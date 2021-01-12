Pedro Pascal Net Worth: Pedro Pascal is a Chilean-American actor who has a net worth of $10 million. He started his career with various guest roles on a number of television series during the 90s. As the years went by, Pedro eventually made his mainstream breakthrough in "Game of Thrones." Further roles soon followed in series like "Narcos" before Pascal truly became a globally-recognizable figure after a starring role in "The Mandalorian." The Disney+ series put Pascal on the map, and he is now known around the world as "Mando."

Outside of television work, Pascal has been quite active in the film world as well. His most notable films include "The Great Wall," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," and "The Equalizer 2." Towards the end of the 2010s, Pedro starred in films such as "Triple Frontier" and "Wonder Woman 1984."

Early Life: José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal was born on April 2nd of 1975 in Santiago, Chile. Raised by two medical professionals alongside three siblings, Pascal was forced to relocate to Denmark with his family amidst political unrest in his home nation. His parents were avowed socialists, and they chose to flee the nation and seek political asylum in Denmark. In a later interview, Pedro stated that his family was "lucky to get out with their lives."

Although the Pascals initially settled in Denmark, they soon moved once again to the United States. Pedro was then raised in Orange County and Texas. During his early years, Pascal became passionate about swimming and drama, although he eventually abandoned athletics to focus solely on acting. After graduating from high school, Pedro attended the Orange County School of the Arts. He then went on to study at the renowned Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Pascal settled in New York at this time and remains there to this day.

Career: Pedro started his career with a number of television roles during the 90s. He appeared in shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" during this period. During the 2000s, he appeared in shows like "The Good Wife," "Homeland," "The Mentalist," and "Law & Order." In 2013, Pascal started to gain more prominence with starring roles in shows like "Graceland" and "Game of Thrones." In the HBO series, he played a character known as "The Red Viper." In 2015, Pedro's career took another step forward when he booked the role of a DEA agent in the Netflix series "Narcos." That year, he also booked a notable film role in the vampire flick "Bloodsucking Bastards." He finished off a successful year with a co-starring role in the music video for "Fire Meet Gasoline" alongside Heidi Klum.

Throughout his career, Pascal has maintained close ties to the theatre world. Some of his most notable stage roles were in productions like "Orphans," "Maple and Vine," "Beauty of the Father," "Based on a Totally True Story," "Sand," "Old Comedy," "Some Men," and a 2006 production of "Macbeth" by Shakespeare in the Park.

In 2017, Pedro returned to the film world once more with a role in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." He followed up with another role in "The Great Wall" that year. In 2018, Pedro co-starred in "The Equalizer 2." In 2019, Pascal booked what is arguably the biggest role of his career in "The Mandalorian." The Disney+ series has become incredibly popular, making him a pop culture icon. Throughout the next few years, Pedro appeared in films like "Triple Frontier" and "Wonder Woman 1984."