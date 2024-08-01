What is Perrey Reeves's Net Worth?

Perrey Reeves is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Perrey Reeves is best known for playing Melissa Gold on the HBO television series "Entourage." She is also known for her roles in such films as "Child's Play 3," "Old School," and "Plus One." Reeves's other credits include the television series "Famous in Love" and "Paradise City."

Early Life

Perrey Reeves was born on November 30, 1970 in New York City and was raised in New Hampshire. Her father was Dr. Alexander Reeves, a professor of medicine and anatomy at Dartmouth College, and her paternal grandfather was sound-electronics pioneer Hazard E. Reeves.

Television Career

Reeves first appeared on television in 1989 in a pair of TV movies: "Mothers, Daughters and Lovers" and "The Preppie Murder." The following year, she was in episodes of "Open House," "21 Jump Street," and "The Flash." In 1991, Reeves acted in the television film "Plymouth" and began a two-episode guest role on the medical sitcom "Doogie Howser, M.D." She subsequently had a three-episode guest role on "Homefront" in 1992. Over the rest of the decade, Reeves appeared in episodes of "Red Shoe Diaries," "The X-Files," "Murder, She Wrote," "Too Something," and "Sliders." She also starred in the 1995 ABC television film "Escape to Witch Mountain," a remake of the 1975 Disney film of the same name. In the early 2000s, Reeves appeared in episodes of "Off Centre," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami," and "The Lyon's Den."

Reeves landed her breakout role in 2004 on the HBO series "Entourage." She played Melissa Gold, the wife of Jeremy Piven's character Ari Gold. "Entourage" was a major hit with audiences, running for eight seasons through 2011. During her time on the show, Reeves appeared in episodes of "Medium," "Grey's Anatomy," "Rules of Engagement," "Ghost Whisperer," "Castle," and "Private Practice." After the end of "Entourage," she had guest roles on "NCIS," "White Collar," "Royal Pains," and "Perception." In 2014, Reeves played the recurring role of Caitlyn Cook in the fifth and final season of the action drama series "Covert Affairs." Later in the decade, she played the main role of Nina Devon on the Freeform series "Famous in Love." Reeves's other credits include the Amazon Prime Video musical drama series "Paradise City," which premiered in 2021.

Film Career

In 1991, Reeves made her big-screen debut in the slasher film sequel "Child's Play 3," playing the love interest of Justin Whalin's main character at a military school. She next played Amy in Noah Baumbach's 1995 directorial debut "Kicking and Screaming." Reeves went on to appear in the 1998 coming-of-age dramedy "Smoke Signals" and the 1999 dramedy "The Suburbans," the latter starring Will Ferrell. She would reunite with Ferrell for the 2003 comedy "Old School," in which she played the wife of his character. After that, Reeves had roles in the 2005 films "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and "Undiscovered." In 2006, she played Marni in the satirical comedy "American Dreamz." Closing out the decade, Reeves appeared in the period drama "An American Affair" and the modern-day "Romeo and Juliet" riff "Vicious Circle."

In the first half of the 2010s, Reeves appeared in such films as "Innocence," "Blake," "Dissonance," and "Fugly!" Following those, she reprised her television role as Melissa Gold in the 2015 big-screen adaptation of "Entourage." The year after that, Reeves played Holly Savage in "Noble Savages." She went on to appear in three films in 2018: "High Voltage," "The Jurassic Games," and "The World Without You." In her final role of the decade, Reeves played Gina in the 2019 romantic comedy "Plus One," starring Maya Erskine, Jack Quaid, and Ed Begley Jr. She returned to the big screen in 2021 to play Dr. Lea Goss in the science-fiction action film "Cosmic Sin." Reeves's subsequent credits included "Murder at Hollow Creek" and "The Italians."

Personal Life & Real Estate

From 1993 to 1995, Reeves dated actor David Duchovny, her co-star on "The X-Files." She later dated tennis coach Aaron Fox, to whom she got engaged in 2014. The couple married in 2015 and had a daughter in 2017.

In August 1998, Perry paid $405,000 for a home in Los Angeles. Today this home is worth $2 million.