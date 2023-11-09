Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1.5 Million Date of Birth: Sep 27, 1968 (55 years old) Place of Birth: San Pedro Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Actor, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Patrick Muldoon's Net Worth

What is Patrick Muldoon's Net Worth?

Patrick Muldoon is an American actor and producer who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Patrick Muldoon originated the role of Austin Reed on the television soap opera "Days of Our Lives." He has also appeared in numerous television films, such as "Chain of Command," "Project Viper," "A Boyfriend for Christmas," and "Ice Spiders." On the big screen, Muldoon's credits have included "Starship Troopers," "Bad Karma," "Blackwoods," "Bernie the Dolphin," and "Deadlock."

Early Life and Education

Patrick Muldoon was born on September 27, 1968 in Los Angeles, California to Deanna and William. He is of Croatian descent on his mother's side and of Irish descent on his father's. As a teenager, Muldoon went to Loyola High School. He went on to attend the University of Southern California, where he played as a tight end for the USC Trojans football team. Muldoon graduated in 1991.

Television Career

Muldoon first appeared on television in a 1990 episode of the ABC sitcom "Who's the Boss?" The following year, he had a role on the NBC teen sitcom "Saved by the Bell." Muldoon began his most famous part in 1992, originating the role of Austin Reed on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives." Arriving in Salem as an aspiring boxer, Reed quickly fell in love with Carrie Brady, played by Christie Clark. Muldoon played Reed from 1992 to 1995, and later from 2011 to 2012. Between those two tenures, Austin Peck was the main actor to play the character. After leaving "Days of Our Lives" in 1995, Muldoon played the popular villain Richard Hart on the primetime soap opera "Melrose Place." He mostly appeared in television films after that, starting with "Deadly Pursuits" and D.J. Caruso's "Black Cat Run." In the early 00s, Muldoon starred alongside Roy Scheider in the HBO television film "Chain of Command" and alongside Theresa Russell in the Sci Fi Channel film "Project Viper." In 2004, he starred opposite Kelli Williams in the Hallmark Channel movie "A Boyfriend for Christmas."

Muldoon starred in two television films in 2007: "Panic Button" and the Sci Fi Channel's "Ice Spiders." After a five-year break from the small screen, he returned in 2012 to star in "All About Christmas Eve." In 2013, Muldoon was in the television film "Holiday Road Trip" and the documentary series "The Haunting of…," in which he relayed his experiences with the paranormal. Continuing his run of holiday films, he starred in "Christmas in Palm Springs" in 2014. The same year, Muldoon appeared in "Fatal Acquittal" and "Deadly Revenge." His other television film credits include "Patient Killer," "A Christmas Reunion," "His Secret Past," and "Boyfriend Killer."

Spelling Entertainment

In the 1990s, Muldoon became the only actor ever to hold an exclusive development deal with the television production company Spelling Entertainment. With the company's vice president Tony Shepherd, he co-produced such programming as the USA Petite Model Show. Muldoon also co-hosted the show on television with Ann Lauren.

Film Career

Muldoon made his film debut in 1993, playing Tommy Andrews in "Rage and Honor II." He had a memorable role four years later as Zander Barcalow, the rival of Casper Van Dien's character Johnny Rico, in Paul Verhoeven's science-fiction action film "Starship Troopers." Muldoon subsequently starred in the direct-to-video science-fiction sequel "Arrival II" and had a supporting role in the thriller "Wicked." In 1999, he appeared in the supernatural horror film "Stigmata," starring Patricia Arquette and Gabriel Byrne. Muldoon's credits in the early 00s included the psychological thrillers "Bad Karma," "Blackwoods," and "Heart of America," the latter two directed by Uwe Boll. Later in the decade, he appeared in "Broken Angel," "Japan," and "The Chaos Experiment."

Muldoon began the 2010s with "Repo" and the direct-to-video mockbuster "The 7 Adventures of Sinbad," in which he played the titular hero. He was next in the 2011 mystery drama "Last Will." In 2013, Muldoon starred in the science-fiction monster film "Spiders 3D." Following that, he appeared in a string of direct-to-video children's films, including "The Dog Who Saved Summer," "A Horse Tale," and "Robo-Dog." Returning to the horror genre, Muldoon appeared in "Little Dead Rotting Hood" in 2016. He then went back to children's films with starring roles in "Saving Christmas," "Bernie the Dolphin," and "Bernie the Dolphin 2." In 2020, Muldoon appeared in the crime thriller "Arkansas" and the crime comedy "The Comeback Trail." His subsequent credits have included the action thriller "Deadlock" and the neo-noir mystery "Marlowe."

Personal Life

Muldoon has never been married. Although he keeps his personal life mostly private, it has been reported that he has been in past relationships with actresses Denise Richards and Juliette Binoche.