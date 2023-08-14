Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1.5 Million Date of Birth: Mar 3, 1979 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Boston Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.7272 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Patrick Renna's Net Worth

What Is Patrick Renna's Net Worth?

Patrick Renna is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Patrick Renna has built a rich acting resume since starring as Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the 1993 sports comedy "The Sandlot." One of his lines from the film, "You're killing me Smalls!," is arguably one of the most famous lines in 1990s movie history. That line inspired the name of Patrick's YouTube series "You're Killing Me" and his podcast "You're Killing Me with Patrick Renna." Patrick has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including the films "Son in Law" (1993), "The Big Green" (1995), "Sometimes They Come Back… Again" (1996), "Falling Sky" (1998), "National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze" (2003), and "Fear, Inc." (2016) and the television series "The X-Files" (1998), "ER" (1999), "Judging Amy" (2002–2003), "Over There" (2005), "Boston Legal" (2005–2007), "Bones" (2014), and "GLOW" (2018). Renna also produced the 2015 film "Bad Roomies," and he voiced Jordan and Jerome on the animated series "Recess" (1998–2000). In March 2019, it was announced that "The Sandlot" was being revived as a TV series with nearly the entire original cast.

Early Life

Patrick Renna was born Patrick Maxwell Renna on March 3, 1979, in Boston, Massachusetts. He moved to Los Angeles at an early age to pursue an acting career. In 2020, Patrick spoke to Fox News about avoiding the "child star curse," stating, "I'm lucky I came from a great family who gave me a solid foundation. I didn't switch schools when I started acting and I kept the same friends. I remember I tried for a semester to go to a different school and that didn't go over so well. My parents gave me as normal of a childhood as possible, so any kind of celebrity never got to my head." Renna added, "I would be lying if I said I didn't have some fun in Hollywood during my late teens and early 20s, but I never really got into drugs. I wasn't a big partier. I think staying away from those things, having a supportive family and keeping the same friends are key. I think that's what kept my head on somewhat straight." Patrick attended Boston's Delphi Academy.

Career

Renna made his acting debut with an uncredited role in a 1992 episode of the Nickelodeon series "Salute Your Shorts." He rose to fame in 1993 after playing Hamilton 'Ham' Porter in "The Sandlot," which grossed $34.3 million against a $7 million budget and became a cult classic. That year Patrick also co-starred with Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino, and Tiffani Thiessen in "Son in Law." In 1994, he guest-starred on "Getting By" and appeared in the TV movie "Summertime Switch" and the film "Beanstalk." In 1995, Renna starred in the soccer comedy "The Big Green" and co-starred with Sam Elliott, Jerry O'Connell, and Susan Dey in the TV movie "Blue River." He then guest-starred on "Boy Meets World" (1996), "Home Improvement" (1996), and "ER" (1999), and he played a vampire in "The X-Files" episode "Bad Blood" (1998), which Salon.com critic Rebecca Traister referred to as "possibly the best 'X-Files' episode of all time." In the '90s, Patrick also appeared in the films "Johnny Mysto: Boy Wizard" (1996), "Sometimes They Come Back… Again" (1996), "Address Unknown" (1997), "Falling Sky" (1998), "Born Bad" (1999), "The Secret Life of Girls" (1999), Speedway Junky" (1999), "Dill Scallion" (1999), "P.U.N.K.S." (1999), and "Everyday" (1999).

Renna lent his voice to the animated series "Recess" (1998–2000) and the films "Recess: School's Out" (2001) and "Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade" (2003). In 2000, he appeared in the films "Poor White Trash," "Very Mean Men," and "Say You Love Satan," followed by "Boys Klub" in 2001. In 2002, Patrick began a two-episode stint as Ronnie Thayer on the CBS legal drama "Judging Amy" and guest-starred on HBO's "Arli$$," and the following year, he appeared in the film "National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze." He guest-starred on "The Closer" (2005), "Over There" (2005), and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2007), and from 2005 to 2007, he had a recurring role as Warren Peters on ABC's "Boston Legal." Renna appeared in the films "Gamebox 1.0" (2004), "Mothers and Daughters" (2006), "Dark Ride" (2006), and "Life Blood" (2009) and the 2011 short films "The Matthew Morrison Story" and "Touring," and he worked as a voice actor on the 2007 video game "Spider-Man 3." Patrick guest-starred on the Fox series "Bones" in 2014, then he produced and starred in the 2015 comedy "Bad Roomies" and appeared in the TV movies "Lavalantula" (2015) and "2 Lava 2 Lantula!" (2016). He starred in the 2016 horror-comedy film "Fear, Inc.," and in 2018, he played Cupcake in two episodes of the Netflix series "GLOW." In 2019, it was announced that a sequel series to "The Sandlot" was in development at Disney+ and that the show "will take place in 1984 and focus on the children of the original kid team in the movie."

Personal Life

Patrick has been married to his wife, Jasmin, since October 6, 2006. The couple has two sons, Flynn (born April 14, 2017) and Liam (born June 6, 2020). Patrick and Jasmin are active in the church of Scientology. He is close friends with several fellow Scientology actors and has also appeared at a number of Scientology fundraisers and events. Jasmin at one time served as the church's Executive Director of the Mission of Los Feliz.

Awards

In 1994, Renna shared a Young Artist Award for Outstanding Youth Ensemble in a Motion Picture with his castmates from "The Sandlot."