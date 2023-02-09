Penelope Ann Miller Net Worth

What is Penelope Ann Miller's Net Worth?

Penelope Ann Miller is an American actress who has a net worth of $6 million. Penelope Ann Miller began appearing in Broadway productions in the mid-80s, starring opposite Matthew Broderick in the hit show, "Biloxi Blues" in 1985. She made her film debut two years later in "Adventures in Babysitting", and then went on to appear in the film version of "Biloxi Blues", as well as in "Big Top Pee Wee". She received a Tony nomination for her work in "Our Town" the same year. Since then, she has appeared in such film projects as, "Awakenings", "Kindergarten Cop", "The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag", "Along Came a Spider", "Blond Ambition", "Carlito's Way", "Awkenings", "The Freshman" and "Saving Lincoln", in addition to a wide range of television roles. She has also been nominated a Golden Globe, among other awards.

Early Life

Miller was born on January 13, 1964 in Los Angeles, California. She was born to parents Mark and Beatrice Miller. Her father worked as a television actor and producer while her mother was a costume designer, publicist, and journalist who had worked as an editor of "Harper's Bazaar." Her mother was also the goddaughter of the businessman Aristotle Onassis, a Greek Argentine shipping magnate who at one point had amassed the world's largest privately-owned shipping fleet. She grew up with her older sister Maria, who also became a film actress, and her younger sister Savannah, who became a social worker.

Miller attended high school in Los Angeles. After graduating, she enrolled at Menlo College in Atherton, California for two years beginning in 1981. She then moved to New York City to study theatre at HB Studio.

Career

After moving to New York to study theatre, Miller experienced relatively quick success as she was cast in the 1985 production of the Neil Simon play, "Biloxi Blues." She was cast in the lead role opposite Matthew Broderick. Later, she would go on to star in the film version of "Biloxi Blues" also along with Broderick in 1988. In 1987 she appeared in an episode of the television series "Miami Vice." She also had a number of other minor roles in television and film, like in "Hotshot," "Adventures in Babysitting," "The Facts of Life," "The Popcorn Kid, and "St. Elsewhere." In 1988, she appeared in "Big Top Pee-wee," "Miles from Home," and "Tales from Hollywood Hills: Closed Set."

In 1990, she appeared in the film "Awakenings" with Robert De Niro and Robin Williams. She also appeared in the 1990 films "Downtown" and "Kindergarten Cop." She then appeared in the 1991 film, "The Freshman," for which she won the Most Promising Actress award at the 3rd Chicago Film Critics Association Awards. Miller appeared in a number of theatrical films as well, such as "Chaplin" and "Year of the Comet," both in 1992. In 1993, she appeared as the love interest of Al Pacino's character in "Carlito's Way." For her work in the film, she received a nomination at the 51st Golden Globe Awards in the Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture category.

In 1994, she appeared in the film "The Shadow." In 1997, she landed roles in "The Relic" and "Little City" followed by roles in "Break Up" and "Outside Ozona" in 1998. In 2000, she played the character of scandalous teacher Mary Kay Letourneau in the television film "All-American Girl: The Mary Kay Letourneau Story." In 2001, she appeared in "Full Disclosure" and received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 1st DVD Exclusive Awards. In 2002, she starred in the film "Dead in a Heartbeat" and also appeared in "A Nero Wolfe Mystery." She appeared in the hit film "Funny Money" in 2005, which was voted the top film at the Sarasota Film Festival." In 2007, she appeared in the film "Blonde Ambition" with Jessica Simpson and Luke Wilson. Rounding out the decade, she appeared in the film "Free Style," "Saving Grace B. Jones," and "Flipped." In 2011, she had a role in the highly-praised French film, "The Artist." The cast of the film was nominated at the 18th Screen Actors Guild Awards in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

Other films Miller appeared in throughout the 2010s included "About Sunny," "Saving Lincoln," "Robosapien: Rebooted," "The Birth of a Nation," "The Bronx Bull," "American Dresser," and "Adverse." She also co-stars in the 2023 film "Reagan" as character Nancy Reagan.

Meanwhile, her television career had also remained busy. She booked a prominent role in the series "The Closer" in 1998, appearing in 10 episodes. Her next major television booking came in 2003 when she landed the role of Molly Hooper in the show "A Minute with Stan Hooper." She appeared in 13 episodes from 2003 to 2004. She appeared in the series "Vanished" for a nine episode run in 2006. From 2009 to 2011, she appeared in "Men of a Certain Age" and then from 2013 to 2014, she appeared in "Mistresses." In 2015, she played character Eve Carlin in the series "American Crime." In 2019, she appeared in the television film "The College Admissions Scandal," based on the true life events of the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal that involved various Hollywood parents and their children. She had guest roles in the shows "Riverdale" and "Criminal Minds" and then appeared as character Joyce Dahmer in the 2022 series, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

Personal Life

In 1994, Miller married actor Will Arnett. They remained married for less than a year and divorced in 1995. She later began dating James Patrick Huggins. The couple married in 2000. Together, they have two children – Eloisa and Maria. In March of 2012, Miller filed for legal separation from Huggins after 12 years of marriage. A few months later, in June of 2012, Miller withdrew her request for the separation and the couple remained together.

Real Estate

In February 1996, Penelope Ann Miller paid $1.2 million for a home in Santa Monica, California. She still owns this property to this day. It's current estimated value is $4-5 million.