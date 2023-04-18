What Is Parker Stevenson's Net Worth?

Parker Stevenson is an American actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Parker Stevenson is probably best known for starring as Frank Hardy on ABC's "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries" (1977–1979) and Craig Pomeroy on the NBC/syndicated series "Baywatch" (1989–1990; 1997–1999). Parker also directed nine episodes of "Baywatch." Stevenson has more than 60 acting credits to his name, including the films "A Separate Peace" (1972), "Lifeguard" (1976), "Stroker Ace" (1983), "Loaded" (2008), and "Hidden Truth" (2016), the miniseries "North and South: Book II" (1986), and the television series "Falcon Crest" (1984–1985), "Probe" (1988), "Melrose Place" (1993), and "Greenhouse Academy" (2017–2020). Parker executive produced the 1999 TV movie "Avalon: Beyond the Abyss," and he has directed episodes of "Melrose Place" (1994), "Models Inc." (1994), "Savannah" (1996–1997), and "Baywatch Nights" (1997). In 2004, Stevenson and Shaun Cassidy earned a TV Land Award nomination for Favorite Crimestopper Duo for "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries."

Early Life

Parker Stevenson was born Richard Stevenson Parker Jr. on June 4, 1952, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is the son of actress Sarah Meade and investment advisor Richard Stevenson Parker Sr. Stevenson's younger brother, Hutch Parker, is a producer known for films such as "The Wolverine" (2013), "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014), "Fantastic Four" (2015), and "Logan" (2017). When Parker was 5 years old, Sarah took him to a filming session, and he subsequently appeared in two small television roles. Stevenson grew up in Rye, New York, and though he did commercials as a teenager and performed in plays at Brooks Preparatory School, he initially wanted to become an architect. In 1976, he graduated from Princeton University, where he studied architecture and was a member of the lightweight crew team. In a 1983 interview with "People" magazine, Parker said that after he graduated from college, he "decided it would be nice to make a living at what [he] was already doing for fun—acting."

Career

Stevenson made his film debut in 1972's "A Separate Peace," then he appeared in "Our Time" (1974) and "Lifeguard" (1976) and guest-starred on "Gunsmoke" (1976) and "The Streets of San Francisco" (1976). From 1977 to 1979, he starred as Frank Hardy on "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries" alongside Shaun Cassidy. The title was changed to "The Hardy Boys" in season three, and the series aired 46 episodes over three seasons. In the '80s, Parker appeared in the films "Stroker Ace" (1983) and "Stitches" (1985) and the TV movies "This House Possessed" (1981), "Shooting Stars" (1983), "Rockhopper" (1985), "That Secret Sunday" (1986), "Shades of Love: The Rose Cafe" (1987), "The Cover Girl and the Cop" (1989), and "Caddie Woodlawn" (1989). He guest-starred on "The Love Boat" (1983), "Hotel" (1984), "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" (1985; 1988), "Murder, She Wrote" (1985), "Matlock" (1987), "The Hitchhiker" (1987), and "Mission: Impossible" (1988), and he played Billy Hazard in the 1986 miniseries "North and South: Book II." His then-wife, Kirstie Alley, played his character's sister in the miniseries. From 1984 to 1985, Stevenson had a recurring role as Joel McCarthy on the CBS primetime soap opera "Falcon Crest," and in 1988, he starred as Austin James on the ABC science-fiction series "Probe."

In 1989, Parker began playing Craig Pomeroy on "Baywatch," which was cancelled by NBC after the first season. The series then became syndicated and aired until May 2001. Stevenson left after season one, but he returned to the show in 1997 for seasons eight and nine. He appeared in close to 30 episodes, and he directed nine episodes between 1992 and 1999. In the '90s, Parker also appeared in the TV movies "All the Rivers Run II" (1990), "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" (1992), "Shadow of a Stranger" (1992), "Official Denial" (1993), "Not of This Earth" (1995), "Legion" (1998), and "Avalon: Beyond the Abyss" (1999) and guest-starred on "Flesh 'n' Blood" (1991), "Blossom" (1992), and "Burke's Law" (1994). In 1993, he had a recurring role as Steve McMillan on the Fox series "Melrose Place." Stevenson appeared in the films "Loaded" (2008), "McTaggart's Fortune" (2014), "Perfect Disguise" (2015), "His Secret Family" (2015), "The War Riders" (2016), "Hidden Truth" (2016), "Mistrust" (2018), and "American Confederate" (2019), and he starred in the TV movies "Trapped" (2001), "Terror Peak" (2003), "Win, Lose or Love" (2015), "A Christmas Reunion" (2015), "The Perfect Daughter" (2016), and "My Christmas Prince" (2017). Parker guest-starred on "Judging Amy" (2002), "The District" (2002), "Legend of the Seeker" (2010), "Longmire" (2014), and "Bull" (2016), and from 2017 to 2020, he played Louis Osmond on the Netflix drama "Greenhouse Academy." In 2021, he appeared in the film "Last Call in the Dog House."

Personal Life

Parker married Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley on December 22, 1983, and they adopted son William True Stevenson in 1992 and daughter Lillie Price Stevenson in 1995. Stevenson and Alley divorced in December 1997, and Parker sued Kirstie for spousal support, requesting $18,000 per month to pay rent on a Bel Air home. He also asked for custody of William and Lillie along with $75,000 per month in child support until the children turned 18. He ended up settling for a one-time $6 million payout. Alley passed away from colon cancer in December 2022, and Stevenson spoke about her death on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them with the caption:

"Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker."

After his divorce from Alley, Stevenson married Lisa Schoen, a celebrity chef, on September 29, 2018.

Real Estate

In 2003, Stevenson paid $840,000 for a 3,833 square foot home in Toluca Lake, California. The home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.