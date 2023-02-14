Paul Michael Glaser Net Worth

What Is Paul Michael Glaser's Net Worth?

Paul Michael Glaser is an American actor, director, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $4 million. Paul Michael Glaser is best known for playing Detective Dave Starsky on the hit ABC series "Starsky and Hutch" (1975–1979). Paul has more than 40 acting credits to his name, including the films "Fiddler on the Roof" (1971), "The Great Houdini" (1976), "Something's Gotta Give" (2003), and "Starsky & Hutch" (2004) and the television series "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing" (1970–1973), "Third Watch" (2004–2005), "Ray Donovan" (2013–2019), and "Grace and Frankie" (2019). Glaser has directed the films "Band of the Hand" (1986), "The Running Man" (1987), "The Cutting Edge" (1992), "The Air Up There" (1994), and "Kazaam" (1996) as well as episodes of "Miami Vice" (1984–1985), "Judging Amy" (2001; 2003), "Las Vegas" (2005–2008), and "Criminal Minds" (2008). He directed five episodes of "Starsky and Hutch" and wrote the 1979 episode "Ballad for a Blue Lady," and he is credited as a writer (story) on "Kazaam." Paul also produced "Kazaam," and he served as a producer on the films "Double Impact" (1991) and "The Gospel of Lou" (2003) and the TV series "Shark Tank" (2010–2014) as well. Glaser has performed on Broadway in "The Man in the Glass Booth" (1968) and "Butterflies Are Free" (1969–1972), and in 2011, he published the children's fantasy novel "Chrystallia and the Source of Light."

Early Life

Paul Michael Glaser was born Paul Manfred Glaser on March 25, 1943, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He grew up in Newton and Brookline with mother Dorothy, father Samuel (an architect), and two older siblings. Though Dorothy was agnostic, the children were raised Jewish. Paul attended the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School and the Cambridge School of Weston, then he enrolled at Tulane University, where he majored in English and theater and minored in architecture. At Tulane, he roomed with future director Bruce Paltrow and joined the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. After graduating in 1966, Glaser earned an MFA degree in acting and directing from Boston University in 1967.

Career

From 1967 to 1968, Paul appeared in several episodes of "The Doctors," and from 1969 to 1970, he played Dr. Peter Chernak on the CBS soap opera "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing." His first film was the 1971 adaptation of the musical "Fiddler on the Roof," which won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Glaser then appeared in the films "Butterflies Are Free" (1972), "Aces Up" (1974), and "Trapped Beneath the Sea" (1976), and he portrayed famed magician Harry Houdini in 1976's "The Great Houdini." He guest-starred on "The Streets of San Francisco" (1972), "Cannon" (1972), "The Waltons" (1973), "The Rockford Files" (1974), and "Kojak" (1974), and from 1975 to 1979, he starred as Detective David Starsky on ABC's "Starsky and Hutch" alongside David Soul. The series aired 93 episodes over four seasons and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Drama (1978) and People's Choice Awards for Favorite Overall New TV Program (1976) and Favorite TV Dramatic Program (1977).

After "Starsky and Hutch" ended, Paul appeared in the films "Phobia" (1980), "Wait till Your Mother Gets Home!" (1983), "Princess Daisy" (1983), "Single Bars, Single Women" (1984), "Jealousy" (1984), and "Attack on Fear" (1984). He directed episodes of "Miami Vice" (1984–1985), "Amazons" (1984), "Otherworld" (1985), and "Amazing Stories" (1987) as well as the 1986 crime thriller "Band of the Hand," the 1992 figure skating romantic comedy "The Cutting Edge," and the 1994 Kevin Bacon sports comedy "The Air Up There." Glaser also directed the 1987 Stephen King movie "The Running Man," which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the 1996 fantasy film "Kazaam" in which Shaquille O'Neal played a genie. Paul returned to acting in the early 2000s, appearing in the TV movie "And Never Let Her Go" (2001), the film "Live!" (2007), and co-starring with Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Amanda Peet, and Frances McDormand in "Something's Gotta Give" (2003), which grossed $266.7 million at the box office. In 2004, Glaser and David Soul had a cameo in the "Starsky & Hutch" movie, which starred Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in the title roles and earned $170 million.

Paul directed episodes of "Judging Amy" (2001; 2003), "The Agency" (2002), "Robbery Homicide Division" (2002–2003), "The Lyon's Den" (2003), "Third Watch" (2004–2005), "Las Vegas" (2005–2008), and "Criminal Minds" (2008), and he had a recurring role as Captain Jack Steeper on "Third Watch" and appeared in the episode of "Criminal Minds" he directed. He guest-starred on "The Closer" (2008), "Numbers" (2008), and "The Mentalist" (2009), then he landed recurring roles on Showtime's "Ray Donovan" (2013–2019) and Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" (2019). In April 2018, Cosmo Lofts in Hollywood hosted an exhibition of Glaser's paintings and digital art titled "Act 111." Paul chose the title because he considers art the third act of his career, after acting and directing.

Personal Life

Paul married Elizabeth Meyer on August 24, 1980. Elizabeth contracted HIV in August 1981 after she received a blood transfusion while giving birth to the couple's daughter, Ariel. She didn't know she had been infected until she and Ariel came down with a mysterious illness, and when the family was tested, Elizabeth, Ariel, and the couple's second child, son Jake (who was 1 1/2 years old at the time), were diagnosed as HIV-positive. Sadly, Ariel died at the age of 7, and Elizabeth passed away in late 1994. Glaser married Tracy Barone on November 24, 1996, and she adopted Jake. The couple welcomed daughter Zoe before divorcing in 2007.

In a 2021 interview with "People" magazine, Jake spoke about his work as an ambassador for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, which his mother established in 1988, stating, "My mom would be absolutely blown away by how far we've taken this." He added, "We have the opportunity to end this disease." Jake's duties as an ambassador include mentoring HIV-positive youths, speaking to at-risk children, and raising money for the foundation.

Awards and Nominations

In 1985, Glaser earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for the "Miami Vice" episode "Smuggler's Blues," and the following year he received a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series – Night for the episode. He earned two Bravo Otto nominations for Best Male TV Star, winning in 1978, and he shared a Golden Apple Award with his "Starsky & Hutch" co-star David Soul that year. Glaser and Soul won a TV Land Award for Favorite "Casual Friday" Cop in 2005, a year after they were nominated for Favorite Crimestopper Duo. They also earned an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Cameo for the "Starsky & Hutch" film in 2004, and Paul received a TP de Oro nomination for Best Foreign Actor in 1978.

Real Estate

In 2005, Glaser paid $1.84 million for a 4,362 square foot home in Agoura, California. He put the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home on the market for $2.424 million in 2008. Built in 1983, the home sits on a .98-acre lot that features a swimming pool, spa, and gazebo.