Pamela Adlon Net Worth:

What Is Pamela Adlon's Net Worth and Salary?

Pamela Adlon is an American-British actress, voice artist, writer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $16 million. Adlon is best known for her voice work and for playing Marcy Runkle on "Californication" (2007–2014), Pamela on "Louie" (2010–2015), and Sam Fox on "Better Things" (2016–2022). She created "Better Things" and served as a writer, director, and executive producer on the series, and she was a writer and producer on "Louie." Pamela has more than 200 acting credits to her name, including the films "Grease 2" (1982), "Say Anything…" (1989), "Sgt. Bilko" (1996), "Lucky 13" (2005), and "The King of Staten Island" (2020) and the television series "The Facts of Life" (1983–1984), "The Redd Foxx Show" (1986), "Down the Shore" (1992), and "Lucky Louie" (2006).

Adlon won a Primetime Emmy for voicing Bobby Hill on "King of the Hill" (1997–2010), and she has also lent her voice to projects such as "Problem Child" (1993–94), "Jungle Cubs" (1996–1998), "Quack Pack" (1996), "101 Dalmatians: The Series" (1997–1998), "Pepper Ann" (1997–2000), "Recess" (1997–2001), "Big Guy and Rusty the Boy Robot" (1999–2001), and "Milo Murphy's Law" (2016–2019).

Early Life

Pamela Adlon was born Pamela Fionna Segall on July 9, 1966, in New York City. Her mother, Marina, is English, and her father, Don (who passed away in 1994), was American. Don came from a Jewish family, and Marina, who was an Anglican, converted to Judaism before marrying him. Don wrote science-fiction novels and comic books, and he was a television writer and producer. During her youth, Pamela's family lived bi-coastally between New York and Los Angeles, and their NYC home was the Carnegie House on West 57th Street. At the age of 9, Adlon began doing voice-over work at a radio station owned by one of Don's friends, and when the family was in L.A., Pamela appeared in film and television projects. She spent one semester at Sarah Lawrence College, then she moved to Laurel Canyon in L.A., where she shared a house with future Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" star Anna Gunn.

Career

As a teenager, Adlon made her film debut in 1982's "Grease 2," and from 1983 to 1984, she had a recurring role as Kelly Affinado on NBC's "The Facts of Life." She appeared in the films "Bad Manners" (1984), "SpaceCamp" (1986), and "After Midnight" (1989), and she played Rebecca in 1989's "Say Anything…" alongside John Cusack and Ione Skye. Pamela guest-starred on "Night Court" (1984), "The Jeffersons" (1984), "Wiseguy" (1989), "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1989), and "21 Jump Street" (1989), and she played Toni Rutledge on ABC's "The Redd Foxx Show" in 1986. In her twenties, Adlon struggled to find roles, so she turned to voice work. In the '90s, she voiced characters in the film "FernGully: The Last Rainforest" (1992) and English dubs of "Princess Mononoke" (1997) and "Kiki's Delivery Service" (1998) as well as television shows such as "Bobby's World" (1992–1998), "Rugrats" (1992–2004), "Phantom 2040" (1994–1996), "Adventures from the Book of Virtues" (1996–1998), and "The Blues Brothers Animated Series" (1997). Adlon voiced Ashley Spinelli on ABC's "Recess" from 1997 to 2001 and Bobby Hill on Fox's "King of the Hill" from 1997 to 2010. "King of the Hill" aired 259 episodes over 13 seasons and earned Pamela a Primetime Emmy. She also played Miranda Halpern on Fox's "Down the Shore" (1992) and appeared in the films "The Adventures of Ford Fairlane" (1990), "Bed of Roses" (1996), "Sgt. Bilko" (1996), and "Some Girl" (1998) in the '90s.

In the 2000s, Adlon has voiced Zelda Cruz on "Zombie College" (2000–2001), Milo Francis Oblong on "The Oblongs" (2001), Otto Osworth on "Time Squad" (2001–2003), Hector MacBadger on "Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks" (2003–2007), Andy Johnson on "Squirrel Boy" (2006–2007), Olsen Benner on "Bob's Burgers" (2012–2020), and Vidia in the films "Tinker Bell" (2008), "Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure" (2009), "Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue" (2010), "Secret of the Wings" (2012), "The Pirate Fairy" (2014), and "Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast" (2014). Pamela co-starred with Louis C.K. on the HBO series "Lucky Louie" in 2006, and she reunited with him for the FX sitcom "Louie," which aired from 2010 to 2015 and earned Adlon two Writers Guild of America Awards. From 2007 to 2008, she had a recurring role as Attorney Emma Path on ABC's "Boston Legal," and from 2007 to 2014, she played Marcy Runkle on Showtime's "Californication." Pamela appeared in the films "Conception" (2011), "9 Full Moons" (2013), "First Girl I Loved" (2016), "I Love You, Daddy" (2018), "Bumblebee" (2018), "The King of Staten Island" (2020), and "Holler" (2020) and the documentary "I Know That Voice" (2018), and she guest-starred on "Monk" (2009), "Parenthood" (2012), "Rake" (2014), "Young Sheldon" (2019), and "This Is Us" (2020). From 2016 to 2022, she starred as Sam Fox on the semi-autobiographical FX series "Better Things," which aired 52 episodes over five seasons and earned her nominations from the Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes.

Personal Life

Pamela married writer/director/producer Felix O. Adlon in 1996, and he directed her in the 1997 film "Eat Your Heart Out." ​Felix's father is German director Percy Adlon, who is best known for writing and directing the 1987 film "Bagdad Cafe." Pamela and Felix welcomed daughters Odessa, Gideon, and Valentine (better known as "Rocky") before divorcing in 2010, and all three daughters are actresses. Odessa and Rocky both co-starred with Adlon in the 2011 film "Conception," and Odessa guest-starred in a 2016 episode of "Better Things." Odessa also starred on the CBS series "Fam," and Gideon played Mariah Day on the true crime limited series "The Thing About Pam" alongside Renée Zellweger. Pamela became a U.K. citizen in 2020.

Awards and Nominations

Adlon has earned seven Primetime Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for "King of the Hill" in 2002. For "Louie," she received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (2013), Outstanding Comedy Series (2014 and 2015), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (2015), and she earned Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominations for "Better Things" in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, she also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for "Better Things." Pamela has earned four Writers Guild of America Award nominations, taking home the prize for Comedy Series for "Louie" in 2013 and 2015. "Louie" also received a nomination in that category in 2012, and "Better Things" was nominated for New Series in 2017. Adlon earned an Annie Award nomination for Outstanding Individual Achievement for Voice Acting by a Female Performer in an Animated Television Production for "Time Squad" in 2001, and she has received Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for "Secret of the Wings" (2013) and "The Pirate Fairy" (2015), Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Action/Drama and Best Female Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role – Action/Drama for "Thundercats" (2013), and Best Vocal Ensemble in a New Television Series for "Milo Murphy's Law" (2017).

Pamela has earned five Online Film & Television Association Award nominations: Best Voice-Over Performance for "King of the Hill" (2004), Best Writing in a Comedy Series for "Louie" (2013 and 2014), Best Actress in a Comedy Series for "Better Things" (2018), and Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for "This Is Us" (2020). She has received four Television Critics Association Award nominations for Individual Achievement in Comedy for "Better Things," and the series has also earned her nominations from the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, Gold Derby Awards, Gotham Awards, IGN Summer Movie Awards, International Online Cinema Awards, and Satellite Awards. Adlon received a nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Short Film for "Truckin'" at the 2015 Hang Onto Your Shorts Film Festival, and that year she also earned a PGA Award nomination for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy for "Louie.