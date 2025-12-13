Peter Greene Net Worth

What was Peter Greene's net worth?

Peter Greene was an American character actor who had a net worth of $100,000 at the time of his death. Peter Greene was best known for portraying volatile criminals, villains, and psychologically complex outsiders across some of the most iconic films of the 1990s. With piercing blue eyes, an intense physical presence, and an ability to project menace and vulnerability simultaneously, Greene carved out a distinctive niche in Hollywood as a performer who elevated small roles into unforgettable moments.

He is most widely recognized for playing Zed, the sadistic security guard in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," and Dorian Tyrell, the ruthless crime boss opposite Jim Carrey in "The Mask," both released in 1994. While mainstream audiences often remember him for these terrifying antagonists, Greene's body of work reveals a far deeper range. He delivered critically acclaimed performances in independent films such as "Clean, Shaven" and "Laws of Gravity," where his portrayals of damaged, troubled men earned praise for their emotional authenticity. Over a career spanning more than three decades and roughly 95 screen credits, Greene worked alongside some of the most celebrated directors and actors of his generation, leaving behind a legacy defined not by leading-man status but by intensity, commitment, and an unmistakable screen presence.

Early Life

Peter Greene was born on October 8, 1965, in Montclair, New Jersey. As a teenager, he ran away from home at the age of 15 and spent time living on the streets of New York City. During this period, he became involved with drugs and eventually drug dealing, experiences that later informed the raw authenticity of many of his performances. Greene began acting in his 20s while living in New York, gradually finding his way into the city's independent film and theater scenes. His early life was marked by instability and hardship, elements that would later become central to both his personal struggles and his ability to portray deeply fractured characters on screen.

Breakthrough and Early Career

Greene's early acting career was rooted in gritty, low-budget films that valued realism over polish. One of his first significant roles came in "Laws of Gravity" in 1992, where he starred opposite Edie Falco in a bleak, intimate crime drama set in New York. The film helped establish Greene as a serious actor capable of anchoring emotionally demanding material.

In 1993, he delivered what many critics consider his most powerful performance in "Clean, Shaven." Playing a man with schizophrenia suspected of murder, Greene portrayed mental illness with harrowing intensity, capturing both the character's inner torment and his desperate search for connection. A contemporary New York Times review described his performance as compellingly anguished and volatile, noting that Greene commanded attention even in moments of quiet stillness. The role cemented his reputation as a fearless actor willing to inhabit deeply uncomfortable psychological territory.

Mainstream Fame: "Pulp Fiction" and "The Mask"

Greene's career reached a wider audience in 1994 with two back-to-back studio releases that became cultural landmarks. In "Pulp Fiction," he played Zed, a security guard whose brutal actions culminate in one of the film's most disturbing sequences. Though the role was relatively small, Greene's performance was unforgettable, contributing to the film's lasting shock value and notoriety.

That same year, he appeared in "The Mask" as Dorian Tyrell, the primary antagonist opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. As a ruthless gangster seeking supernatural power, Greene brought physical menace and cold charisma to a film otherwise dominated by broad comedy. His performance balanced the cartoonish tone of the movie with genuine threat, helping ground the story and making Dorian one of the more memorable villains of 1990s mainstream cinema.

Character Actor and Notable Roles

Following his breakout year, Greene became a sought-after character actor, frequently cast as criminals, law enforcers, and morally compromised figures. In "The Usual Suspects," he played Redfoot, the fence who sets the central crime plot into motion. In "Training Day," he portrayed Jeff, a detective who becomes entangled in Alonzo Harris's corrupt web, delivering one of the film's most chilling moments in a brief but pivotal scene opposite Denzel Washington.

Greene also appeared in films such as "Blue Streak," "Lowball," and numerous television projects, building a résumé defined by consistency and intensity rather than celebrity. Directors and collaborators often noted his perfectionism and his insistence on getting performances exactly right, even when working under tight schedules or limited resources.

Personal Struggles

Greene was open about his battles with addiction and mental health. In the mid-1990s, he sought treatment after a suicide attempt and worked to overcome long-standing substance abuse issues. These struggles affected both his personal life and professional opportunities, contributing to a reputation for being difficult at times, a label his longtime manager attributed to Greene's high standards and emotional investment in his work. Those close to him emphasized that behind his fearsome screen persona was a gentle, generous individual with a deep sensitivity.

Later Years and Death

In his later years, Greene continued acting, primarily in independent films, while remaining connected to the New York creative community. He was preparing to begin production on an independent thriller titled "Mascots," in which he was set to appear alongside Mickey Rourke.

Peter Greene was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment in New York City on December 12, 2025. He was 60 years old. No foul play was suspected, and a cause of death was to be determined by the medical examiner. He is survived by his sister and brother. Greene's legacy endures through a body of work that demonstrated how a committed character actor could leave an indelible mark on some of the most enduring films of modern American cinema.