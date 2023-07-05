Paget Brewster net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $9 Million Date of Birth: Mar 10, 1969 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Concord, MA Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Photographer, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Paget Brewster's Net Worth

What is Paget Brewster's net worth and salary?

Paget Brewster is an American actress who has a net worth of $9 million.

After hosting a short-lived talk show for a local network in San Francisco, Paget Brewster gained national attention with a recurring role on "Friends" as Chandler Bing's girlfriend Kathy. She appeared in six episodes of "Friends" between 1997 and 1998.

From there she went on to steady film and television work. She has since appeared in such film projects as "Desperate But Not Serious", "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle", "The Specials", "Eulogy", "Man of the House", "Unaccompanied Minors", and "Sublime". She has appeared on such television shows as "Raising Dad", "Two and a Half Men", "Stacked", "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", "Modern Family", and "Community". Today Paget is most widely recognized for her co-starring roles on "Huff" and "Criminal Minds". She appeared in 204 episodes of "Criminal Minds." She is also a prolific voice over actress.

Criminal Minds Salary

In early seasons, Paget Brewster's salary per episode was $100,000, which would work out to around $2.5 million per season. By the end of her time on the series, Paget was earning $200,000 per episode, which worked out to around $5 million per season.

Early Life

Paget Brewster was born on March 10, 1969 in Concord, Massachusetts. Her parents, Hathaway and Galen Brewster, worked as school administrators at Middlesex School. After finishing high school in Massachusetts, Brewster moved to New York City to attend Parsons School of Design. During her first year there, she made her acting debut and decided to drop out of design school to pursue her acting career. She moved to San Francisco in the mid-1990s to enroll in acting classes.

Career

In 1995, Brewster began hosting a late-night talk show in the San Francisco Bay Area called "The Paget Show." She remained the host for 65 episodes. She began auditioning for various acting roles and her first prominent role came in 1997 when she was cast as a recurring character in "Friends," playing the role of Kathy. She appeared in six total episodes. In 1998, she was cast in "Ghost Cop" and "Max Q." She also landed a voice role in "Godzilla: The Series" voicing the character of Audrey Timmonds until 2001. In 1999, she appeared in an episode of "The Expert" and then was cast in the first season of "Love & Money" as character Allison Conklin. She appeared in 13 episodes of the show until 2000. She also appeared in the films "Let's Talk About Sex" and "Desperate But Not Serious" in 1998 and 1999, respectively.

In 2000, Brewster appeared in "Star Patrol" and the television film "One True Love." She also had roles in episodes of "DAG," "Raising Dad," and "George Lopez" over the next couple years. From 2002 to 2003, she appeared in the first two seasons of "Andy Richter Controls the Universe," appearing in 19 total episodes. In 2003, she had roles in "The Snobs" and "Time Belt." The following year, she appeared in an episode of "Rock Me, Baby." From 2004 to 2006, she also landed the role of Beth Huffstodt in the series "Huff." Throughout the early 2000s, she also appeared in films like "The Adventures of Rocky And Bullwinkle," "The Specials," "Agent 15," "Hollywood Palms," "Skippy," "Now You Know," "Eulogy," "Man of the House," and "My Big Fat Independent Movie."

In 2005, Brewster booked a voice role in the animated series "American Dad!" She voiced various characters on the show from 2005 to 2020 and was featured in 24 total episodes.

In 2006, she booked what would go on to become her most prominent television role of her career when she was cast as Emily Prentiss in "Criminal Minds." She has appeared on 204 episodes of the show, taking a few breaks in some of the middle seasons before returning to a lead role in 2022.

While on "Criminal Minds," Brewster also appeared in other shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Lost Behind Bars," "King of the Hill," "Modern Family," "Spy," "The Birthday Boys," and "The Venture Bros." From 2011 to 2013, she booked various roles in the series "Dan Vs." She has also appeared in eight episodes of "Drunk History from 2013 to 2019. Films she appeared in during this time include "Unaccompanied Minors," "Sublime," "Justice League: Gods and Monsters," and "Uncle Nick." She also was a regular on "The Thrilling Adventure Hour," a staged production in the style of old-time radio that was recorded monthly at Largo in Los Angeles.

Other prominent television roles Brewster has had include playing Dodo Bellacourt on "Another Period" from 2015 to 2018. She also appeared in "Grandfathered" as Sara Kingsley from 2015 to 2016. From 2018 to 2021, she voiced the character of Della Duck on "DuckTales." For her work, she was nominated at the Daytime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program category. She also voiced a character on "BoJack Horseman" from 2019 to 2020 and a character on "Birdgirl" beginning in 2021. In 2021, she also voiced the role of the narrator in "Behind the Attraction." In 2022, she appeared in episodes of "How I Met Your Father," "Tuca & Bertie," and "The Great North."

Personal Life

On March 17, 2013, Brewster became engaged to Steve Damstra, a member of the bands Folded Light and Whirlwind Heat. The two married on November 28, 2014 in Los Angeles in a ceremony officiated by Matthew Gray Gubler, a close friend of the couple's and Brewster's co-star from "Criminal Minds." The couple resides in Los Angeles.