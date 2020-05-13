Patrick Fabian net worth and salary: Patrick Fabian is an American actor who has a net worth of $35 million. He is best known for starring as Howard Hamlin on the TV series Better Call Saul.

Patrick Fabian was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in December 1964. Fabian has more than 140 acting credits to his name starting back in 1992. From 1993 to 1994 he had a recurring role as Jeremiah Lasky on the television series Saved by the Bell: The College Years. From 1999 to 2000 he starred as Spencer on the TV series Time of Your Life. Fabian had a recurring role as Jerry on the series Providence from 1999 to 2002. From 2003 to 2005 he starred as Gavin Price on the television series Joan of Arcadia. Patrick Fabian had a recurring role as Professor Hank Landry on the TV series Veronica Mars from 2006 to 2007. He starred as Ted Price on the series Big Love from 2009 to 2010 and as Rob Parker on the television series Working Class in 2011. Fabian starred as John Moore on the TV series Gigantic from 2010 to 2011. In 2019 he starred as Phil on the series Special. Patrick Fabian began starring as Howard Hamlin on the television series Better Call Saul in 2015. He has starred in films including End Game, The Last Exorcism, Pig, and Jimmy.

Real Estate: In May 2020 Patrick paid $11 million for a beach-front home in Malibu. He and his wife Mandy also own a much more modest home in Sherman Oaks, California which tehy bought in 2013 for $1 million.