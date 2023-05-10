What is Patricia Clarkson's Net Worth?

Patricia Clarkson is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Patricia Clarkson made her on-screen debut with an appearance in the 1987 film "The Untouchables". Clarkson has worked steadily since then, both on screen and on stage. The Broadway actress scored a role in "Eastern Standard" and "The House of Blue Leaves". During the '80s, she appeared in "The Dead Pool", "Rocket Gibraltar", and "Everybody's All-American". Clarkson starred in "The Green Mile", "High Art", "Good Night, and Good Luck", "Easy A", and "The Station Agent". She earned her first Academy Award nod for Best Supporting Actress for her part in 2003's "Pieces of April". The two-time Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series played a recurring role as Sarah O'Connor in HBO's "Six Feet Under". Her other TV and film credits include "Frasier", "Saturday Night Live", "Friends with Benefits", "Parks and Recreation", "One Day", "Shutter Island", "Miracle", and "Jumanji". Clarkson is an environmental enthusiast who penned a column for "OnEarth" magazine about the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Dec 29, 1959 (63 years old) Place of Birth: New Orleans Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.638 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America

Early Life

Patricia Clarkson was born on December 29, 1959 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She is the daughter of Jackie Clarkson, a New Orleans politician and councilwoman, and Arthur Clarkson, a school administrator who worked at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine. She grew up with her four sisters and attended O. Perry Walker High School, graduating in 1977. She then attended Louisiana State University where she studied speech pathology from 1977 to 1979. In 1980, she transferred to Fordham University in New York City to begin their acting program. She graduated summa cum laude in 1982 and then earned her Master of Fine Arts at the Yale School of Drama in 1985.

Career

After finishing her degree at Yale, Clarkson was cast in a 1986 Broadway production of "The House of Blue Leaves." The next year, she made her feature film debut in "The Untouchables," portraying the character of Catherine Ness. The following year, in 1988, she appeared in Clint Eastwood's "The Dead Pool," the fifth installment in the "Dirty Harry" film series.

In 1989, Clarkson returned to Broadway in "Eastern Standard." Throughout much of the early 1990s, Clarkson had trouble finding work. In 1995, she had a small role in "Jumanji" and then was cast in the independent drama "High Art" in 1998. Her performance in that film earned her an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The same year, she also had a small role in the critically acclaimed independent romantic comedy "Playing By Heart." In 1999, she appeared in a supporting role in the award-winning film "The Green Mile." The film was nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Award in the Best Ensemble Cast category. Additionally, she had a supporting part in the romantic comedy "Simply Irresistible."

In 2000, Clarkson had a supporting part in Stanley Tucci's biopic "Joe Gould's Secret." The following year, she had roles in "The Safety of Objects," "The Pledge," and "Wendigo." She additionally had a recurring role on the sitcom "Frasier" playing a woman who dated the main character, played by Kelsey Grammer. In 2002, she appeared in "Welcome to Collinwood."

Beginning in 2002, Clarkson had a guest-starring role on the HBO drama series "Six Feet Under." She appeared on the show until 2005. For her portrayal of character Sarah O'Conner, she won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

While on the show, Clarkson continued appearing in primarily independent films as well. In 2003, she appeared in "The Baroness and the Pig," "Dogville," "The Station Agent," "Pieces of April," and "All the Real Girls." Four of those films premiered at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival. In particular, Clarkson received numerous accolades for her performance in "The Station Agent," including the Special Jury Prize at Sundance. For her work in "Pieces of April," she earned a number of additional awards and accolades.

Following her critical success, Clarkson landed a lead role opposite Kurt Russell in the sports drama "Miracle" in 2004. In 2005, she appeared in the film "Good Night, and Good Luck." The same year, she also appeared in the independent drama "The Dying Gaul." In 2006, she had a role in the supernatural horror film "The Woods" and also appeared in "All the King's Men."

In 2007, Clarkson had a supporting role in "No Reservations" and also appeared in "Lars and the Real Girl." In 2008, she co-starred in the drama "Elegy" and then had roles in two Woody Allen films – "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in 2008 and "Whatever Works" in 2009.

In 2010, Clarkson appeared opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorsese-directed thriller "Shutter Island." The role catapulted her to more mainstream success. She also appeared in the films "Legendary" and "Main Street," two independent films. Additionally, she appeared in the mainstream comedy "Easy A." In 2011, she appeared in "Friends with Benefits" and "One Day." She had a supporting role in the thriller "The East" in 2013.

In 2014, Clarkson again returned to Broadway to appear in a production of "The Elephant Man" opposite Bradley Cooper. She earned a Tony Award nomination in the Best Featured Actress in a Play category. She also appeared in the films "Learning to Drive" and "The Maze Runner." In the latter film, she appeared as villain Ava Paige. She subsequently reprised the role in "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" and "Maze Runner: The Death Cure."

In 2017, Clarkson had a role in "The Party" and won a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also appeared in the period drama "The Bookshop" and guest-starred in the fifth and sixth seasons of "House of Cards." In 2018, she starred opposite Amy Adams in the psychological drama miniseries "Sharp Objects." For her work in the series, she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film.

Personal Life

Clarkson has never married and has no children. She stated in a 2013 interview that she never wanted children and did not have the desire to be married. However, she does have a number of nieces and nephews thanks to her sisters. She resides in New York City.