Parker Posey Net Worth:

splits: 10

What Is Parker Posey's Net Worth?

Parker Posey is an American actress, writer, producer, and musician who has a net worth of $5 million. Posey earned her wealth through a multitude of independent films and supporting roles in Hollywood movies. She gained prominence within the film industry during the mid-1990s. It was then that she starred in a number of independent films, gaining the nickname, "Queen of the Indies."

Parker has more than 100 acting credits to her name, including the films "Dazed and Confused" (1993), "Party Girl" (1995), "The House of Yes" (1997), "Scream 3" (2000), "Personal Velocity" (2002), and "Superman Returns" (2006) and the television series "Boston Legal" (2006), "The Return of Jezebel James" (2008), "Louie" (2012), and "Granite Flats" (2015). She also appeared in the Christopher Guest films "Waiting for Guffman" (1996), "Best in Show" (2000), "A Mighty Wind" (2003), "For Your Consideration" (2006), and "Mascots" (2016), and she starred as Dr. Smith / June Harris on the Netflix reimagining of "Lost in Space" from 2018 to 2021. Posey wrote the 2004 short film "The Sisters of Mercy," and she executive produced the 2019 documentary "The Booksellers." She made her Broadway debut in a 2000 production of Elaine May's "Taller Than a Dwarf," and she published the book "You're on an Airplane: A Self-Mythologizing Memoir" in 2018.

Early Life

Parker Posey was born Parker Christian Posey on November 8, 1968, in Baltimore, Maryland. Her mother, Lynda, was a chef, and her father, Chris, owned a car dealership. Parker grew up in a Catholic household in Monroe, Louisiana, and Laurel, Mississippi, with her twin brother, Christopher, and she attended R. H. Watkins High School. After graduation, Posey studied drama at the State University of New York at Purchase (SUNY Purchase), where she roomed with future "ER" star Sherry Stringfield.

Career

In 1991, Parker appeared in the TV movie "First Love, Fatal Love," and she guest-starred on the soap opera "As the World Turns" in 1992. In 1993, she appeared in eight projects: the feature films "Joey Breaker," "Coneheads," "Dazed and Confused," "The Wake," and "Description of a Struggle," the short film "Flirt," the miniseries "Tales of the City," and the TV special "Tracey Takes on New York." Posey then appeared in the films "Mixed Nuts" (1994), "Amateur" (1994), "Drunks" (1995), "The Doom Generation" (1995), and "Kicking and Screaming" (1995) and played the lead role in 1995's "Party Girl." She portrayed art dealer Mary Boone in the 1996 biographical drama "Basquiat," and she played "Jackie-O" Pascal in 1997's "The House of Yes," which earned her an award at the Sundance Film Festival. Parker worked with Christopher Guest for the first time in 1996's "Waiting for Guffman," then she appeared in 1997's "Clockwatchers" and "Dinner at Fred's" and co-starred with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in 1998's "You've Got Mail," which grossed $250.8 million at the box office. In 2000, she appeared in another hit ($161.8 million), playing Jennifer Jolie in the horror film "Scream 3." That year she also teamed up with Guest again for "Best in Show" and lent her voice to "Futurama" and "The Simpsons."

In 2001, Posey guest-starred in two episodes of NBC's "Will & Grace" and appeared in the films "Josie and the Pussycats" and "The Anniversary Party." The following year, she played the Golden Globe-nominated role of Jinger Heath in the TV movie "Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay," co-starred with Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate, and Selma Blair in "The Sweetest Thing," and appeared in the independent film "Personal Velocity." Parker reunited with Christopher Guest for 2003's "A Mighty Wind," and she learned to play mandolin for the film. She appeared in 2004's "Blade: Trinity" and "Laws of Attraction" and 2005's "Adam & Steve," and in 2006, she played Callie Webb in Guest's "For Your Consideration," the title role in "Fay Grim," and Kitty Kowalski in "Superman Returns." Posey earned a Saturn Award nomination for her performance as Lex Luther's assistant, and the film brought in $391.1 million at the box office. In 2006, Parker also had a recurring role as Marlene Stanger on ABC's "Boston Legal," and in 2008, she starred as Sarah Tompkins on the Fox sitcom "The Return of Jezebel James." In 2009, she co-starred with Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch in the comedy "Spring Breakdown" and guest-starred on HBO's "Bored to Death."

