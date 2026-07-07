What is Paul Ben-Victor's Net Worth?

Paul Ben-Victor is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million.

Paul Ben-Victor is best known for playing Greek mobster Spiros "Vondas" Vondopoulos on the HBO crime drama "The Wire" and hot-tempered studio executive Alan Gray on the HBO comedy series "Entourage." A prolific character actor with a screen career dating back to the 1980s, he has built a long résumé across prestige television, crime dramas, comedies, action films, and independent movies.

Paul Ben-Victor has also appeared on such television series as "The Invisible Man," "In Plain Sight," "Vinyl," "Goliath," "Preacher," "Santa Clarita Diet," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Nobody Wants This," and "The Chosen." His film credits include "True Romance," "Houseguest," "Drowning Mona," "Daredevil," "Get Hard," "The Irishman," "The Banker," "Plane," and "Flight Risk." He also portrayed Moe Howard in the 2000 television biopic "The Three Stooges."

Career Earnings and Net Worth Estimate

Paul Ben-Victor's estimated $3 million net worth reflects a long career as a steadily employed supporting actor rather than a run as a high-salary leading man. His strongest financial years likely came from recurring and series-regular television work, including "The Invisible Man," "In Plain Sight," "Vinyl," "Entourage," "The Wire," and later streaming and cable roles. Those jobs can produce meaningful income over time, especially when combined with residuals, guest-star fees, film work, theater projects, and convention or appearance opportunities tied to cult-favorite shows.

A higher estimate would be difficult to justify because Ben-Victor has mostly worked as a character actor, not as the headline star of a long-running hit. A lower estimate would also seem too conservative given his decades of employment, recognizable credits, HBO association, and consistent work into the streaming era.

Early Life

Paul Ben-Victor was born Paul Friedman on July 24, 1965, in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in Flatbush and attended Midwood High School before studying theater at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Ben-Victor came from a creative household. His mother, Leah Kornfeld Friedman, was a playwright, and he later collaborated with her on stage projects. That early connection to theater helped shape his acting career before he became a familiar face on television and in film.

Early Career

Ben-Victor began appearing on television in the late 1980s, including roles in the TV movie "Blood Vows: The Story of a Mafia Wife" and the police drama "Cagney & Lacey." Over the next several years, he built a résumé through guest roles on series such as "L.A. Law," "China Beach," "Freddy's Nightmares," "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "The X-Files," "NYPD Blue," and "Brooklyn South."

His early film work included "True Romance," "Trouble Bound," "Houseguest," "The Coriolis Effect," and "Body Parts." He became especially effective playing criminals, hustlers, tough guys, authority figures, and combustible personalities, a lane that would define much of his later career.

Breakthrough and "The Wire"

One of Ben-Victor's signature roles came on HBO's "The Wire," where he played Spiros "Vondas" Vondopoulos. The character was a quiet, calculating Greek-connected trafficker who became central to the show's second season storyline about Baltimore's docks, smuggling networks, and organized crime.

"The Wire" was not a ratings blockbuster during its original run, but it later became one of the most acclaimed television dramas of all time. Ben-Victor's performance as Vondas remains one of his most memorable roles, partly because the character was menacing without being loud. In a show filled with vivid performances, he stood out by making Vondas calm, controlled, and deeply dangerous.

"Entourage" and Television Success

Ben-Victor reached a different audience with his recurring role as Alan Gray on "Entourage." Alan was the aggressive Warner Bros. studio chief who clashed with Vincent Chase and Ari Gold over major movie deals. The role allowed Ben-Victor to lean into comedy while still playing the kind of hard-charging power figure he often portrayed in dramas.

He also played Bobby Hobbes on the Sci-Fi Channel series "The Invisible Man" and Stan McQueen on the USA Network drama "In Plain Sight." Later television credits included "Vinyl," in which he played record executive Maury Gold, as well as roles on "Goliath," "Preacher," "The Mick," "Santa Clarita Diet," "The Village," "FBI," "Will & Grace," "Pam & Tommy," and "Nobody Wants This."

Film Career

Ben-Victor's film career has been wide-ranging. In 2000, he starred as Moe Howard in the television film "The Three Stooges," appearing opposite Michael Chiklis as Curly Howard, Evan Handler as Larry Fine, and John Kassir as Shemp Howard. The role gave him one of his most prominent leading showcases.

His later film work included "Daredevil," "Drowning Mona," "National Lampoon's Van Wilder," "Get Hard," "Don Jon," "Grudge Match," "Monster," "The Irishman," "The Banker," "Emancipation," "Plane," "The Collective," "Flight Risk," and "Rosario." He has often been cast as cops, gangsters, agents, executives, and men whose confidence can quickly turn threatening or comic.

Stage Work and Writing

In addition to acting on screen, Ben-Victor has maintained ties to theater. He collaborated with his mother on plays including "Club Soda" and "The Good Steno." "Club Soda" was performed in multiple cities and won a DramaLogue Award, while "The Good Steno" continued their mother-son creative partnership.

That theater background helps explain the precision of his screen work. Even in small parts, Ben-Victor tends to create characters with a clear rhythm, voice, and point of view.