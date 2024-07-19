Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Nov 21, 1972 (51 years old) Birthplace: Australia Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 3 in (1.61 m) Profession: Television Director, Screenwriter, Actor, Television producer Nationality: Australia 💰 Compare Paul Fenech's Net Worth

What Is Paul Fenech's Net Worth?

Paul Fenech is an Australian filmmaker and actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Paul Fenech has been active in the entertainment industry since 1995. He is best known for creating the TV shows "Pizza" (2000–2007; 2019-present), "Swift and Shift Couriers" (2008–2011), and "Housos" (2011–2013; 2020-present). In 1995, Fenech came in third place in Sydney's Tropfest short film festival with his 1995 biographical short "Pizza Man." He won the award for Best Film in 1998 for his short film "Intolerance." Paul eventually managed to land a deal that would turn his short film into an SBS broadcast sitcom. The success of the series led to a full-length film called "Fat Pizza" in 2003. He has also made the feature films "Housos vs. Authority" (2012), "Fat Pizza vs. Housos" (2014), and "Dumb Criminals: The Movie" (2015).

Early Life

Paul Fenech was born on November 21, 1972, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. He was raised in a working-class family and became interested in entertainment at an early age. Paul began his entertainment career as a stand-up comedian and performed at festivals and in comedy clubs.

Career

Early in Paul's career, he wrote and directed the 1994 documentary "More Than Legends," which was about Aboriginal culture. The following year, his biographical short film "Pizza Man" finished in third place at Sydney's Tropfest. Three years later, his short film "Intolerance," which he directed and produced, was named Best Film at Tropfest. Around this time, Fenech also wrote, directed, and produced the short films "Space Pizza" (1996) and "Dangerous Pizza" (1997). Paul entered into a deal with Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), an Australian public service station, to produce a sitcom based on "Pizza Man." The series, "Pizza," ran from 2000 to 2007, and in 2003, the full-length film "Fat Pizza" was released.

Paul's second SBS sitcom, "Swift and Shift Couriers," aired from 2008 to 2011, followed by the series "Housos" from 2011 to 2013. In 2014, Fenech released the film "Fat Pizza vs. Housos," which combined the storylines of "Pizza" and "Housos." He also released the 2012 film "Housos vs. Authority." At the 2014 Logie Awards, "Housos" was named Most Outstanding Light Entertainment Program. That year Paul created the 7mate series "Bogan Hunters," which was the highest-rated entertainment program on the network. He revived "Fat Pizza" and "Housos" in 2019 and 2020, respectively, on the 7 Network. In 2023, he created the 7mate series "Darradong Local Council."

Personal Life

In 2014, Paul broke a Guinness World Record, "Most Self Portrait (selfie) Photographs Taken in 24 hours," after taking 2,408 selfies. To qualify for the award, each selfie had to be taken with a different person. Fenech donated $1 for each photo to Barnardos Australia, a charitable organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and providing support for victims.

Awards and Nominations

Fenech has earned five Logie Award nominations, winning for Most Outstanding Light Entertainment Program for "Housos" in 2014. His other nominations were for Most Outstanding Comedy Program for "Pizza" in 2001, 2002, 2004, and 2005. "Intolerance" was named Best Film at 1998 Tropfest, and "Somewhere in the Darkness" received a Grand Jury Prize nomination at the 1999 Slamdance Film Festival. In 2003, "Pizza" earned an Australian Comedy Award nomination for Outstanding Australian TV Comedy – character based, and in 2011, "Housos" received a Comedy – Situation or Narrative nomination from the Australian Writers' Guild. At the 2013 ARIA Music Awards, Paul earned Best Comedy Release nominations for the DVDs "Housos Live" and "Pauly's Shorts."