What Is Paul Adelstein's Net Worth?

Paul Adelstein is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Paul Adelstein is best known for his roles as Paul Kellerman on the Fox series "Prison Break" (2005–2007; 2009; 2017) and Dr. Cooper Freedman on ABC's "Private Practice" (2007–2013). He co-created and executive-produced the Bravo series "Imposters" (2017–2018), and was a producer and series regular on "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" (2014–2018), which also aired on Bravo. Adelstein has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "Bedazzled" (2000), "Intolerable Cruelty" (2003), "Collateral" (2004), "Memoirs of a Geisha" (2005), "Be Cool" (2005), "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" (2022), and "The Menu" (2022) and the television series "Cupid" (1998–1999), "Hack" (2002–2003), "Scandal" (2013–2017), "Chance" (2016), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2017–2018), "Get Shorty" (2017–2018), "I Feel Bad" (2018), "Chicago P.D." (2019–2020), "True Story" (2021), and "Cruel Summer" (2023). Paul also sings and plays guitar in a band called Doris; he writes songs for the group and has released several albums with them.

Early Life

Paul Adelstein was born on April 29, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois. He comes from a Reform Jewish family, and he attended the Francis W. Parker School. Adelstein earned an English degree from Maine's Bowdoin College, where he was a member of the academic honor society Phi Beta Kappa and graduated summa cum laude. His acting career began with the theatre company New Crime Productions, which was founded by John Cusack. Paul later worked with the Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Career

Adelstein made his big screen debut in 1990's "The Grifters," then he guest-starred on "Missing Persons" in 1994 and appeared in the 1997 film "Peoria Babylon." He played Mike on the ABC series "Cupid" from 1998 to 1999 and Officer Cliff Fowler on the CBS police drama "Turks" in 1999. Paul guest-starred on "ER" (1999; 2002), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2003), "The Lyon's Den" (2003), "Without a Trace" (2003), "Las Vegas" (2004), "Medium" (2005), and "Scrubs" (2006), and he played Julian Kerbis on the Bravo drama "Breaking News" (2002) and Sergeant Aldo Rossi on the CBS crime drama "Hack" (2002–2003). He appeared in the films "Bedazzled" (2000), "Intolerable Cruelty" (2003), "Bandwagon" (2004), "Memoirs of a Geisha" (2005), "Be Cool" (2005), "The Missing Person" (2009), and "Frenemy" (2009), and he co-starred with Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Mark Ruffalo in 2004's "Collateral," which grossed $220.2 million at the box office. Adelstein also voiced an astronaut in the 2009 Will Ferrell film "Land of the Lost." In 2005, he joined the cast of the Fox series "Prison Break," playing Paul Kellerman in more than 40 episodes of the show. In May 2007, Paul guest-starred on ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" as Dr. Cooper Freedman, and a few months later, he began playing that character on the spin-off "Private Practice." The show aired 111 episodes over six seasons, and it earned a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite New TV Drama in 2008.

From 2013 to 2017, Adelstein had a recurring role as Leo Bergen on ABC's "Scandal," appearing in 18 episodes. From 2014 to 2018, he played Jake Novak on the Bravo series "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce," and he wrote two episodes of the show. Paul appeared in the films "Return to Zero" (2014), "The Phenom" (2016), "Mothers and Daughters" (2016), "Confessions of a Teenage Jesus Jerk" (2017), "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" (2022), "We Strangers" (2024), and "For Worse" (2025), and he co-starred with Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in the 2022 horror-comedy "The Menu," which received more than 60 award nominations. Adelstein guest-starred on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2015, then he played Raymond Blackstone on the Hulu series "Chance" in 2016. He co-created the 2017 Bravo dark comedy series "Imposters" with Adam Brooks, and he appeared in four episodes and was a writer on six of them. From 2017 to 2018, Paul had recurring roles as Seamus Murphy on the Fox sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and Wes Krupke on the Epix series "Get Shorty," and in 2018, he starred as David Sweetzer on NBC's "I Feel Bad." In 2019, he guest-starred on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and began a recurring role as Jason Crawford on the NBC police procedural "Chicago P.D." In 2021, Adelstein had a recurring role as Todd on the Netflix limited series "True Story," and in 2023, he played Steve Chambers on Freeform's "Cruel Summer." In 2024, Paul guest-starred on "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" and "Agatha All Along."

Personal Life

In 2003, Paul moved to Los Angeles at the age of 34. He told MetroSeeker.com, "I've fallen in love with the city. I found it difficult at first, but like I said I was doing it in pretty small doses. By the time I had my own place I was pretty comfortable here, and now I love it. There's really no place in the world like Los Angeles, love it or hate it." Though he grew up in Chicago, Adelstein has been a fan of the NFL team the Cleveland Browns since his childhood. Paul married actress Liza Weil in November 2006 in a Reform Jewish ceremony. Liza is best known for playing Paris Geller on "Gilmore Girls" and Bonnie Winterbottom on "How to Get Away with Murder." Adelstein and Weil co-starred in the films "Order Up" (2007), "Frenemy" (2008), and "The Missing Person" (2009), and Liza appeared in a 2011 episode of "Private Practice" but didn't share any scenes with Adelstein. Paul and Liza welcomed a daughter, Josephine, on April 20, 2010. In March 2016, Weil filed for divorce and requested joint custody of Josephine. The divorce was finalized the following year.