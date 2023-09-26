Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Aug 30, 1946 - May 11, 2019 (72 years old) Place of Birth: New York City Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Profession: Actor, Model, Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Peggy Lipton's Net Worth

What Was Peggy Lipton's Net Worth?

Peggy Lipton was an American actress, singer, and model who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of her death in 2019. Peggy Lipton was best known for playing Julie Barnes on the ABC series "The Mod Squad" (1968–1973), a role that earned her a Golden Globe.

She married record producer Quincy Jones in 1974 and took a hiatus from her acting career to raise their children, Kidada and Rashida Jones. Peggy had more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "Purple People Eater" (1988), "The Postman" (1997), "The Intern" (2000), "When in Rome" (2010), and "A Dog's Purpose" (2017) and the television series "Twin Peaks" (1990–1991), "Angel Falls" (1993), "Popular" (2000), "Alias" (2004), and "Crash" (2009). Lipton released the albums "Peggy Lipton" (1968) and "Peggy Lipton: The Complete Ode Recordings" (2013), and her singles "Stoney End," "Lu," and "Wear Your Love Like Heaven" made it onto the "Billboard" charts. Sadly, Peggy passed away from colon cancer on May 11, 2019, at the age of 72.

Early Life

Peggy Lipton was born Margaret Ann Lipton on August 30, 1946, in New York City. Her mother, Rita Benson, was an artist, and her father, Harold Lipton, was a corporate lawyer. Peggy's paternal grandparents were Jewish immigrants who came to the U.S. from Russia, and her maternal grandparents, who were also Jewish, were from Latvia.

Lipton grew up on Long Island with brothers Kenneth and Robert. Robert also became an actor, and he played Dr. Jeff Ward on the soap opera "As the World Turns" from 1978 to 1983. Peggy studied at Lawrence Junior High School as well as the Professional Children's School. After being sexually abused by one of her uncles, Lipton became withdrawn and developed a severe stutter. Peggy's family moved to Los Angeles in 1964, and she became a self-described "Topanga Canyon hippie" and got into yoga and meditation.

Career

Lipton's father was instrumental in getting Peggy her first modeling jobs, and her mother suggested that she take acting lessons. When Lipton was 15 years old, she signed with Ford Models, and after her family moved to L.A., she entered into a contract with Universal Pictures. She made her acting debut in a 1965 episode of "The John Forsythe Show," then she guest-starred on "Bewitched" (1965), "Mr. Novak" (1965), "The Alfred Hitchcock Hour" (1965), "The Virginian" (1966), "The Road West" (1967), and "The Invaders" (1967). Peggy's first film was 1967's "Mosby's Marauders," and she followed it with "Blue" (1968) and "A Boy… a Girl" (1969). From 1968 to 1973, she starred as Julie Barnes on the crime drama "The Mod Squad," which aired 124 episodes over five seasons and earned Lipton a Golden Globe Award and four Primetime Emmy nominations. Lipton reprised her role in the 1979 TV movie "The Return of the Mod Squad."

After marrying Quincy Jones, Peggy took a hiatus from acting, and in the late '80s, she appeared in the films "War Party" (1988), "Purple People Eater" (1988), "Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects" (1989), and "Twin Peaks" (1989) and the TV movie "Addicted to His Love" (1988). From 1990 to 1991, Lipton played Norma Jennings on the ABC series "Twin Peaks." She returned for the 1992 film "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" and five episodes of the 2017 Showtime revival. She appeared in the films "Fatal Charm" (1990) and "True Identity" (1991) and the TV movies "The Spider and the Fly" (1994), "Deadly Vows" (1994), and "Justice for Annie: A Moment of Truth Movie" (1996), and she co-starred with Kevin Costner in 1997's "The Postman" (which Costner also directed). Peggy starred as Hadley Larson on the CBS drama "Angel Falls" (1993), and she guest-starred on "The Hitchhiker" (1990) and "Wings" (1994).

Lipton portrayed Gloria Steinem in the 2000 TV movie "The 70s," and she had recurring roles as Kelly Foster on The WB's "Popular" (2000) and Olivia Reed on ABC's "Alias" (2004). Around this time, she appeared in the films "The Intern" (2000), "Skipped Parts" (2000), and "Jackpot" (2001), then she guest-starred on "Cuts" (2005) and "Rules of Engagement" (2007) and played Susie in four episodes of the Starz drama "Crash" (2009). Peggy co-starred with Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel, Will Arnett, Jon Heder, Dax Shepard, Danny DeVito, and Anjelica Huston in the 2010 romantic comedy "When in Rome," and she played Bell's mother again in a 2012 episode of the Showtime series "House of Lies." Lipton guest-starred on "Psych" (2014), "Angie Tribeca" (2016–2017), "Claws" (2017), and "There's… Johnny!" (2017), and her final film was 2017's "A Dog's Purpose." Peggy also released two albums and three successful singles, and she co-wrote the song "L.A. Is My Lady" (which was a hit for Frank Sinatra) with her then-husband Quincy Jones as well as Marilyn and Alan Bergman.

Personal Life

Peggy married producer Quincy Jones on September 14, 1974. They welcomed two children together, daughters Kidada (born March 22, 1974) and Rashida (born February 25, 1976), before divorcing in 1989. Kidada is a designer who launched the fashion line Kidada for Disney Couture, and Rashida is an actress known for playing Karen Filippelli on "The Office," Ann Perkins on "Parks and Recreation," the title role on "Angie Tribeca," and Joya Barris on "#BlackAF." Peggy played the mother of Rashida's character in two episodes of "Angie Tribeca." Lipton was briefly involved with Paul McCartney when she was 19 years old.

Death

Lipton was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2004. On May 11, 2019, she passed away from the disease at the age of 72. Rashida and Kidada told the "Los Angeles Times," "She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her." They added, "We can't put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us."

Awards and Nominations

Lipton received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series for "Mod Squad" in 1969, 1970, 1971, and 1972. She earned four Golden Globe nominations for Best TV Actress – Drama for the series, winning in 1971, and that year she also won a Bravo Otto award for Best Female TV Star. In 1990, Peggy received a "Soap Opera Digest" Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress: Prime Time for "Twin Peaks."

Real Estate

In September 2014, Peggy listed her longtime home in Beverly Hills, California, for $4 million. She bought the property in 1998 for an undisclosed amount. She sold the home in June 2015 for $4.15 million.