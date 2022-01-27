Peri Gilpin Net Worth:

What is Peri Gilpin's Net Worth and Salary?

Peri Gilpin is an American actress and voiceover performer who has a net worth is $25 million. Gilpin has a number of credits to her name, and is known for appearing in the series "Frasier." In this series, she portrayed the character Roz Doyle. Gilpin is also known for her portrayal of Kim Keeler in the ABC TV drama "Make It or Break It." Fans know Peri for her distinctive voice, which has been described as "gravely."

Early Life

Peri Kay Oldham was born on May 27th of 1961 in Waco, Texas. Her father was a broadcaster called James Franklin Oldham, who eventually adopted the stage name Jim O'Brien. Peri's parents eventually divorced, and her mother Sandra Jo remarried in 1969 to a man named Wes Gilpin. At this point, Peri changed her surname to her stepfather's surname.

During her childhood in Dallas, Gilpin became interested in acting, and her parents encouraged her to pursue this endeavor further. She took some of her first steps towards an acting career by training at the Dallas Theater Center. After high school, Peri continued her acting education at the University of Texas at Austin. She also continued her studies at the British American Drama Academy in London, England.

Career

Peri began her career in the 80s with TV roles in series like "21 Jump Street," and "Almost Grown." However, Gilpin's career truly took off after she appeared in the series "Cheers." She played Holly Matheson in one episode that aired in 1993. Over the next decade or so, Peri became known for playing the role of Roz Doyle in the successful TV series "Frasier," which itself was a spin-off of "Cheers." This led to considerable success for Gilpin, as she won a Screen Actors Guild Award along with the rest of the main cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series. After winning this award in 1999, Peri continued to act in "Frasier" until its conclusion in 2004.

Frasier Salary

Heading into season 10 in 2002, Peri negotiated a new contract for that paid her $500,000 per episode for the final two seasons. That was a significant increase from the estimated $150,000 she had been earning per episode for the previous several seasons. Between seasons 6 and 9, John earned $150,000 per episode across 96 episodes. That worked out to $14.4 million before taxes. Over the final two season's 48 episodes, she earned $24 million. That's $38.4 million in pre-tax earnings for just half the series alone.

Other Work

In 2009, Gilpin continued her TV career with a new role in "Make it or Break It." Once again, she was honored with various accolades and was given a Gracie Award for "Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series." However, she continued to maintain ties with her cast members from "Frasier" – most notably Jane Reeves. The pair eventually went on to establish a production company called Bristol Cities. This production company created a number of projects over the next few years.

Gilpin is also an established voice actress, having appeared in animated films like "Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within." Her first-ever film role was a voice gig in 1998's "The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story." In addition, she has voiced characters in animated series like "Danny Phantom," "Superman: The Animated Series," "Justice League," and "Hercules: The Animated Series." She is also known for her work on various "Hellboy" animated films.

Around the 2010s, Peri worked on TV series like "Medium" and "Desperate Housewives." More recently, she has booked roles on shows like "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." During this period, she also joined Teri Polo in the Lifetime movie "For the Love of a Child." In 2012, she joined the cast of "Men at Work" with a recurring role. She then joined the cast of "Scorpion" in the show's second season, playing a team superior in homeland security.

Relationships

Peri Gilpin is known for her relationship with painter Christian Vincent, whom she married in 1999. The couple welcomed their first children into the world in 2004, and these were twins born via a surrogate mother.

Philanthropy

Gilpin has suffered from the impact of leiomyosarcoma, a type of cancer that claimed her mother's life in 1997. This experience has led her to become quite active in fundraising and awareness for cancer research.

Brand Endorsements

Peri Gilpin has supplemented her acting income with a number of brand endorsements over the years. She is perhaps best known for her voice work on commercials for companies like Wells Fargo and Johnsonville Meats.

Real Estate

Gilpin and her husband have an extensive real estate portfolio and have been quite active in the California housing market. In 2003, Peri and her husband sold a residence in West Hollywood for $1.367 million. In 2007, they offloaded another property in Beverly Hills for $5.6 million. In 2010, it was reported that Gilpin had purchased a home in Malibu for $3.55 million. The residence spans 1,783 square feet of living space with four bedrooms. Features include a brick pathway, a two-car garage, and limestone floors. Additional highlights include a fireplace, a small separate guesthouse, and exceptional views of the mountains.

In 2013, it was reported that Gilpin and her husband were listing this Malibu cottage for $4.25 million. That year, the couple acquired a $2.54-million residence – also in Malibu. This home was originally built in the 40s, and it is larger than their previous home despite being cheaper. In 2017, it was reported that she and Vincent had listed this second Malibu home for $3.89 million. This residence spans 3,741 square feet of living space and features three bedrooms. There is also a detached guesthouse, a vegetable garden, and a swimming pool on the property's 1.13 acres. Judging by their buying and selling patterns, it seems as though Peri Gilpin and her husband are engaging in so-called "house-flipping."