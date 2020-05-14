Park Shin Hye net worth: Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress and singer who has a net worth of $8 million. She is known for being one of the most popular actresses in South Korean.

Park Shin Hye was born in Gwangju, South Korea in February 1990. Her acting debut came in 2006. In 2009 she starred as Go Mi-nyu on the television series You Are Beautiful. Park Shin Hye starred as Lee Gyu-won on the TV series You've Fallen for Me in 2011. The same year she starred as Xiao-Zhi on the series Hayate the Combat Butler. Park Shin Hye starred as Go Dok Mi on the television series Flower Boy Next Door in 2013. That same year she starred as Cha Eun Sang on the TV series Heirs. Park Shin Hye starred as Choi In-ha on the series Pinocchio from 2014 to 2015. She starred as Hye-Jung on the TV series Doctors in 2016 and as Jung Hee Joo on the series Memories of the Alhambra from 2018 to 2019.