copywriters who pretended to be women in order to live in an affordable space in a women's-only residence in New York City. The show ran for two seasons before it was canceled due to low ratings. Scolari went on to appear in guest roles on such shows as "Remington Steele" and "Happy Days"; he was also in the television film "Carpool."

In 1983, Scolari starred on the short-lived ABC sitcom "Baby Makes Five," which only lasted for five episodes. Early the next year, he joined the cast of Bob Newhart's CBS sitcom "Newhart," then in its second season. He played Michael Harris, a preppy television producer. Originally a recurring role, Michael Harris was so popular with audiences that he became a main character for the rest of "Newhart"'s run through 1990. For his work, Scolari earned three consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. While "Newhart" was still on the air, he made guest appearances on such shows as "Hotel," "Family Ties," and "The Love Boat."

Television Career, 1990-2021

After the conclusion of "Newhart," Scolari appeared in a number of television films, including "Perfect Harmony" and "The House on Sycamore Street." He had his next main role on the CBS sitcom "Family Album," which only aired six episodes in 1993 before it was canceled. Scolari subsequently appeared in episodes of "Burke's Law," "Empty Nest," "Touched by an Angel," "Dave's World," and "A Whole New Ballgame." In 1995, he starred alongside Farrah Forke on the short-lived CBS sitcom "Dweebs." Scolari also lent his voice to some episodes of the animated series "Gargoyles." In 1997, he appeared in episodes of "The Nanny" and "George & Leo" and began starring on the sitcom "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show." On the latter show, which ran until 2000, Scolari played inventor Wayne Szalinski, the role played by Rick Moranis in the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" film series.

In the years after "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show" ended, Scolari appeared in episodes of "Ally McBeal," "Reba," "The King of Queens," and "The West Wing," among other series. His next substantial role was as Tad Horvath, the father of Lena Dunham's character, on the HBO series "Girls." For his work on the show, which ran from 2012 to 2017, Scolari won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Later, from 2019 to 2021, he played the recurring role of Bishop Thomas Marx on the supernatural drama series "Evil." Scolari's other notable television credits include a main role in the 2016 ABC miniseries "Madoff," about the Madoff investment scandal, and a recurring role in the 2021 Apple TV+ miniseries "Lisey's Story," based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.

Film Career

Going by the pseudonym Barney Tramble, Scolari made his film debut in the X-rated 1978 film "Take Off." He next appeared on the big screen in the 1984 comedy "The Rosebud Beach Hotel," costarring Colleen Camp. Six years later, Scolari starred alongside Mary Crosby in "Corporate Affairs." In 1993, he starred in the direct-to-video horror film "Ticks," and in 1994 had a supporting role in the adventure comedy "Camp Nowhere." Scolari's only other theatrical film of the decade was "That Thing You Do!," which reunited him with his "Bosom Buddies" costar Tom Hanks. In the '00s, he appeared in such films as "Sorority Boys," "Mentor," "Suburban Girl," and "A Plumm Summer." Scolari's final film role was in the 2020 dark romantic comedy "Looks That Kill."

Stage Career

Scolari acted in many stage productions, including "Reflections," "Old Man Joseph and His Family," "In the Wings," and "White's Lies." On Broadway, he appeared in "Wicked," "Hairspray," and "Lucky Guy," among other shows.

Personal Life and Death

Scolari was married a total of four times. His first wife was attorney Lisa Kretzchmar, to whom he was married from 1981 until their divorce in 1983. In 1986, Scolari wed costume designer Debra Steagal; they had two children before divorcing in 1996. He married his third wife, actress Cathy Trien, in 1998; they had two children and divorced in 2004. Scolari's fourth and final wife was actress Tracy Shayne, whom he wed in 2013.

On October 22, 2021, Scolari passed away after a long battle with leukemia.