Posey appeared in the films "Happy Tears" (2010), "Inside Out" (2011), "Price Check" (2012), "Highland Park" (2013), "And Now a Word From Our Sponsor" (2013), "Grace of Monaco" (2014), and "Ned Rifle" (2014), and she guest-starred on "Parks and Recreation" (2011), "New Girl" (2012), and "Inside Amy Schumer" (2014). She had recurring roles as Poppy Kowalski on "The Big C" (2011), Vanessa Gold on "The Good Wife" (2011–2012), and Liz (Louis C.K.'s love interest) on "Louie" (2012), and she portrayed Mary Welsh Hemingway in the 2012 HBO movie "Hemingway & Gellhorn." Parker appeared in Woody Allen's "Irrational Man" (2015) and "Café Society" (2016), and she worked with Christopher Guest again in the 2016 Netflix film "Mascots." She played Alice White on the BYUtv drama "Granite Flats" in 2015, then she had a recurring role as Brick on the TBS series "Search Party" in 2016. She appeared in the films "Columbus" (2017), "The Con Is On" (2018), and "Elsewhere" (2019), and from 2018 to 2021, she played Dr. Smith / June Harris on "Lost in Space," which aired 28 episodes over three seasons. In May 2021, it was announced that Posey had been cast as Freda Black in the HBO Max miniseries "The Staircase," which is based on the 2008 true crime docuseries of the same name.

Personal Life

Parker dated musician Ryan Adams from 2003 to 2005, and she sang on a few of his albums, including 2003's "Rock n Roll." In 2009, Posey was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which led to her dropping out of a Playwrights Horizons production of "This" in which she had been cast as the lead. She initially tried conventional treatments, then switched to homeopathic remedies. Parker said of her battle with Lyme disease, "The first round of antibiotics did not destroy all the bacteria and I made a decision not to take them anymore and instead approach it purely holistically — through the help of my homeopathic doctor who guided me with my diet and gave me the natural supplements to bring my body back to its vitality."

Awards and Nominations

In 2003, Posey earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay." In 2001, she won a "Fangoria" Chainsaw Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Scream 3," and she received a Special Jury Recognition for "The House of Yes" at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. Parker earned a Gold Derby Award for Comedy Guest Actress for "Louie" in 2013, and she shared an Ensemble Cast nomination with her "A Mighty Wind" co-stars in 2004. The "A Mighty Wind" cast also received a Florida Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble Cast and a Phoenix Film Critics Society Award nomination for Best Ensemble Acting. She has earned Saturn Award nominations (from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for Best Supporting Actress for "Superman Returns" (2007) and Best Supporting Actress in Streaming Presentation for "Lost in Space" (2019), and she earned an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for "Parks and Recreation" in 2011.

Posey has received two Independent Spirit Award nominations for Best Female Lead, for "Personal Velocity" in 2003 and "Broken English" in 2008. "Personal Velocity" also earned her a New York Film Critics Circle Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and the cast of "For Your Consideration" received a Gotham Award nomination for Best Ensemble Performance in 2006. Parker earned an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Comedic Performance for "Scream 3" in 2000 and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for "The House of Yes" in 1998. In 2008, she received a Chlotrudis Award nomination for Best Actress for "Fay Grim" and a Fright Meter Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for "The Eye."

Real Estate

In 2008, Posey paid $1.35 million for an 850 square foot co-op in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood. She sold the one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment for $1.55 million in 2016. Three years later, Parker purchased an approximately 800 square foot Manhattan apartment for $1.49 million.