Peter Krause Net Worth:

What Is Peter Krause's Net Worth and Salary?

Peter Krause is an American actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $20 million. Peter Krause is best known for starring as Casey McCall on ABC's "Sports Night" (1998–2000), Nate Fisher on HBO's "Six Feet Under" (2001–2005), Nick George on the ABC drama "Dirty Sexy Money" (2007–2009), Adam Braverman on NBC's "Parenthood" (2010–2015), and Captain Bobby Nash on the Fox procedural drama "9-1-1" (2018–present). "Six Feet Under" earned Peter several awards and nominations, including three Primetime Emmy nominations. Krause has more than 30 acting credits to his name, including the films "The Truman Show" (1998), "We Don't Live Here Anymore" (2004), and "Beastly" (2011) and the television series "Beverly Hills, 90210" (1992), "If Not for You" (1995), "The Great Defender" (1995), "Cybill" (1995–1997), "Party of Five" (1998), and "The Catch" (2016–2017). Peter directed the "Parenthood" episodes "Politics" (2012), "Small Victories" (2013), and "A Potpourri of Freaks" (2014), and he has served as a producer on "Dirty Sexy Money" and "9-1-1" as well as the 2006 film "Civic Duty" and the 2009 video short "Got a Little Story: EPK." Krause has also performed on Broadway, playing Quentin in a 2004 American Airlines Theatre production of Arthur Miller's "After the Fall."

Early Life

Peter Krause was born Peter William Krause on August 12, 1965, in Alexandria, Minnesota. Peter is the son of teachers Wanda and Bill Krause, and he grew up in Roseville, Minnesota, with siblings Michael and Amy. Krause studied at Alexander Ramsey High School, and during his teen years, he participated in gymnastics and track and field. After graduating in 1983, he attended Gustavus Adolphus College as a pre-medical student, but he switched his major to English Literature after he began acting during his junior year. As a college student, Peter appeared in productions of Harold Pinter's "The Dumb Waiter" and Caryl Churchill's "Cloud 9." Krause graduated in 1987, then he earned a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from the Tisch School of the Arts' Graduate Acting Program at New York University in 1990. While living in NYC, Peter took a job as a bartender at Broadway's Palace Theatre, where he worked with future "Sports Night" creator Aaron Sorkin. Not long after graduation, Krause was cast on "Carol & Company," a sketch comedy series starring Carol Burnett, so he moved to Los Angeles.

Career

Peter made his film debut in 1987's "Blood Harvest," and in 1990, he appeared in 31 episodes of "Carol & Company," which aired 33 episodes over two seasons on NBC. He had a recurring role as Jay Thurman on the Fox teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1992, and he guest-starred on "Seinfeld" (1992), "Ellen" (1994), "Caroline in the City" (1995), "Brotherly Love" (1995), "The Drew Carey Show" (1996), and "3rd Rock from the Sun" (1997). In 1995, Krause was a series regular on the CBS sitcom "If Not for You," and he starred as Crosby Caufield III on the Fox drama "The Great Defender." From 1995 to 1997, he played Kevin Manning on the CBS sitcom "Cybill," and in 1997, he appeared in the romantic comedy "Lovelife." In 1998, Peter had a recurring role as Daniel Musser on Fox's "Party of Five," co-starred with Jim Carrey in "The Truman Show," and appeared in the films "Melting Pot" and "My Engagement Party." From 1998 to 2000, he starred as Casey McCall on ABC's "Sports Night" alongside Josh Charles and Felicity Huffman. The critically-acclaimed series aired 45 episodes over two seasons and won a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. In 2013, "TV Guide" ranked "Sports Night" #10 on its list of series that were "Cancelled Too Soon."

From 2001 to 2005, Krause played Nate Fisher on the HBO drama "Six Feet Under." Also starring Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, and Lauren Ambrose, the series ran for five seasons and won more than 40 awards, including three GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Drama Series, a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Peter appeared in the short film "It's a Shame About Ray" (2000) and the feature films "We Don't Live Here Anymore" (2004) and "Civic Duty" (2006), and he played Detective Joe Miller in the 2006 Syfy miniseries "The Lost Room," which earned him a Gold Derby Award nomination. From 2007 to 2009, Krause starred as Nick George on the ABC drama "Dirty Sexy Money," which he also produced, then he played Adam Braverman on NBC's "Parenthood" from 2010 to 2015. "Parenthood" aired 103 episodes over six seasons and won a NAMIC Vision Award for Best Drama.

In 2011, Peter starred in the "Beauty and the Beast" retelling "Beastly," then he appeared in the films "Night Owls" (2016) and "Saint Judy" (2018). In 2016, he guest-starred on his then-girlfriend Lauren Graham's Netflix miniseries "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" and began playing Benjamin Jones on the ABC series "The Catch." In 2017, Krause was cast as Captain Bobby Nash on Ryan Murphy's "9-1-1," which is about the lives of firefighters, paramedics, police officers, and dispatchers. The series premiered in January 2018, and it has earned a People's Choice Award nomination for The Drama Show of 2021, an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, and two Critics Choice Super Award nominations for Best Action Series. In 2020, Peter appeared in the short film "Attorneys at Love" alongside his "9-1-1" co-stars Kenneth Choi and Megan West; the film was narrated by his "9-1-1" wife Angela Bassett, who plays LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant-Nash on the series. In 2021, Krause narrated the William Randolph Hearst documentary "Citizen Hearst: An American Experience Special."

Personal Life

Peter has a son, Roman (born in 2001), with his former girlfriend Christine King. Krause began a relationship with his "Parenthood" co-star Lauren Graham in 2010, and they split up in 2021. The two first met when they both appeared in the 1995 "Caroline in the City" episode "Caroline and the Opera," and Graham told "Redbook" in 2010, "I think we liked each other [but] he asked me over to his house to play a board game – and that's exactly what we ended up doing. So I was like, 'This guy doesn't like me. Who actually plays a board game?' The timing wasn't right. I don t think either of us was ready."

Awards and Nominations

Krause was nominated for Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Six Feet Under" in 2002, 2003, and 2006, and he received Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama in 2002 and 2003. Peter has earned eight Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, sharing the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with his "Six Feet Under" castmates in 2003 and 2004. The cast was also nominated in 2002, 2005, and 2006, and Krause's other nominations were for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Sports Night" (2000) and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Six Feet Under" (2002 and 2004). "Six Feet Under" also earned him an Online Film & Television Association Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2003 and a Prism Award for Best Performance in a Drama Series (Multi-Episode Series) in 2004 as well as a Gold Derby Award nomination for Drama Lead Actor of the Decade (2010) and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor in a Series, Drama (2003). In 2008, Peter and his "Six Feet Under" co-stars Lauren Ambrose and Michael C. Hall received a TV Land Award nomination for Siblings That Make You Grateful for Your Own Crazy Family. In 2000, he earned a Viewers for Quality Television Award nomination for Best Actor in a Quality Comedy Series for "Sports Night," and he received a Gold Derby Award nomination for TV Movie/Mini Lead Actor for "The Lost Room" in 2007.