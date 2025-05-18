What Is Patsy Kensit's Net Worth?

Patsy Kensit is an English actress, singer, and model who has a net worth of $5 million. Patsy Kensit is known for playing characters such as Emma Prince on "The Foundation" (1977–1978), Sadie King on "Emmerdale" (2004–2006), Faye Morton on "Holby City" (2007–2010; 2019), and Emma Harding on "EastEnders" (2023). Kensit has more than 110 acting credits to her name, including the films "The Great Gatsby" (1974), "Hanover Street" (1979), "Lethal Weapon 2" (1989), "Twenty-One" (1991), "The Turn of the Screw" (1992), "Loves Music, Loves to Dance" (2001), "Played" (2006), and "Renegades" (2022), the TV movies "Silas Marner" (1985), "Love and Betrayal: The Mia Farrow Story" (1995), and "Aladdin" (2000), the miniseries "Great Expectations" (1981), "Diana" (1984), "The Last Don II" (1998), and "Tina & Bobby" (2017), and the television series "Armchair Thriller" (1978), and "Luna" (1983). Patsy has also fronted the band Eighth Wonder.

Early Life

Patsy Kensit was born Patricia Jude Francis Kensit on March 4, 1968, in Lambeth, London, England. She is the daughter of Margaret Rose and James Kensit, and she has an older brother named Jamie. Kensit's mother was a former model who worked as a secretary at Dior, and before marrying James, she dated Aga Khan IV, who became the 49th imam of Nizari Isma'ilism in 1957. Patsy's father was an associate of the English gangsters the Richardson Gang and the Kray Twins, and he earned the nickname "Jimmy the Dip." He was involved in the 1963 Great Train Robbery, in which more than a dozen men attacked a Royal Mail train that was traveling to London from Glasgow and stole £2.61 million. He served time in prison for the crime before Patsy was born. James' father was also a robber as well as a counterfeiter. Reggie Kray was Kensit's godfather. When Patsy was a child, her family lived on a Hounslow council estate and slept on mattresses on the floor. Kensit attended Newland House School and St Catherine's School in Twickenham and Corona Theatre School in Hammersmith.

Career

In 1972, four-year-old Patsy appeared in a TV commercial for Birds Eye frozen peas and had an uncredited role in the film "For the Love of Ada." Next, she guest-starred on "The Brothers" (1973), "Z-Cars" (1974), "Churchill's People" (1975), "The Legend of King Arthur" (1979), and "Penmarric" (1979), and she appeared in five episodes of "Armchair Thriller" (1978). In the '70s, Kensit also appeared in the films "The Great Gatsby" (1974), "Alfie Darling" (1975), "Hennessy" (1975), "The Blue Bird" (1976), "Lady Oscar" (1979), "Hanover Street" (1979), and "Quincy's Quest" (1979) and the miniseries "Dickens of London" (1976) and "Prince Regent" (1979). She played Emma Prince on "The Foundation" from 1977 to 1978, Ruth Corder on "Hannah" in 1980, Young Estella in the 1981 miniseries "Great Expectations," Pollyanna in "The Magical World of Disney" episode "The Adventures of Pollyanna" in 1982, and the title role on "Luna" in 1983. Patsy appeared in the miniseries "Frost in May" (1982) and "Diana" (1984) and the TV movies "The Mystery of the Disappearing Schoolgirls" (1980), "Schoolgirl Chums" (1982), "The Tragedy of Richard III" (1983), and "Silas Marner: The Weaver of Raveloe" (1985) as well as the films "The Corsican Brothers" (1985), "Absolute Beginners" (1986), "Don Bosco" (1988), and "A Chorus of Disapproval" (1988). In 1989, she played Rika van den Haas in the American film "Lethal Weapon 2," which grossed $227.9 million at the box office.

In the '90s, Kensit starred in films such as "Kill Cruise" (1990), "Timebomb" (1991), "Blame It on the Bellboy" (1992), "The Turn of the Screw" (1992), "Bitter Harvest" (1993), "Fall from Grace" (1994), "At the Midnight Hour" (1995), "Grace of My Heart" (1996), and "Speedway Junky" (1999), and she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her performance in the 1991 drama "Twenty-One." She portrayed actress Mia Farrow in the 1995 TV movie "Love and Betrayal: The Mia Farrow Story," and she guest-starred in a 1993 episode of "Tales from the Crypt" and appeared in the 1998 miniseries "The Last Don II." Patsy began the 2000s with roles in the films "The Pavilion" and "Best" and the TV movie "Aladdin." Next, she appeared in the films "Bad Karma" (2001), "Loves Music, Loves to Dance" (2001), "The One and Only" (2002), "Darkness Falling" (2003), "Played" (2006), "The Magic Door" (2007), "Renegades" (2022), and "A Gangster's Kiss" (2024) and guest-starred on "Casualty" (2001), "Murder in Mind" (2002), "Agatha Raisin" (2021), "McDonald & Dodds" (2021), and "Death in Paradise" (2023). She starred as Sadie King on the ITV soap opera "Emmerdale" from 2004 to 2006, and she played Faye Morton on the BBC One medical drama "Holby City" from 2007 to 2010 and again for one episode in 2019. In 2023, Kensit had a recurring role as Emma Harding on the BBC One soap opera "EastEnders."

Personal Life

Patsy has been married and divorced four times. From 1988 to 1991, she was married to Big Audio Dynamite keyboardist Dan Donovan. In 1992, Kensit wed the lead vocalist of Simple Minds, Jim Kerr, and they welcomed a son, James, the following year. After Patsy and Jim divorced in 1996, she married Liam Gallagher of Oasis in April 1997. They had a son named Lennon (named after John Lennon) before divorcing in 2000. Elizabeth Hurley is Lennon's godmother, and Kensit is the godmother of Hurley's son, Damien. In November 2007, Patsy announced that she was planning to marry DJ Jeremy Healy, but they split up in March 2008. The couple later reconciled and married in April 2009. Kensit and Healy divorced in 2010. Patsy is a Roman Catholic, and her children were baptized in the Catholic tradition.

Award Nominations

In 1980, Kensit earned a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Juvenile Actress in a Motion Picture for "Hanover Street," and in 1992, she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead for "Twenty-One." "Emmerdale" earned her a National Television Award (UK) nomination for Most Popular Newcomer in 2004 and British Soap Award nominations for Soap Bitch of the Year in 2005 and 2006. In 2023, Patsy received a National Film Award (UK) nomination for Best Supporting Actress for "Renegades."