Paige Turco Net Worth:

What Is Paige Turco's Net Worth?

Paige Turco is an American actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Paige Turco is best known for playing April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" (1991) and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" (1993). Paige has also starred as Dinah Chamberlain on "Guiding Light" (1987–1989), Melanie 'Lanie' Cortlandt Rampal on "All My Children" (1989–1991), Gail Emory on "American Gothic" (1995–1996), Annie Mott on "Party of Five" (1997–1998), Terri Lowell on "The Agency" (2001–2003), and Dr. Abigail Griffin / Simone Lightbourne VII / The Judge on "The 100" (2014–2019).

Paige Turco has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "Astoria" (2000), "Invincible" (2006), "The Game Plan" (2007), "The Stepfather" (2009), and "Books of Blood" (2020) and the television series "Winnetka Road" (1994), "NYPD Blue" (1996–1997), "Rescue Me" (2006), "Big Shots" (2007–2008), "Damages" (2009), and "Person of Interest" (2011–2016).

Early Life

Paige Turco was born Jean Paige Turco on May 17, 1965, in Boston, Massachusetts. Paige is the daughter of Joyce and David Turco, and sadly, David passed away when she was a baby. After the death of Turco's father, Joyce moved them to Springfield. Paige began taking ballet lessons as a child and hoped for a career as a classical ballerina. She graduated from the Walnut Hill School in 1983, and she performed at the New England Dance Conservatory, Western Massachusetts Ballet Company, and Amherst Ballet Theatre Company as a soloist. An ankle injury forced Turco to give up her dream of a ballet career. Paige attended Bay Path College, graduating in 1987, then she enrolled at the University of Connecticut, where she majored in drama.

Career

Turco made her TV debut as Dinah Chamberlain on the CBS soap opera "Guiding Light" in 1987, and from 1989 to 1991, she played Melanie 'Lanie' Cortlandt Rampal on the ABC soap opera "All My Children." In 1991, she starred as reporter April O'Neil in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze," and she reprised her role in 1993's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III." Paige appeared in the films "Dead Funny" (1994), "The Feminine Touch" (1995), "The Pompatus of Love" (1995), "Vibrations" (1996), and "Dark Tides" (1998), and she starred in the 1999 short film "Claire Makes It Big," which won the Best Feature award at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. In 1994, she played Terry Mears on the NBC drama "Winnetka Road," and from 1995 to 1996, she starred as Gail Emory on the CBS horror series "American Gothic" alongside Gary Cole and Sarah Paulson. From 1996 to 1997, Turco had a recurring role as Officer Abby Sullivan on the ABC police procedural "NYPD Blue," and she played Annie Mott in 18 episodes of Fox's "Party of Five" from 1997 to 1998.

In 2000, Paige appeared in the films "R2PC: Road to Park City," "Urbania," and "Astoria" and the TV movie "Runaway Virus," and in 2001, she guest-starred on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and began playing Terri Lowell on the CBS action-drama "The Agency," which aired 44 episodes over two seasons. Turco appeared in the films "Dead Dog" (2001), "Rhinoceros Eyes" (2003), "Waltzing Anna" (2006), and "The Favor" (2007), and she co-starred with Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear, and Elizabeth Banks in the 2006 sports drama "Invincible" and with Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward, and Penn Badgley in the 2009 psychological thriller "The Stepfather." Around this time, Turco also starred in the 2007 sports comedy "The Game Plan" alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and it grossed $146.6 million against a $22 million budget and earned an ESPY Award nomination for Best Sports Movie. Paige had a recurring role as Nell Turbody on FX's "Rescue Me" in 2006, and from 2007 to 2008, she played Lisbeth Hill on the ABC series "Big Shots." In 2009, she appeared in the TV movie "Taking Chance," guest-starred on "Life on Mars," and had a recurring role as Christine Purcell on the FX legal thriller "Damages."

Paige guest-starred on "The Good Wife" (2010), "Blue Bloods" (2011), and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2011), and she appeared in the 2010 TV movie "Secrets of the Mountain." From 2011 to 2016, she had a recurring role as Zoe Morgan on the CBS crime drama "Person of Interest," and she played Dr. Abigail Griffin / Simone Lightbourne VII / The Judge on The CW post-apocalyptic series "The 100" from 2014 to 2019. "The 100" aired 100 episodes over seven seasons, and Turco appeared in more than 60 of them. In 2014 and 2020, she played Linda Pride, the wife of Scott Bakula's Dwayne "King" Cassius Pride, in two episodes of the CBS crime drama "NCIS: New Orleans." Paige also played the role in a 2014 episode of "NCIS." In 2018, she starred in the TV movie "Separated at Birth, and in 2020, she appeared in the anthology horror film "Books of Blood," which premiered at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Los Angeles and was based on the Clive Barker book anthology collection of the same name. Turco has also appeared on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn," and "The Rosie O'Donnell Show."

Personal Life

Paige married actor Jason O'Mara on September 19, 2003, and they welcomed son David in February 2004. Paige and Jason divorced in 2017, and Turco sought spousal support as well as joint custody of David. Jason and Paige co-starred on "The Agency," and he is also known for shows such as "Monarch of the Glen," "Playing the Field," "Men in Trees," "Life on Mars" (which Turco guest-starred on), "Vegas," and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."